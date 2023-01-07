« previous next »
skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 04:07:18 am
Gaetz didn't vote the first around just to maximize his attention-seeking.  He waited until the end, and with the votes as they played out, there was no room for error for McCarthy.

And he ended up voting present.

Then McCarthy walks up to Gaetz to confront him.  Heated conversation.

Is Gaetz voting present not enough for McCarthy?

So potentially the math is 434 (one House seat is open due to death).  2 present takes it to 432.  McCarthy needed 217, but he had 6 GOP defectors (4 others, 2 present), so 216 is max?

Edit:  Wow, an Alabama GOP rep went to confront Gaetz after McCarthy made his plea and had to be held back.

Begging Matt Gaetz to change his vote and then another rep trying to get into his face.

This is the GOP.

McCarthy - 216
Jeffries - 212
Others - 4
Present - 2

One more edit:  Matt Gaetz looks like he's going to flip.  The GOP had voted to adjourn, but McCarthy got the flip, and told GOP members to switch their votes to reject adjournment to go for vote #15.
« Last Edit: January 7, 2023, 04:43:49 am by skipper757 »
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 05:57:29 am
Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Quote
Live updates: GOP leader McCarthy elected House Speaker on 15th vote in historic run

The U.S. House of Representatives elected GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th vote, after a contentious four days and 14 failed votes  the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century.

Despite making numerous concessions to win over a bloc of far right Republicans over the week, which narrowed his opposition from 20, a group of a half dozen holdouts either voted against McCarthy or voted present, denying him the majority he needed to win in the 14th vote.

In a dramatic showdown on the House floor, McCarthy personally confronted GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Both dropped their opposition by voting present but it wasnt enough to change the outcome.

Support for McCarthy dwindled over the first three days of voting from 203 votes on Tuesday to 200 by the 11th vote on Thursday, falling far short of the number needed to win the speakership. He needs support from more than half of the lawmakers who cast their ballots. With 222 Republicans in the House, he can only afford to lose a handful of votes.

All 212 Democrats have unanimously backed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies for each vote, except the 12th vote in which one member was out for a minor surgery.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/06/live-updates-on-house-speaker-vote-gop-leader-mccarthy-fights-for-his-political-future-in-historic-battle-for-the-gavel.html
Billy The Kid

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 10:13:16 am
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2023, 09:12:22 pm
Same reason Cruz licked his ass when he called his wife ugly and said his dad killed JFK.

Its not the same though. Cruz wound his neck in because Trump had secured the presidency for the party

In this instance, even the dogs on the street know that Trump will never become speaker of the house, which makes Gaetz's actions all the more bazaar
Libertine

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 10:19:54 am
Woke up during the night and ended up watching the end of the 14th vote - was actually very dramatic there for a while.

The thing I found astonishing was McCarthy getting a standing ovation every time he was nominated or voted for himself, like he had actually achieved rather than humiliating himself on the world stage for a whole week.

And the "Never Kevins"? Technically didn't vote for him in the end, but caved in regardless.
Red_Mist

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 11:19:42 am
Surprise surprise. A quick Google (Wiki) of Matt Gaetz reveals this.

In late 2020, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in exchange for money in violation of federal sex trafficking laws, which Gaetz denied.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 11:22:36 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  7, 2023, 11:19:42 am
Surprise surprise. A quick Google (Wiki) of Matt Gaetz reveals this.

In late 2020, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in exchange for money in violation of federal sex trafficking laws, which Gaetz denied.

That's ancient news. The case got thrown out because the star witness was deemed unreliable. Prosecutors were furious, as the guy had been such a goldmine when he flipped, they'd postponed his sentencing hearing at least four times.
stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 12:13:02 pm
Quote from: Libertine on January  7, 2023, 10:19:54 am
Woke up during the night and ended up watching the end of the 14th vote - was actually very dramatic there for a while.

The thing I found astonishing was McCarthy getting a standing ovation every time he was nominated or voted for himself, like he had actually achieved rather than humiliating himself on the world stage for a whole week.

And the "Never Kevins"? Technically didn't vote for him in the end, but caved in regardless.

I kind of get why they'd applaud him,especially when things were starting to turn. What was hugely embarrassing though was them applauding him all the time in Thursday when he was stuck on 200 votes and him standing there grinning and smiling like he had just been told he'll be president of the world and getting a Nobel prize.

