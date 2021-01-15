So what is the point of Democrats 'winning' the vote?
Nothing at all, because 212 is their ceiling and you absolutely need to get 218 votes (sort of. You need a majority of the voters, not the house, so if anybody doesn't turn up, or turns up and doesn't vote, then it can be lower).
So the Democrats staying united only means anything if either:
- 6 Republicans get so annoyed with the MAGA antics that they cross the aisle
- 10 Republican members don't take part in one round of the votes (and no Democrats miss it)
Or some combination of the two.
That said, I don't know what the Speakership would mean for the minority party beyond an even lamer Congress.