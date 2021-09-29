« previous next »
Tis a funny quirk of the US system that the speaker of the house doesn't actually have to be a member of congress. With the GOP set for a wafer thin majority and everyone getting a vote on who succeeds Pelosi, there could be a lot of blood letting on the Republican side over a nomination.

In theory, the Democrats could nominate Liz Cheney. If just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle it could happen. House Republicans are far more fractured than in the Senate, and McCarthy is a weak leader.
Liz Cheney would be hilarious.
With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president, the Post writes. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is charred steak with ketchup.
Fucking hell brutal is right!
Fucking hell brutal is right!
His only hope now is Elon Musk
The New Post actually published that!? Hats off - that a fucking brilliant piss take.
The New Post actually published that!? Hats off - that a fucking brilliant piss take.
It's the funniest piss take of Trump outside of a late show in years, superb :)
