The podcast brought up some old US law that if 51% of the population sign a petition, then the government can be thrown out and the old government installed. Something along those lines. All very fanciful and unrealistic.



It's been funny and a bit depressing seeing the mad stuff that the MAGA/Qanon etc nuts have been posting and convincing themselves of over the years.I think one of my favourites was in the Spring of 2021, they were saying that the "Biden Regime" was a foreign occupation, and that under the US military's big book of war nothing could be done for 90 days. But at the 90 day mark the military was going to spring into action and arrest Biden, Harris etc etc as traitors and Chinese communist agents. And of course re-install Trump.I can't even begin to fathom how you become convinced that your armed forces are unable to defend the country for 3 months in the event of invasion (whilst the occupiers get the same time to dig in and prepare), but they were getting all excited that the end of April 2021 would see their fairytales come true.It is of course impossible to know how many people post and comment on this stuff in good faith, and how much of what you're seeing is a purposeful misinformation campaign from either within the US or not; designed either to keep the base riled up, or even just as a financial grift.