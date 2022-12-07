The Trump/Qanon people on one of my other forums are going completely nuts over Twitter Files Part Deux; they seriously think they've tied together all the threads and it's all been proven... Deep state, pizzagate, the works (mmm, pizza with the works...). They're quoting posts from years back, including one of mine, where we've used these terms mockingly, and demanding that we confess our shame and embarrassment at having been proven wrong. It's just wild. Do they not realise that no sane person thinks anything of substance has happened? I guess this is because they lost ground in the senate and Trump is politically dead. Poor dears.