The whole outcome of this is kind of great. Majority of republicans were made to look like complete chumps by having to conceding so much to the lunatics. The lunatics were made to look like idiots by not voting for Mccarthy but still helping him become speaker. Especially when Gaetz and Boebert had been going on about Mccarthy never getting enough votes and never being elected. Not that it will change anything with their voters.they'll come up with some excuse and their voters will buy it. Still it's rather amusing...
Red_Mist

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 12:41:26 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  7, 2023, 11:22:36 am
That's ancient news.
Yeah I know :D

I knew nothing about him, so looked him up as Id read the story about him blocking the vote. My point was its amazing how far right and sex scandal always seem to go hand in hand.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 12:59:38 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  7, 2023, 12:41:26 pm
Yeah I know :D

I knew nothing about him, so looked him up as Id read the story about him blocking the vote. My point was its amazing how far right and sex scandal always seem to go hand in hand.

Indeed yes. He's a spoiled little rich boy who has been bailed out of trouble more than once by daddy.

So you can add 'rich bastard' and 'institutional arrogance' to your list of qualities also.:thumbup
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 04:45:14 pm
More re Matt Gaetz:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BVGn8ur_aLI&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BVGn8ur_aLI&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Red_Mist

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 05:37:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  7, 2023, 12:59:38 pm
Indeed yes. He's a spoiled little rich boy who has been bailed out of trouble more than once by daddy.

So you can add 'rich bastard' and 'institutional arrogance' to your list of qualities also.:thumbup
Added ;D
Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 05:39:32 pm
Hakeem Jeffries gave the best speech seen on the floor for years after McCarthy eventually got over the line. Schooled 'em from A to Z.

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1611608425422626819?t=RrN42GvczFdHp1FZXIe5EQ&s=19
mickeydocs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 7, 2023, 10:07:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  7, 2023, 05:39:32 pm
Hakeem Jeffries gave the best speech seen on the floor for years after McCarthy eventually got over the line. Schooled 'em from A to Z.

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1611608425422626819?t=RrN42GvczFdHp1FZXIe5EQ&s=19

Thank you for sharing. Wonderful example of juxtaposition. Unfortunately lost on the ignorant magamaniacs.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 09:31:26 am
So in his acceptance speech McCarthy went out of his way to thank President Trump.  Hes not president ffs.   Expect at least another 2 years of havoc within the rep party as the orange one apparently continues to loom large.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 11:17:25 am
The irony is that Trump is pretty much spent as a political force. He's little more than a figurehead now.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 07:22:18 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  8, 2023, 09:31:26 am
So in his acceptance speech McCarthy went out of his way to thank President Trump.  Hes not president ffs.

I've heard it's common in the US to refer to politicians as their most senior position, even after they've left office.
Statto Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January  8, 2023, 07:22:18 pm
I've heard it's common in the US to refer to politicians as their most senior position, even after they've left office.

Yeah, Clinton & Obama are still referred to as Mr President aren't they?
Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 07:51:17 pm
Yes all presidents are always referred to that way.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 07:54:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2023, 07:51:17 pm
Yes all presidents are always referred to that way.
Yep, and the trick to ridicule Trump would be to say former president. But as you say, it's the norm.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 08:20:04 pm
Quote from: John C on January  8, 2023, 07:54:36 pm
Yep, and the trick to ridicule Trump would be to say former president. But as you say, it's the norm.
Disgraced Former President is what the msm should call him if only to hasten his cardiac arrest.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 08:40:20 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on January  8, 2023, 08:20:04 pm
Disgraced Former President is what the msm should call him if only to hasten his cardiac arrest.

I've heard him refererred to as Disgraced Former Defeated President Trump.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 8, 2023, 10:40:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January  8, 2023, 08:40:20 pm
I've heard him refererred to as Disgraced Former Defeated President Trump.

I've seen Twice impeached,Disgraced Former Defeated President Trump
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 9, 2023, 09:41:10 am
Quote from: stoa on January  6, 2023, 06:13:24 pm
This is fucking embarrassing. And Donalds getting taps on his head after voting for Mccarthy because he was such a good little boy... And some of the others like Spaetz or whatever her name is sitting there all smug after flipping....


I know this bit is a late response, but I did want to at least comment about Victoria Spartz - she never flipped, she voted the first few times for McCarthy, but because the 20 Rebels were largely comprised of people who voted against funding Ukraine vs Russia, and her family are Ukrainian (and still have some family members living there), she said she was switching to vote Present *whilst McCarthy was clearly not getting enough support* as a protest vote against the 20 Rebels, and any other Repubs who did the same.  But that one the Rebels were converted (even just some of them), she would vote Kevin again as she does support him vs anyone else who might be nominated.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 9, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2023, 05:05:46 pm
Away from Clowngress, there's something going on today over at the Supreme Court that also has the Q nuts in a tizz. The court is deciding  whether to take up a case filed by one "Raland J Brunson" which says that there was serious evidence of fraud in the 2020 election that Congress refused to investigate. Therefore, anyone that voted to certify the election is a traitor to the US and should be removed from office, as well as Biden, Harris and presumably more.

