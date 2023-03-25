« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 154381 times)

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3240 on: March 25, 2023, 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 25, 2023, 02:24:45 pm
It's literally got nothing to do with art or whatever of that kind, it's keeping the populace ignorant and thus being easier to control.
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,272
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3241 on: March 25, 2023, 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 25, 2023, 03:07:47 pm
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.

Of course, so take logic out of it. Whatever they can do to keep power, improve their power and push the individual forward.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3242 on: March 25, 2023, 09:22:02 pm »
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,673
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3243 on: March 25, 2023, 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 25, 2023, 09:22:02 pm
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...

It's because pretty much half of Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:33 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3244 on: March 25, 2023, 10:49:05 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,910
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3245 on: March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 25, 2023, 10:31:44 pm
It's because Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3246 on: March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,910
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3247 on: March 25, 2023, 11:51:26 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
To be fair to Andy, he knows the difference. Reality Andy is nothing like social media, seemingly-crazed off his cake Andy.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3248 on: March 25, 2023, 11:57:16 pm »
 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,673
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 am »
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Very true mate. I shall amend my post. :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,673
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...

Why am I a hypocrite? And as John said, it's only about 50% of Americans are fucking mental.

I've been to America quite a few times over the last 35 years and you don't seem to bump into the weirdos on holiday. Maybe because the fruit loops wouldn't venture into pubs and the like, but I also know a fair few that venture to our shores for the match and they are all great.

But America really has some (to coin their phrase) dumb shits in their population. For a supposedly liberal and free country, some of their views are as bad as those espoused by the Taliban.

Logged
Poor.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 10:30:23 am »
America is a very divided country,   Some lovely people (my ex in-laws were great) some right nutters though
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 12:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:12:26 am
Why am I a hypocrite? And as John said, it's only about 50% of Americans are fucking mental.

I've been to America quite a few times over the last 35 years and you don't seem to bump into the weirdos on holiday. Maybe because the fruit loops wouldn't venture into pubs and the like, but I also know a fair few that venture to our shores for the match and they are all great.

But America really has some (to coin their phrase) dumb shits in their population. For a supposedly liberal and free country, some of their views are as bad as those espoused by the Taliban.



Not what you originally said, was it?

The above is arguable. I agree. We have quite a few dumb shits.

Quote
Americans are fucking pathetic
includes no qualifier, does it?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:47:53 am
So every Liverpool fan should be blamed by the actions of one utter wankstain?


So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,673
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:04:55 pm
Not what you originally said, was it?

The above is arguable. I agree. We have quite a few dumb shits.
 includes no qualifier, does it?

So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.

Do you know what hypocrisy means? Sounds like you're talking shite to me mate.

I was talking about the group of people that are bellends in your country. I should have been more specific and I edited my post and clarified it today. I was just talking about those shitheads.

However, in the broad sense of things, you have to kind of react to how people generally in your country are acting. For instance I did not vote for Brexit. I am not a racist shithouse. I'm not a xenophobic twat. I'm not a right-wing fucker. I don't like these Nazi policies that the Tory party are enacting, but broadly speaking the UK does.

Does that make me a right-wing fascist twat? Obviously not, but if people accuse the UK of being such then given the voting that has gone on and the seemingly public opinion on such things 'We' in the UK are racist, xenophobic gobshites. So if someone accused the UK of such a thing, currently it would be difficult to argue against.

The perception of the US (from news I regularly see) seems to indicate that many US citizens are Trumpers, Republicians, Christians and weirdos that are seemingly of the same ilk.

But as I said, I clarified it. Weird you're saying I'm a hypocrite though, how do you justify that bullshit?

Logged
Poor.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:04:55 pm


So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.
We obviously can't blame every US citizen for the actions of the far right shitheads but I think the majority of US citizens views on Free speech have protected the politicians who have incited the racist rhetoric etc and lies that led to all the problems the US has gone through the last 7 yrs or so
Allowing the extremist politicians to say what they like under the right to free speech has led to the problems in the US.

There are Tory politicians who would have no problem taking us down the same route as well.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 08:07:23 pm »
I was watching the CEO of TikTok answering rather bizarre questions to the US congress and I honestly thought it was a wind up, No way they were actually asking those ridiculous questions in the manner in which they did! But apparently its actually real!  :o

Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 08:33:58 pm »
Do we have a tornado thread? Dixie valley is expecting some again tonight a week after Rolling Fork. I am always in awe on the sheer power of nature. Considering US gets 75% of the tornados of the world, I haven't seen one in real life. I would probably not want to either.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,874
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm »
Having lived in Texas for most of my life and also gone to college in Oklahoma, can confirm being in the bullseye of a tornado or tornado-warned storm isnot fun. What much of Mississippi went through the other night is nightmarish. The next 6-8 weeks will be peak severe weather season for much of the Great Plains and South.

Having said all that, I dont think we have a tornado thread - I believe theres a general weather thread somewhere but its mainly people confined to the British isles complaining about the delightful British weather.  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 08:40:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
We obviously can't blame every US citizen for the actions of the far right shitheads but I think the majority of US citizens views on Free speech have protected the politicians who have incited the racist rhetoric etc and lies that led to all the problems the US has gone through the last 7 yrs or so
Allowing the extremist politicians to say what they like under the right to free speech has led to the problems in the US.

There are Tory politicians who would have no problem taking us down the same route as well.

Not certain I agree that it's a majority of citizens, but I agree completely that the extremists being permitted to abuse free speech rights causes huge problems.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,272
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:07:23 pm
I was watching the CEO of TikTok answering rather bizarre questions to the US congress and I honestly thought it was a wind up, No way they were actually asking those ridiculous questions in the manner in which they did! But apparently its actually real!  :o

When you realize it's literally got nothing to do with TikTok but only point scoring, they don't want the answers they want the questions to be asked. Period. They're not interested in the answers.

Also they have fuck all idea how the internet and apps work.

They hear the words "China" and "Data"  and that's the dog whistle to come a runnin!!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
When you realize it's literally got nothing to do with TikTok but only point scoring, they don't want the answers they want the questions to be asked. Period. They're not interested in the answers.

Also they have fuck all idea how the internet and apps work.

They hear the words "China" and "Data"  and that's the dog whistle to come a runnin!!

60 Minutes Australia & The Australian Financial Review (AFR) have just done a story on the data that the app collects on users.

https://www.afr.com/technology/the-fight-of-tiktok-s-life-20230315-p5csai

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: TikTok Spied On Forbes Journalists

An internal investigation by ByteDance, the parent company of video-sharing platform TikTok, found that employees tracked multiple journalists covering the company, improperly gaining access to their IP addresses and user data in an attempt to identify whether they had been in the same locales as ByteDance employees.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilybaker-white/2022/12/22/tiktok-tracks-forbes-journalists-bytedance/?sh=272910407da5
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,263
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 10:39:17 am »
Ive just seen the Rolling Fork before and after pics. Such a pretty looking place actually looks as if its been shelled to nothing.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 