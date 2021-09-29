Tis a funny quirk of the US system that the speaker of the house doesn't actually have to be a member of congress. With the GOP set for a wafer thin majority and everyone getting a vote on who succeeds Pelosi, there could be a lot of blood letting on the Republican side over a nomination.



In theory, the Democrats could nominate Liz Cheney. If just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle it could happen. House Republicans are far more fractured than in the Senate, and McCarthy is a weak leader.