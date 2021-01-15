« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
There's been some movement in the third round... a Republican has switched his vote AWAY from McCarthy!

Surely that's that.

Finished 212/202/20 in the Democrats favour.

Is this an indication that the GOP are pushing back on Trumpism or is it simply a matter of members wheeling and dealing to get their amendments/agenda included?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Is this an indication that the GOP are pushing back on Trumpism or is it simply a matter of members wheeling and dealing to get their amendments/agenda included?

Seems like a small but noisy section of the largest political caucus realising that the leadership are reliant on their votes and fighting to extract concessions for them.

See also: the DUP, & Tory infighting

The House has now adjourned to try this all again tomorrow.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
So what is the point of Democrats 'winning' the vote?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
So what is the point of Democrats 'winning' the vote?

Nothing at all, because 212 is their ceiling and you absolutely need to get 218 votes (sort of. You need a majority of the voters, not the house, so if anybody doesn't turn up, or turns up and doesn't vote, then it can be lower).

So the Democrats staying united only means anything if either:

- 6 Republicans get so annoyed with the MAGA antics that they cross the aisle

- 10 Republican members don't take part in one round of the votes (and no Democrats miss it)

Or some combination of the two.

That said, I don't know what the Speakership would mean for the minority party beyond an even lamer Congress.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
Is this an indication that the GOP are pushing back on Trumpism or is it simply a matter of members wheeling and dealing to get their amendments/agenda included?
 

I don't think so.Most of the Anti-Mccartney votes are the extreme right-wing,the fuckheads that should be in jail not running the government.If there were any decent GOPers they'd vote for the democratic choice,but yeah Party over country.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 12:19:12 pm »
Democrats are playing this well. Staying out of the mess, voting as one, and showing up how weak McCarthy is and how fractured the Republicans are.

Given the threats that have been thrown at them by McCarthy and his cronies this past year, they have absolutely no need or incentive to work with Republicans or bail McCarthy out of this jam.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 12:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
I don't think so.

Not from the party itself perhaps, but the situation has arisen from voters pushing back against Trumpism - his endorsements failed in a lot of swing states, and we even saw Democrats working to make sure MAGA candidates got through their primaries so that they'd be easier to run against in the election.

All this led to the 'Red Wave' completely failing to appear and Republicans winning the house but with a far smaller majority than they expected. This has ended up magnifying the influence of the MAGA hardcore in the House.

It's interesting that some of the pro-Trump lot have tried to play ball with the establishment - even MTG is calling for McCarthy as speaker. But then she seems to be on the outs with a lot of the online activists so is maybe trying to reposition herself, rumour was that she was eyeing the slot as Trump's running mate, but his anemic campaign so far might be giving her second thoughts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
McCarthy's people clearly not confident of any improvement today so they want to adjourn again until tomorrow. Trouble is, that also requires a vote from the House, and the people who are currently opposing him (both Democrat & MAGA) have no real reason to let him off the hook today.

In other, "you couldn't make it up" news, George Santos posted an article about being sworn in... trouble is, no members have been sworn in as it needs the Speaker issue to be resolved first.

Edit: No, we're voting. They didn't even try to delay.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
2 Republican nominations so looks like McCarthy will fail again
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Donalds (yesterday's third round turncoat) gets to play spoiler today it seems.

You know, after all the threats about the plan from the Q-leaning members, I'm surprised they aren't just nominating Trump as the spoiler each time. I'm pretty sure that the Speaker doesn't have to be a sitting member.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm »
And with 8 republican votes not for McCarthy, he will fail again
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 06:35:32 pm »
So Victoria Spartz, from Indiana's 5th is the first of the Republicans who has voted "Present" - so that's interesting.  CNN are reporting that she had been weighing a no vote for a while, and is thinking she will stand for a Senate seat in Indiana (so is presumably fence sitting due to that)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 06:52:34 pm »
So now we go to the 5th vote - Davidson "nominating" McCarthy with a very long winded BS speech, including creating a new committee to "investigate bad big government overreach" or somesuch.  He was one of the 21 Rs who voted against giving the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6th btw.  Aguilar then keeps it nice, short and sweet when nominating Jeffries again.

