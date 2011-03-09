I wouldn't bother paying any attention to this House vote nonsense if I were you. It's just the lunatic fringe having their troll day in the spotlight. At the end there'll be some horrible scumbag in the role. If anything this is just emboldening the trolls (Gaetz, MTG etc) to be bigger dickheads in the future
The idea that voters will see a GOP in disarray and finally realize that the Dems are the adults in the room and the only ones who try to actually govern is something we've been hoping for for decades, it will never happen
I agree with this, except for the very last bit.
I think that part is likely, but not certain.
The Republicans are "governing" as they always have and are completely committed to a cynical, winning-is-all-that-matters mentality.
But I think it possible that the outrageousness of the selfish posturing by the MAGA standard bearers, coupled with an obvious backlash against the overturning Roe v Wade abortion decision from the Supreme Court, might possibly turn some, perhaps enough, moderate Republicans away from the clown car crash.
The very public nature of both things is the possible crucial difference to all the past cynicism from the Republican Party.