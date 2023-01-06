Gaetz didn't vote the first around just to maximize his attention-seeking. He waited until the end, and with the votes as they played out, there was no room for error for McCarthy.



And he ended up voting present.



Then McCarthy walks up to Gaetz to confront him. Heated conversation.



Is Gaetz voting present not enough for McCarthy?



So potentially the math is 434 (one House seat is open due to death). 2 present takes it to 432. McCarthy needed 217, but he had 6 GOP defectors (4 others, 2 present), so 216 is max?



Edit: Wow, an Alabama GOP rep went to confront Gaetz after McCarthy made his plea and had to be held back.



Begging Matt Gaetz to change his vote and then another rep trying to get into his face.



This is the GOP.



McCarthy - 216

Jeffries - 212

Others - 4

Present - 2



One more edit: Matt Gaetz looks like he's going to flip. The GOP had voted to adjourn, but McCarthy got the flip, and told GOP members to switch their votes to reject adjournment to go for vote #15.