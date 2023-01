Away from Clowngress, there's something going on today over at the Supreme Court that also has the Q nuts in a tizz. The court is deciding whether to take up a case filed by one "Raland J Brunson" which says that there was serious evidence of fraud in the 2020 election that Congress refused to investigate. Therefore, anyone that voted to certify the election is a traitor to the US and should be removed from office, as well as Biden, Harris and presumably more.I'm not joking: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf There are MAGA/Q types outside the SCOTUS right now imploring them to take the case:As you can imagine, they think that THIS is going to be the thing that sees Trump sweep back into power, possibly immediately (if the two-pronged attack to make him Speaker works too)However, as with most legal things, it's a lot more boring than most people can be bothered with - essentially, a lower court refused to hear the case, so Brunson has appealed to the Supreme Court not to rule on the case itself, but to determine whether the lower court should deal with it rather than throw it out.The fact that no media outlet seem to be giving it any coverage should tell you something about this...