Plus there's no incentive for the Dems to 'help out'. The longer this plays out like this the longer the GOP looks incompetent and whilst others have mentioned 90% of their voters will ignore it there will be some (probably younger) voters who will see what a shitshow they are and may at least not bother voting next time or may even be swayed to the Dems.



Ok so does the whole house individually nominate whoever they want to then?



There's not a lot of sense to it is there?



The thing is that McCarthy is also not some "regular" Republican. He's still a right wing nutcase who licked Trump's arse after January 6th two years ago and who peddles a lot of the same conspiracy theories as the other nutters. He's just not "extreme" enough for the likes of Gaetz or Boebert and they also see him as part of the Washington swamp. He still seems to want to start all kinds of investigations into Joe Biden and whatever wasting shitloads of money. At the same time, he'll also try to roll back stuff the Democrats have done. There's zero reason for them to vote for McCarthy or some other Republican to end this whole thing, when the GOP has shitloads of nutters in their ranks who are just as bad as the Never-Kevins.Gaetz actually said something that was true today. When Republicans are saying McCarthy earned the right to be Speaker of the House they mean that he made them shitloads of money campaigning and that's his reward. It's a lot what's wrong with politics in the US, but also in a lot of other countries, where party and/or personal interests are playing too big a role instead of working for the people. You should earn the right to become Speaker of the House, because you're the right person for it not because your party wants to put you in a position of power as a reward for being an arselicker or bringing in loads of campaign money.Don't think there's a lot wrong with people being able to nominate or vote for whomever they want. The problem for me is that they have no regulations in place to force a result in a situation like the current one. You could also argue that the Speaker of the House should be a member of the House, but I don't think that's that big an issue.