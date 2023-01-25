The most annoying thing about this, if you were this guy, has to be that you're getting all those headlines about your stupidity costing you your life only to realise that you're not even the first one to be so stupid. I think I've heard a story about a guy being shot by his dog in the US. Tried to google it, but of course most of the search results are about this incident, so I'm not sure whether the guy in the story I remembere was actually killed or just injured. However, this guy was still not the first one to get killed by his dog, because apparently there was a guy in Turkey last year, who got shot by his dog stepping on a loaded gun...