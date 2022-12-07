« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: KillieRed on December  7, 2022, 02:35:44 pm
Thanks. I think?
Your link was broken. It is from a bug in the forum software. But you can force the URL by adding the 'URL' tags I suggested. ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
👍
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: 4pool on December  7, 2022, 01:36:45 am
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Khashoggi's murder after the Biden administration backed immunity for MBS
A former US diplomat who advised multiple secretaries of state on the Middle East at the time told Insider that Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia showed that MBS "got away with murder."
I not sure I care that the oil flows (which it probably won't) for the benefit of the US and the aim to reduce inflation, this is sickening.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December  7, 2022, 08:56:40 pm
I not sure I care that the oil flows (which it probably won't) for the benefit of the US and the aim to reduce inflation, this is sickening.

Seems to backfiring spectacularly at the moment.

Saudis MBS rolls out the red carpet for Chinas Xi, in a not too subtle message to Biden
When Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh in the coming hours Saudi leaders are expected to receive him with the pomp and circumstance normally reserved for the kingdoms most strategic ally, the United States.

The multiple-day visit will include two conferences that will gather leaders from across the Arab world. Dozens of trade, economic and military agreements  to the tune of tens of billions of dollars  will be signed.

Saudi leaders will infuse the trip with a dose of spectacle. Traditional sword dances are likely to be conducted at lavish receptions. The Saudi king  or his powerful Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman  may bestow the Chinese leader with some honors and medals. Many more extravagant expressions of friendship will pepper the diplomatic proceedings, all with a view to underscoring the deepening partnership between Beijing and Riyadh.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/07/middleeast/xi-saudi-arabia-china-mbs-mime-intl/index.html

I wonder if MBS will quizz Xi about the treatment of his muslim brothers/sisters the Uyghurs.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
In some positive news out of the US

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/12/08/respect-for-marriage-act-house-vote/

The House on Thursday passed landmark legislation that would enshrine marriage equality in federal law, granting protections to same-sex and interracial couples and clearing the way for President Bidens signature.

Today, Congress sends the Respect for Marriage Act to the presidents desk, a glorious triumph of love and freedom, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), quoting the gay rights activist Edith Windsor in comparing marriage to magic. This legislation honors that magic, protecting it from bigoted extremism, defending the inviolability of the same-sex and interracial marriages.

The House had already passed an earlier version of the Respect for Marriage Act in July, but the Senate delayed its vote on the bill until after the midterm elections. Late last month, the Senate passed the bill with a bipartisan amendment to allay some Republicans concerns about religious liberty. The amended bill passed the Senate in a 61-36 vote, with 12 Republican senators joining Democrats in favor of it.

In a 258-169 vote, the House on Thursday passed the bill with the amendment, which clarifies that the federal government would not be authorized to recognize polygamous marriages and confirms that nonprofit religious organizations would not be required to provide any services, facilities, or goods for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure.

At a bill enrollment ceremony after the vote, members of the House and Senate celebrated as Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) signed and formalized the bills passage.

We can put to rest the worries of millions of loving couples who are concerned that someday an activist Supreme Court may take their rights and freedoms away, said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the first openly gay person elected to the Senate. We are giving these loving couples the certainty that their marriages are legal and that they will continue to have the same rights and responsibilities and benefits of every other married couple.

Biden has signaled his support, saying that ensuring federal protections for marriage equality is among his legislative priorities in Congresss lame-duck session.

The Senate on Nov. 16 invoked cloture on a bill that would require nationwide recognition of marriages performed in states where they were valid. (Video: The Washington Post)

The Houses bipartisan passage of the Respect for Marriage Act  by a significant margin  will give peace of mind to millions of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples who are now guaranteed the rights and protections to which they and their children are entitled, Biden said in a statement after the House passed the bill. He added that after the Supreme Court in June ended the right to abortion after nearly 50 years, Congress has restored a measure of security to millions of marriages and families. They have also provided hope and dignity to millions of young people across this country who can grow up knowing that their government will recognize and respect the families they build.

The vote underscores a nearly three-decade evolution, from 1996 when President Bill Clinton signed legislation that defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman, to the 2004 election when President George W. Bush used the issue to energize GOP voters, to the Supreme Courts 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which is awaiting Bidens signature, would not force states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples but would require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.

