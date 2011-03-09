Does this farce literally go on indefinitely?



Sort of. It has to end somehow for the government to function, but there are no baked in mechanisms for forcing a decision (such as eliminating candidates to get to a run off etc).One thing that has been mentioned as a possibility is a vote in the House to accept a plurality rather than majority - that is, the highest votes win (rather than having to hit 50%).Trouble is, the Republicans aren't going to propose that because Hakeem Jeffries has beaten McCarthy in every vote thus far, and so would win the plurality (essentially it becomes 'First Past the Post', so a side can be split). However, whether the rebels would fall in line when they realise a Democrat is about to win the gavel is a good question.