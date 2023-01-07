Woke up during the night and ended up watching the end of the 14th vote - was actually very dramatic there for a while.



The thing I found astonishing was McCarthy getting a standing ovation every time he was nominated or voted for himself, like he had actually achieved rather than humiliating himself on the world stage for a whole week.



And the "Never Kevins"? Technically didn't vote for him in the end, but caved in regardless.



I kind of get why they'd applaud him,especially when things were starting to turn. What was hugely embarrassing though was them applauding him all the time in Thursday when he was stuck on 200 votes and him standing there grinning and smiling like he had just been told he'll be president of the world and getting a Nobel prize.The whole outcome of this is kind of great. Majority of republicans were made to look like complete chumps by having to conceding so much to the lunatics. The lunatics were made to look like idiots by not voting for Mccarthy but still helping him become speaker. Especially when Gaetz and Boebert had been going on about Mccarthy never getting enough votes and never being elected. Not that it will change anything with their voters.they'll come up with some excuse and their voters will buy it. Still it's rather amusing...