A bipartisan group of senators, including 12 Republicans voted for the same-sex marriage bill. Heres a list of which senators voted for and against the measure and a look behind the effort to get it passed in the Senate.

The Respect for Marriage Act would not force states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples but would require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.

The bill also would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act. In addition to defining marriage as the union of one man and one woman, it allowed states to decline to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states. That law has remained on the books despite being declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Courts 2013 ruling in United States v. Windsor and its 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which guaranteed same-sex couples the fundamental right to marry.

In a guest op-ed for The Washington Post, Pelosi recalled how, in her first speech on the House floor in 1987, she declared that we must take leadership of course in the crisis of AIDS.

Just as I began my career fighting for LGBTQ communities, I am overjoyed that one of the final bills I will sign as speaker will be the Respect for Marriage Act: ensuring the federal government will never again stand in the way of marrying the person you love, Pelosi wrote.

Democrats have warned since June that federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, as well as other rights, could be at risk after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States.

In his June concurrence with the decision to overturn Roe, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the high court should also examine previous rulings that legalized the right to buy and use contraception without government restriction (Griswold v. Connecticut), same-sex relationships (Lawrence v. Texas) and marriage equality (Obergefell v. Hodges).

In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Courts substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell, Thomas wrote. Because any substantive due process decision is demonstrably erroneous  we have a duty to correct the error established in those precedents.

Thomass opinion set off alarm bells among proponents of marriage equality, who pointed out that if the Supreme Court were to overturn Obergefell, as it did Roe, then the right to same-sex marriage would similarly fall to the states. Currently, 35 states have statutes or constitutional amendments banning same-sex marriage that would take effect if Obergefell were overturned, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ equality.

Still, a bipartisan group of senators negotiated to delay its vote on the bill until after the midterm elections and to work on the religious liberty amendment. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who was part of that bipartisan group, praised her colleagues for their relentless work to get the bill passed, recalling how on Thanksgiving Day she was basting a turkey and texting lawmakers about the bill at the same time.

Former congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who co-founded the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, made surprise remarks at the bill enrollment ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.

I was here for the birth of DOMA [the Defense of Marriage Act], so I am very grateful to be able to be here for the funeral, Frank said. Its kind of a New Orleans moment. We are tooting our horns for the funeral, a much happier occasion than the birth.

Frank also praised Baldwin for standing against criticism for not pressing ahead with a Senate vote on the bill  before the midterm elections  in order to maximize its advantage as a political issue, even if it didnt pass.

Tammy, through her own life experience, understood what troubles this caused for same-sex married couples all over the country. And she understood that resolving those fears was much more important than any political issue, Frank said. She stood up and she was proven right. And I hope people will now take this as an example of responsible legislating, not being panicked by people who have more emotion than intelligence on an issue.

Republicans who opposed the bill decried it Thursday as an affront to biblical definitions of marriage. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) warned without evidence that it could lead to the legality of polygamy, bestiality, child marriage, or whatever! in the future.

GOP lawmakers also played down the threat to marriage equality and said the bill was unnecessary, despite the Supreme Courts ruling on abortion rights.

The Democrats want Americans to believe that the Supreme Court, at any moment  could step in and overturn its opinions in Obergefell and Loving. Its just not true. The Supreme Court is not poised to overturn its opinions in either of those decisions, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on the House floor.

Seven Republican lawmakers voted no Thursday after supporting the bill in July. Two GOP lawmakers  Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)  switched from no to yes. One member, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), supported the bill in July but voted present on Thursday.

The first version also didnt have the religious freedom language, which was key, Gallagher said after the vote, explaining his switch.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), who switched from a yes to a no vote, said his objections this time were mostly about the process by which the bill was returned to the House. In July, when he supported the bill, Mast told The Post that he wasnt going to get mixed up in the politics of it.

I could give a rats caboose who somebody marries, relates with, falls in love with, anything else as a piece of it, their gender or anything else, he said then.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
The thing coming out today from some friends I have in the US that are Fox/Trump/Qanon fans is that America is at war with Russia.

