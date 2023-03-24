« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:07:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
It's literally got nothing to do with art or whatever of that kind, it's keeping the populace ignorant and thus being easier to control.
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:07:47 pm
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.

Of course, so take logic out of it. Whatever they can do to keep power, improve their power and push the individual forward.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...

It's because pretty much half of Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
Last Edit: Today at 10:09:33 am by Andy @ Allerton!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
It's because Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:51:26 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
To be fair to Andy, he knows the difference. Reality Andy is nothing like social media, seemingly-crazed off his cake Andy.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
 :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:09:08 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Very true mate. I shall amend my post. :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:12:26 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...

Why am I a hypocrite? And as John said, it's only about 50% of Americans are fucking mental.

I've been to America quite a few times over the last 35 years and you don't seem to bump into the weirdos on holiday. Maybe because the fruit loops wouldn't venture into pubs and the like, but I also know a fair few that venture to our shores for the match and they are all great.

But America really has some (to coin their phrase) dumb shits in their population. For a supposedly liberal and free country, some of their views are as bad as those espoused by the Taliban.