I'm not joking: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf

There are MAGA/Q types outside the SCOTUS right now imploring them to take the case. As you can imagine, they think that THIS is going to be the thing that sees Trump sweep back into power, possibly immediately (if the two-pronged attack to make him Speaker works too)

However, as with most legal things, it's a lot more boring than most people can be bothered with - essentially, a lower court refused to hear the case, so Brunson has appealed to the Supreme Court not to rule on the case itself, but to determine whether the lower court should deal with it rather than throw it out.

The fact that no media outlet seem to be giving it any coverage should tell you something about this...

Everyone will be relieved to hear that the Supreme Court threw this out & the lower court doesn't have to take it up. Already rumours making the rounds that they'll appeal, but who to?

thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Had to check other sources because I was sure this was satire at first:

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

BY LAUREN SFORZA 01/16/23 03:18 PM ET

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries.

The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyomings ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3815311-wyoming-lawmakers-propose-ban-on-electric-vehicle-sales/amp/

BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Had to check other sources because I was sure this was satire at first:

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

BY LAUREN SFORZA 01/16/23 03:18 PM ET

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries.

The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyomings ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3815311-wyoming-lawmakers-propose-ban-on-electric-vehicle-sales/amp/

That would be the same state that is currently building North America's largest commercial wind farm.
stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:02:41 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
Had to check other sources because I was sure this was satire at first:

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

BY LAUREN SFORZA 01/16/23 03:18 PM ET

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries.

The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyomings ability to trade with other states. The bill states that citizens and industries would be encouraged not to purchase electric vehicles before the ban goes into effect.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3815311-wyoming-lawmakers-propose-ban-on-electric-vehicle-sales/amp/



Sponsored by Senator Boner among others... :lmao
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:03:58 am
You ever watch Superman and wonder how the people in power let it get to the stage where their planet is on the brink of disaster and you wonder how did they ever let it get there? You now know the answer
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:07:47 am
Quote from: Riquende on January  9, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
Everyone will be relieved to hear that the Supreme Court threw this out & the lower court doesn't have to take it up. Already rumours making the rounds that they'll appeal, but who to?



To the court of the super state cabal. Ovs.

I listened to "The Coming Storm' podcast series over the last few days. Excellent BBC journalists spends time with Q type and MAGA type groups with basic common sense journalism and asks the follow up questions that start to make some of their thought processes hard to sustain.

The podcast brought up some old US law that if 51% of the population sign a petition, then the government can be thrown out and the old government installed. Something along those lines. All very fanciful and unrealistic.

The amount of tim and money spent on trying to over turn the election is staggering.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:23:47 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:07:47 am
The podcast brought up some old US law that if 51% of the population sign a petition, then the government can be thrown out and the old government installed. Something along those lines. All very fanciful and unrealistic.

It's been funny and a bit depressing seeing the mad stuff that the MAGA/Qanon etc nuts have been posting and convincing themselves of over the years.

I think one of my favourites was in the Spring of 2021, they were saying that the "Biden Regime" was a foreign occupation, and that under the US military's big book of war nothing could be done for 90 days. But at the 90 day mark the military was going to spring into action and arrest Biden, Harris etc etc as traitors and Chinese communist agents. And of course re-install Trump.

I can't even begin to fathom how you become convinced that your armed forces are unable to defend the country for 3 months in the event of invasion (whilst the occupiers get the same time to dig in and prepare), but they were getting all excited that the end of April 2021 would see their fairytales come true.

It is of course impossible to know how many people post and comment on this stuff in good faith, and how much of what you're seeing is a purposeful misinformation campaign from either within the US or not; designed either to keep the base riled up, or even just as a financial grift.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:26:55 am
Thats a really good documentary series. He makes an effort to be even handed & take opinions seriously, following up on where they came from.

Slightly less journalistic, but more fun is Jordan Klepper Fingers The Conspiracy.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:29:48 am
And to illustrate how the above is having an actual impact on the US at a more grass roots level, a failed state senate candidate has been arrested for paying a few other men to shoot up 4 houses belonging to various state workers/politicians after claiming fraud was behind his 75%/25% loss.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/17/former-republican-candidate-arrested-over-shootings-targeting-democrat-homes

Quote
A failed Republican state legislative candidate, who authorities say was angry over losing an election last November and made baseless claims that the vote was rigged, has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexicos largest city.

~

Pena lost an election in November to incumbent state Representative, Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in New Mexico. Garcia won by 48 percentage points, or roughly 3,600 votes.

Police said Pena had approached county and state lawmakers after his loss, claiming the contest had been rigged against him despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022. The shootings began shortly after those conversations.