What? When?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  9, 2022, 06:31:21 am
The thing coming out today from some friends I have in the US that are Fox/Trump/Qanon fans is that America is at war with Russia.

What? When?

When their sons and daughters start coming home in body bags they can protest in the streets.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
The Trump/Qanon people on one of my other forums are going completely nuts over Twitter Files Part Deux; they seriously think they've tied together all the threads and it's all been proven... Deep state, pizzagate, the works (mmm, pizza with the works...). They're quoting posts from years back, including one of mine, where we've used these terms mockingly, and demanding that we confess our shame and embarrassment at having been proven wrong. It's just wild. Do they not realise that no sane person thinks anything of substance has happened? I guess this is because they lost ground in the senate and Trump is politically dead. Poor dears.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: GreatEx on December  9, 2022, 10:02:12 am
The Trump/Qanon people on one of my other forums are going completely nuts over Twitter Files Part Deux; they seriously think they've tied together all the threads and it's all been proven... Deep state, pizzagate, the works (mmm, pizza with the works...). They're quoting posts from years back, including one of mine, where we've used these terms mockingly, and demanding that we confess our shame and embarrassment at having been proven wrong. It's just wild. Do they not realise that no sane person thinks anything of substance has happened? I guess this is because they lost ground in the senate and Trump is politically dead. Poor dears.

What's part deux? Still the Hunter Biden laptop thing or has something else gone down?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: GreatEx on December  9, 2022, 10:02:12 am
The Trump/Qanon people on one of my other forums

Why are you in a forum with them?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  9, 2022, 06:31:21 am
The thing coming out today from some friends I have in the US that are Fox/Trump/Qanon fans is that America is at war with Russia.

What? When?

To be fair, the way the GOP got kicked in the balls in recent elections, this could be seen as a war against Russia and their biggest supporters in the US... ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December  9, 2022, 10:28:05 am

Alternatively: only 39 Repugs voted in favour of protecting gay marriage



Doesn't matter how many voted against it, the fact it passed and goes to Biden's desk to sign is a huge step forward.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent days after Democrats secure Senate majority
Arizona senator swaps party affiliation and says she will not caucus with Republicans

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/09/kyrsten-sinema-independent-days-after-democrats-secure-senate-majority
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  9, 2022, 12:31:59 pm
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent days after Democrats secure Senate majority
Arizona senator swaps party affiliation and says she will not caucus with Republicans

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/09/kyrsten-sinema-independent-days-after-democrats-secure-senate-majority

She's basically a Republican anyway.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  9, 2022, 12:31:59 pm
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent days after Democrats secure Senate majority
Arizona senator swaps party affiliation and says she will not caucus with Republicans

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/09/kyrsten-sinema-independent-days-after-democrats-secure-senate-majority

Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party, she wrote.

"This move will make it more likely for me to win re-election", she meant.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December  9, 2022, 12:11:46 pm
Doesn't matter how many voted against it, the fact it passed and goes to Biden's desk to sign is a huge step forward.


My comment was more a scathing rebuke of Repugs
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December  9, 2022, 01:33:44 pm
My comment was more a scathing rebuke of Repugs

I'd say it's almost standard for repugs now, honestly i'm surprised it passed.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Libertine on December  9, 2022, 01:33:12 pm
"This move will make it more likely for me to win re-election", she meant.

Pretty much. The Democrats were actively looking for ways to primary her out of the Senate and replace her with someone who would cause them fewer issues... however that's now not an option. This leaves the Dems with the option of running their own candidate and perhaps splitting the vote, or staying hands-off and leaving her in post (on the assumption that enough Democrat voters would still turn out for her to avoid a Republican).

It's frustrating, but doubly so because Manchin just re-gained his effective veto over Democrat legislation.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Libertine on December  9, 2022, 01:33:12 pm
Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party, she wrote.

"This move will make it more likely for me to win re-election", she meant.

