It's the fallacy of believing that another group having rights somehow deprives another group of theirs. As if there's not enough rights to go around, and as they were there first they get first dibs.



These are the same people that accuse liberals of being snowflakes, when the truth is they're so fragile and offended by everything that they can't handle anything that doesn't conform to their narrow world view.



It's like some kind of mass psychosis of validation seeking.