Not from the party itself perhaps, but the situation has arisen from voters pushing back against Trumpism - his endorsements failed in a lot of swing states, and we even saw Democrats working to make sure MAGA candidates got through their primaries so that they'd be easier to run against in the election.All this led to the 'Red Wave' completely failing to appear and Republicans winning the house but with a far smaller majority than they expected. This has ended up magnifying the influence of the MAGA hardcore in the House.It's interesting that some of the pro-Trump lot have tried to play ball with the establishment - even MTG is calling for McCarthy as speaker. But then she seems to be on the outs with a lot of the online activists so is maybe trying to reposition herself, rumour was that she was eyeing the slot as Trump's running mate, but his anemic campaign so far might be giving her second thoughts.