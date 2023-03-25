Not what you originally said, was it?



The above is arguable. I agree. We have quite a few dumb shits.

includes no qualifier, does it?



So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?



This was the hypocrisy.



Do you know what hypocrisy means? Sounds like you're talking shite to me mate.I was talking about the group of people that are bellends in your country. I should have been more specific and I edited my post and clarified it today. I was just talking about those shitheads.However, in the broad sense of things, you have to kind of react to how people generally in your country are acting. For instance I did not vote for Brexit. I am not a racist shithouse. I'm not a xenophobic twat. I'm not a right-wing fucker. I don't like these Nazi policies that the Tory party are enacting, but broadly speaking the UK does.Does that make me a right-wing fascist twat? Obviously not, but if people accuse the UK of being such then given the voting that has gone on and the seemingly public opinion on such things 'We' in the UK are racist, xenophobic gobshites. So if someone accused the UK of such a thing, currently it would be difficult to argue against.The perception of the US (from news I regularly see) seems to indicate that many US citizens are Trumpers, Republicians, Christians and weirdos that are seemingly of the same ilk.But as I said, I clarified it. Weird you're saying I'm a hypocrite though, how do you justify that bullshit?