Now onto Lauren Boebert to speak for Donalds.  Why Her?!!?!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:52:34 pm
So now we go to the 5th vote - Davidson "nominating" McCarthy with a very long winded BS speech, including creating a new committee to "investigate bad big government overreach" or somesuch.  He was one of the 21 Rs who voted against giving the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6th btw.  Aguilar then keeps it nice, short and sweet when nominating Jeffries again.

Now onto Lauren Boebert to speak for Donalds.  Why Her?!!?!

I did not see that last sentence coming from Boebert, saying Trump ("her favourite president") was wrong, should call on McCarthy (only hours after he BACKED him) to tell him he "doesn't have the vote" and to step down.  Of course, the more bonkers Right Wing candidate her side backs doesn't have a candidate who has close to the right number of votes either.

And Biggs, again, becomes the first R to vote Donalds.  But there has been 2 no shows so far - be interesting what happens with those.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 07:08:35 pm »
Several non-present Republicans so far - including Dan Crenshaw, who came out yday to say the 20 rebels were RINO - wonder how he will defend that no show.  And with 7 Donalds votes now, the 5th vote is a wet fish and we will go to a 6th later.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Wonder if McCarthy would even try to woo some Democrat votes in exchange for Committee chair positions or favourable motions in the house?

Imagine the embarrassment of having to form a defacto coalition government just to get through this point
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 07:33:21 pm »
Pelosi and Schiff not in the room for their names, along with about 10 other Ds and a similar number of Rs  - wonder if that is indicating some back room trading between the Ds and Rs, or just unfortunate timings for their toilet breaks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
So all the people who missed their vote have come back in, and with Spartz "present"ing again, that is identical results to the previous vote, with nobody changing their mind at all.  what is the point of all this?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 07:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:39:58 pm
So all the people who missed their vote have come back in, and with Spartz "present"ing again, that is identical results to the previous vote, with nobody changing their mind at all.  what is the point of all this?

To show how disjointed and fragmented the R's are?

No idea, but it's funny as fuck
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 08:29:30 pm »
This Scott Perry sounds as thick as mince
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm »
Remember when McCarthy boasted he was going to say to Pelosi, "hand me that gavel!"  :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 08:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:29:30 pm
This Scott Perry sounds as thick as mince

Theres a lot of competition in Congress for who the thickest is, but hes up there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 09:17:32 pm »
Hes lost the 6th vote apparently.  The reps in as much a mess as the Tories are here it would appear.  The right falling apart at the seams and its great stuff.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 09:23:25 pm »
How can you just keep doing the same thing 6 times and expect a different result?
Bizarre
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 07:39:58 pm
what is the point of all this?

Well, they have to do it. It's the consitutional step 1 of that part of the government.

This would be like if the party leader after a UK general election immediately had enough of their MPs make it publicly clear that they don't have confidence in them (and I guess resigning the whip, forfeiting the majority). Or if there was just a hung parliament with no smaller party willing to make any deals.

The major difference is that we'd have a caretaker government in place whilst it was all sorted out. Part of the US system is that they all lose their seats between Congresses and are then re-appointed as part of the incoming one. So whilst it's absolutely critical to get the Speakership sorted to start business, it's bizarre that there's no constitutional mechanism for forcing a decision after a certain number of votes and they just have to rely on some sort of deal being struck.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:25 pm
How can you just keep doing the same thing 6 times and expect a different result?
Bizarre

Its interesting that theres no backstop in the glorified constitution on this. Just keep going until someone changes their mind.

Am I right in saying that the speaker doesnt have to be a member of congress? I bet some of them have a fantasy its their way of bringing Trump back.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:56:05 pm
Am I right in saying that the speaker doesnt have to be a member of congress? I bet some of them have a fantasy its their way of bringing Trump back.

It's been a Qanon fever dream for years. Trump in as Speaker with the day 1 impeachment & removal of both Biden & Harris and boom, instant Trump Presidency. I'm sure Gaetz echoed this at some point a while back, but it's mostly the chattering idiot masses that think that secret 'white hats' are running some operation to clear out the 'deep state' that have banged on about it. Unfortunately I can't find much about it now as 'Trump Speaker' on Google is just bringing up news sites.
