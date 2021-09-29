« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 144909 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm
Like something youd see in robocop.

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jan/25/pepper-spray-school-run-apocalyptic-suv-reznavi-vengeange?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Pepper spray for the school run? The weaponised SUV set to terrify Americas streets

The extreme features of the Reznavi Vengeance  including electrified door handles and blinding strobe lights  are wholly in tune with lethal trends in the US market

It's a gimmick vehicle for rappers/celebrities, you think anyone's buying a $285-400k vehicle for a school run?

Wholly in tune with lethal trends, OK Guardian. They don't half put out some clickbait shite these days. They'd have you thinking all our kids are wearing bulletproof backpacks to school every day  ::)
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 09:43:09 pm »
I don't know, the idea of pepper spraying my son and his idiot friends in a few years when I start picking him up for school sounds pretttttty enticing. Might even 'accidentally' leave the electrified door handles armed if I've had a bad day at work.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
It's a gimmick vehicle for rappers/celebrities, you think anyone's buying a $285-400k vehicle for a school run?

Wholly in tune with lethal trends, OK Guardian. They don't half put out some clickbait shite these days. They'd have you thinking all our kids are wearing bulletproof backpacks to school every day  ::)
https://tuffypacks.com/

;)
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
It's a gimmick vehicle for rappers/celebrities, you think anyone's buying a $285-400k vehicle for a school run?

Wholly in tune with lethal trends, OK Guardian. They don't half put out some clickbait shite these days. They'd have you thinking all our kids are wearing bulletproof backpacks to school every day  ::)

25th of January, 36 mass shootings since the beginning of the year. Yup definitely guardian putting shit into people's head.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm
Like something youd see in robocop.

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jan/25/pepper-spray-school-run-apocalyptic-suv-reznavi-vengeange?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Pepper spray for the school run? The weaponised SUV set to terrify Americas streets

The extreme features of the Reznavi Vengeance  including electrified door handles and blinding strobe lights  are wholly in tune with lethal trends in the US market


From the article...

Quote
and wing mirrors that can shoot pepper spray  handy for putting those pesky cyclists in their place.

Where do I get one?
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm
25th of January, 36 mass shootings since the beginning of the year. Yup definitely guardian putting shit into people's head.

You live in the states. How many people do you know that send their kid to school with a bulletproof backpack? Or drive a bulletproof car? Is this representative of current trends in the US auto industry?

The article is blatant clickbait. How often does the Guardian review cars, I'd guess not often. So why this one? Because it, with a snappy headline about soccer moms doing a school run, will generate clicks from people who will say "look at what they've got in the states now, mad country that innit!"
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
You live in the states. How many people do you know that send their kid to school with a bulletproof backpack? Or drive a bulletproof car? Is this representative of current trends in the US auto industry?

The article is blatant clickbait. How often does the Guardian review cars, I'd guess not often. So why this one? Because it, with a snappy headline about soccer moms doing a school run, will generate clicks from people who will say "look at what they've got in the states now, mad country that innit!"

I don't know anyone personally with kids who are still in school, the last 2 just left for college.

I'm not saying it isn't clickbait, but if more people thought about it the better. Clearly Americans don't give enough of a shit.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
I don't know anyone personally with kids who are still in school, the last 2 just left for college.

I'm not saying it isn't clickbait, but if more people thought about it the better. Clearly Americans don't give enough of a shit.

Clearly enough Americans don't give enough of a shit...
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Clearly enough Americans don't give enough of a shit...

Fair enough.

Offline afc turkish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
Fair enough.



I agree with the general point and wish far more of us were far more concerned...
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
I don't know anyone personally with kids who are still in school, the last 2 just left for college.

I'm not saying it isn't clickbait, but if more people thought about it the better. Clearly Americans don't give enough of a shit.

So what was your point? That there actually IS a problem with gun violence in America? Yes thanks for that, it's been a pleasure as always



Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
So what was your point? That there actually IS a problem with gun violence in America? Yes thanks for that, it's been a pleasure as always

Yes that is the point and people have the absolute right to rip the shit out of it. Poke fun at it, make fun of it, point at the Americans over and over and over again and laugh and ridicule it, because it's there to be ridiculed. USA USA USA!! We're number 1, we're number 1, in killing our own citizens and children.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm
Yes that is the point and people have the absolute right to rip the shit out of it. Poke fun at it, make fun of it, point at the Americans over and over and over again and laugh and ridicule it, because it's there to be ridiculed. USA USA USA!! We're number 1, we're number 1, in killing our own citizens and children.

Oh OK that makes sense then. You werent really responding to my post per se, you were just mindlessly vomiting out the same repetitive dour shite, devoid of any insight, humor or originality. The Chakan Way. Thank God youre back from your break, suitably refreshed
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm
Oh OK that makes sense then. You werent really responding to my post per se, you were just mindlessly vomiting out the same repetitive dour shite, devoid of any insight, humor or originality. The Chakan Way. Thank God youre back from your break, suitably refreshed

Wasn't on break as far as I know. But seems nothing has changed really, same old USA. Someone made fun of them boo boo.

Put me on ignore if it bothers you so much.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
This particular vehicle might be a gimmick, but the prevalence of Hummers and trucks with bonnet as tall as an average man suggest that military fetishism and "all must be crushed before the feet of my precious babies"...uh... ism... are particularly powerful forces in the US auto market.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 02:47:53 am »
Kansas hunter shot and killed by his dog.   ( in the Telegraph)

The guy apparently put a loaded and cocked shot gun in the back seat of his car. Weapon discharges when the dog steps on the trigger. He calls 911 but is dead when they get there.

The only thing comes to my mind is that a good dog with a gun would have stopped it. Its pretty Darwinesque for me. Basic firearm handling stupidity.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 03:06:40 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:47:53 am
Kansas hunter shot and killed by his dog.   ( in the Telegraph)

The guy apparently put a loaded and cocked shot gun in the back seat of his car. Weapon discharges when the dog steps on the trigger. He calls 911 but is dead when they get there.

The only thing comes to my mind is that a good dog with a gun would have stopped it. Its pretty Darwinesque for me. Basic firearm handling stupidity.

Wonder if it was a gun dog.
Online stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 03:09:02 am »
The most annoying thing about this, if you were this guy, has to be that you're getting all those headlines about your stupidity costing you your life only to realise that you're not even the first one to be so stupid. I think I've heard a story about a guy being shot by his dog in the US. Tried to google it, but of course most of the search results are about this incident, so I'm not sure whether the guy in the story I remembere was actually killed or just injured. However, this guy was still not the first one to get killed by his dog, because apparently there was a guy in Turkey last year, who got shot by his dog stepping on a loaded gun...
