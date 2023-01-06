« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 141027 times)

skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3120 on: Today at 04:07:18 am
Gaetz didn't vote the first around just to maximize his attention-seeking.  He waited until the end, and with the votes as they played out, there was no room for error for McCarthy.

And he ended up voting present.

Then McCarthy walks up to Gaetz to confront him.  Heated conversation.

Is Gaetz voting present not enough for McCarthy?

So potentially the math is 434 (one House seat is open due to death).  2 present takes it to 432.  McCarthy needed 217, but he had 6 GOP defectors (4 others, 2 present), so 216 is max?

Edit:  Wow, an Alabama GOP rep went to confront Gaetz after McCarthy made his plea and had to be held back.

Begging Matt Gaetz to change his vote and then another rep trying to get into his face.

This is the GOP.

McCarthy - 216
Jeffries - 212
Others - 4
Present - 2

One more edit:  Matt Gaetz looks like he's going to flip.  The GOP had voted to adjourn, but McCarthy got the flip, and told GOP members to switch their votes to reject adjournment to go for vote #15.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3121 on: Today at 05:57:29 am
Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Quote
Live updates: GOP leader McCarthy elected House Speaker on 15th vote in historic run

The U.S. House of Representatives elected GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th vote, after a contentious four days and 14 failed votes  the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century.

Despite making numerous concessions to win over a bloc of far right Republicans over the week, which narrowed his opposition from 20, a group of a half dozen holdouts either voted against McCarthy or voted present, denying him the majority he needed to win in the 14th vote.

In a dramatic showdown on the House floor, McCarthy personally confronted GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Both dropped their opposition by voting present but it wasnt enough to change the outcome.

Support for McCarthy dwindled over the first three days of voting from 203 votes on Tuesday to 200 by the 11th vote on Thursday, falling far short of the number needed to win the speakership. He needs support from more than half of the lawmakers who cast their ballots. With 222 Republicans in the House, he can only afford to lose a handful of votes.

All 212 Democrats have unanimously backed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies for each vote, except the 12th vote in which one member was out for a minor surgery.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/06/live-updates-on-house-speaker-vote-gop-leader-mccarthy-fights-for-his-political-future-in-historic-battle-for-the-gavel.html
