« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 139523 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,512
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:39:13 pm
Its not if he is installed it's when.

Why would they do it?? Guess if the current circus continues and everyone is laughing at the disarray there might, and i know its a big might, be a PR opportunity for the Dems to show who's above this fiasco. Basically if your house is in a mess and you want it fixed, don't call the Republicans call us.

Plus once installed Mccarthy will be jumping from one foot to the next to dodge the bullets coming from his own party clowns. He's going to get feck all done as will be busy putting the fires out lit by the MAGA clowns

It's not guaranteed. Unless he gets 218 it keeps going to a vote. In 1855 it took two months and 133 votes to elect the speaker. As someone else said, as soon as he's speaker, Marge and the rest of the clown car MAGA posse will start on their craziness.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,101
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:39:13 pm
Why would they do it?? Guess if the current circus continues and everyone is laughing at the disarray there might, and i know its a big might, be a PR opportunity for the Dems to show who's above this fiasco. Basically if your house is in a mess and you want it fixed, don't call the Republicans call us.

The Republicans literally staged a violent coup attempt and still took the House back at the next midterms. Their voters don't give a fuck.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 04:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:50:37 pm
It's not guaranteed. Unless he gets 218 it keeps going to a vote. In 1855 it took two months and 133 votes to elect the speaker. As someone else said, as soon as he's speaker, Marge and the rest of the clown car MAGA posse will start on their craziness.

Marge and the rest of the clowns are playing to their limited base. Might be good for election in the boondocks but as we did see in the midterms, it was not a good look for the party. I believe all the dems that were seeking reelection in battle states all won. First time ever so im thinking voters do give a fuck as no one expected the Dems to hold the Senate.

I also think some in the House will start missing the vote thus bringing down the required total from 218. Let's see what happens today but sure is a shit show, which surely will get replayed in the elections ads for 2024.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm »
I wouldn't bother paying any attention to this House vote nonsense if I were you. It's just the lunatic fringe having their troll day in the spotlight. At the end there'll be some horrible scumbag in the role. If anything this is just emboldening the trolls (Gaetz, MTG etc) to be bigger dickheads in the future

The idea that voters will see a GOP in disarray and finally realize that the Dems are the adults in the room and the only ones who try to actually govern is something we've been hoping for for decades, it will never happen
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 06:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
You know, after all the threats about the plan from the Q-leaning members, I'm surprised they aren't just nominating Trump as the spoiler each time. I'm pretty sure that the Speaker doesn't have to be a sitting member.

24 hours later...



It's an image, don't bother trying to click on the play button!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:55:21 pm
I wouldn't bother paying any attention to this House vote nonsense if I were you. It's just the lunatic fringe having their troll day in the spotlight. At the end there'll be some horrible scumbag in the role. If anything this is just emboldening the trolls (Gaetz, MTG etc) to be bigger dickheads in the future

The idea that voters will see a GOP in disarray and finally realize that the Dems are the adults in the room and the only ones who try to actually govern is something we've been hoping for for decades, it will never happen

I agree with this, except for the very last bit.

I think that part is likely, but not certain.

The Republicans are "governing" as they always have and are completely committed to a cynical, winning-is-all-that-matters mentality.

But I think it possible that the outrageousness of the selfish posturing by the MAGA standard bearers, coupled with an obvious backlash against the overturning Roe v Wade abortion decision from the Supreme Court, might possibly turn some, perhaps enough, moderate Republicans away from the clown car crash.

The very public nature of both things is the possible crucial difference to all the past cynicism from the Republican Party.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,613
  • Truthiness
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 06:36:37 pm »
Matt Gaetz has voted for Donald Trump as Speaker in the latest ballot.

I'm putting this down as another election defeat for Trump.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 07:00:19 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:30:50 pm
I agree with this, except for the very last bit.

I think that part is likely, but not certain.

The Republicans are "governing" as they always have and are completely committed to a cynical, winning-is-all-that-matters mentality.

But I think it possible that the outrageousness of the selfish posturing by the MAGA standard bearers, coupled with an obvious backlash against the overturning Roe v Wade abortion decision from the Supreme Court, might possibly turn some, perhaps enough, moderate Republicans away from the clown car crash.

The very public nature of both things is the possible crucial difference to all the past cynicism from the Republican Party.

Have to think the same as there is so many younger people out there that who never voted but now see the threat to their rights to govern their own bodies or potentially who they can marry if gay marriage is banned again.

The Republican party know they are slowly losing the fight for the next generation so making it more and more difficult to vote. I mean if you have to stand in a four hour line to vote then something is wrong.

Going to an 8th vote now.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 07:05:33 pm »
The lady who has to read out the names and record the votes looks annoyed as fuck... :lmao
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,344
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 07:10:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:05:33 pm
The lady who has to read out the names and record the votes looks annoyed as fuck... :lmao

After this 8th vote she will have said Jeffries and McCarthy over 1500 times in 3 days
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:50 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,344
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 07:11:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:00:19 pm

Going to an 8th vote now.

8th times a charm
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,613
  • Truthiness
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:11:53 pm
8th times a charm
If at first you don't succeed, try and try and try and try and try and try and try again. And possibly another 3 or 4 more tries, tops.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm »
Gaetz going for Trump again and before him Boebert voted for some guy from Oklahoma. Maybe every Republican should vote for another Republican that hasn't been nominated before and then they could just all be speaker. Every day someone else gets to do it... :D
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:10:23 pm
After this 8th vote she will have said Jeffries and McCarthy over 1500 times in 3 days

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,344
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
They should get those electronic voting machines so they can at least argue about stolen votes while they get through the 500th vote :P
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Gaetz going for Trump again and before him Boebert voted for some guy from Oklahoma. Maybe every Republican should vote for another Republican that hasn't been nominated before and then they could just all be speaker. Every day someone else gets to do it... :D

That's there dream.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
If the crazies don't want to play ball then the Republicans will go to the Dems and offer more seats on the various committees for their support.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,344
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 08:22:22 pm »
Number 9 incoming
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 08:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:50:37 pm
It's not guaranteed. Unless he gets 218 it keeps going to a vote. In 1855 it took two months and 133 votes to elect the speaker. As someone else said, as soon as he's speaker, Marge and the rest of the clown car MAGA posse will start on their craziness.

The GOP and Trump set the precedent: the democrats should ignore all their subpoenas.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,739
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Can someone enlighten me as to why Gaetz and his chums are so anti-McCarthy all of a sudden?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 09:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:55:19 pm
Can someone enlighten me as to why Gaetz and his chums are so anti-McCarthy all of a sudden?

Not maga crazy enough.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 10:02:06 pm »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 10:19:39 pm »
Does this farce literally go on indefinitely?  If so conceivably the status may be same this time next week.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:19:39 pm
Does this farce literally go on indefinitely?  If so conceivably the status may be same this time next week.

Gaetz doesn't smell any farce...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 10:32:38 pm »
Are there any urgent bills that need passing that are being delayed by this farce? If so the Dems need to hammering home the ineptitude of the GOP in hindering the ability for the country to be governed properly.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 