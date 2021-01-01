- how dumb are a big proportion of U.S citizens?



It's tempting to say that kind of thing, but the series does a great job describing how devastating the disinformation industry is, especially in the wake of an incident like the HB laptop suppression. Through each episode, the presenter reminds us how this all started with a wild story about how the Clintons ran an international deep-state satanic paedophile cult, with a complicit network of law enforcement and media. An absurd notion, easily dismissed, but perhaps serving more as a parable, and a source of origin for a litany of related accusations - drug trafficking, murder, election theft, etc. Keep the theory nourished by tenuous links to real-life events, like the suicide of a Clinton advisor. Still no evidence to rational people until one day - jackpot! - an example of what seems to be verifiable evidence of malfeasance, where the mainstream media and big tech have suppressed a story with actual legs. Never mind that there were clear reasons to mistrust the story given the piles of rubbish that preceded it, all it takes was one story that wasn't total bullshit to be able to say... what else have they been covering up?. An expression comes to mind: "we need to be lucky every time, they only need to be lucky once" - and we all know in what context that expression is usually applied.