I think shell be done in Arizona politics, no matter her weasel words about partisanship politics. The repugnants will stand a candidate of their own (potentially her, I guess, but I doubt it) and the democrats wont touch her. She no doubt saw that coming and this is her long shot. I guess she could just do enough to stop the democrat winning though. The worst thing, even if she doesnt caucus with the GOP, is it gives that old fraud Manchin the whip hand again even at 50-49-1. I wouldnt be surprised if this move was coordinated.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
She probably wouldn't have done this if Warnock lost.  She waited for 51-49, so she can become independent without the Dems losing the Senate, which would've made her 100% toxic.

Now, she can run as an independent in 2024 and gain some traction, and Dems either run their own candidate and risk splitting the vote or stay with her (like Riquende said).

It's a purely personal decision to give a long shot to sticking around.  If she stayed a Dem, she would've been primaried (probably by Gallego).

Angus King was independent as a gubernatorial candidate years ago and was independent for a long time, finally going into the Senate and caucusing with Dems.  That's fine.

Sinema basically pulled a Joe Lieberman, and the base will hate that (but enough AZ voters will be fine with this).

The 2024 map is brutal, with Dems defending in West Virginia, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, etc.  Sinema pulling this doesn't help whatsoever.  It's purely personal.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Probably right. Very disappointing though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Probably right. Very disappointing though.

I think you're right that she could be done.  She's got to curry a lot of favor in the next two years.  If she can't, she could split the vote and such, but will end up losing and then be done 100% in the state anyway.  And disliked by everyone.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: skipper757 on December  9, 2022, 02:37:58 pm
The 2024 map is brutal, with Dems defending in West Virginia, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, etc. 

Ugh. Going by the states alone (and not the candidates for either side), I'd have said Arizona should have been the second or third easiest to retain. Not now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: skipper757 on December  9, 2022, 02:37:58 pm
The 2024 map is brutal, with Dems defending in West Virginia, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, etc.  Sinema pulling this doesn't help whatsoever.  It's purely personal.

You're not wrong, but the 2024 wildcard might be the Republican presidential candidate. I know people are free to split their vote down the card, but if a DeSantis-type keeps MAGA voters out of the booths altogether (or vice versa) then that's fewer ticks for the senatorial candidates too. Could it make a difference?

Too early to think about now though anyway. Until the independent state legislature question is settled, and we get a good idea of who's running for president then it's all just in too much flux.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Riquende on December  9, 2022, 01:50:35 pm
Pretty much. The Democrats were actively looking for ways to primary her out of the Senate and replace her with someone who would cause them fewer issues... however that's now not an option. This leaves the Dems with the option of running their own candidate and perhaps splitting the vote, or staying hands-off and leaving her in post (on the assumption that enough Democrat voters would still turn out for her to avoid a Republican).

It's frustrating, but doubly so because Manchin just re-gained his effective veto over Democrat legislation.


If they'd have primaried her out, she could still have run as an independent and split the vote.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December  9, 2022, 04:59:43 pm

If they'd have primaried her out, she could still have run as an independent and split the vote.
You must get a certain numbers signature to run as Independent in Arizona
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Speaking of Arizona, Kari Lake has now filed a lawsuit to be directly declared the election winner by the courts.

https://www.clerkofcourt.maricopa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/4151

From NBC:

The suit names Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer as defendants, along with other election officials in Maricopa, claiming their alleged misconduct nullifies the results of the election in the states most populous county and that their actions wrongfully led to the state naming Hobbs as the winner.

Lake received the greatest number of votes and is entitled to be named the winner, the lawsuit states. Alternately, the election must be re-done in Maricopa County to eliminate the effects of maladminstration and illegal votes on the vote tallies reported by Maricopa County.

The suit claims that ballot printer and tabulator failures, which Lake said were intentional, created chaos on Election Day with "oppressively long lines" that depressed voter turnout and disproportionately deterred Republican voters who were more likely to cast a ballot in her favor.

...

Lake's lawsuit seeks a series of court orders, including setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Riquende on December 10, 2022, 04:54:06 pm
Speaking of Arizona, Kari Lake has now filed a lawsuit to be directly declared the election winner by the courts.

https://www.clerkofcourt.maricopa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/4151

From NBC:


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks

By double digits, GOP voters prefer DeSantis as the 2024 presidential nominee

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/12/13/trump-support-gop-2024-presidential-race-poll/10882346002/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
If there is a god out there he'll run as an Independent.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
