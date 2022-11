Another Trumpster bites the dust.



That must really signal the death knell of Trump's bid to become president again. Arizona had voted Republican since 2000 and in 16 of the 17 previous elections until they backed Biden in 2020. Hobbs was one of the most hard-line and partisan Trump backers so it was very much a proxy vote for Trump.Trump surely won't accept it though and hopefully he'll permanently split the Republicans into warring factions by keeping picking at the scab.One of the small blessings in the shitty years we've had in the UK is that our increasingly lunatic governments did not have a mirror government in the US to plot with. Johnson and Trump at the helm together would have been very bad for the UK.