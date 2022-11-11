« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Just Nevada and the run off let to decide it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
This hasn't aged well.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Definitive American icons we should all look up to 🤔
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:42:13 am
Dems on 202
Freaks on 211

CNN predicting Dems 214 - 221 but still a route for the Dems to make it to 218. 22 to be called

Even if Reps take it, such a narrow majority will be a nightmare for McCarthy. He'll be constantly pushed to the right by the loons which will be disastrous for them in 2024 (as it was this year).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
They do tend to vote as a block though. Havent the actual moderates been pushed out?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:19:16 am
They do tend to vote as a block though. Havent the actual moderates been pushed out?

Well, it's all relative. The far far far right will be pushing the far right towards the far far right. Or something.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Extraordinary by the way that in California, the tech capital of the world, they're still counting votes 5 days later.

The entire country of Brazil had their full results in hours.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:34:30 am
Extraordinary by the way that in California, the tech capital of the world, they're still counting votes 5 days later.

The entire country of Brazil had their full results in hours.

Dont tell them that, because they will say how dare you question Merica.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Machae on November 11, 2022, 10:56:58 am
Take for example in Georgia, where the Democrat Warnock is a pastor vs a former American football athlete who is campaigning to be anti choice (but who himself forced his two former gfs to have abortions). The Republican had the support of 90% of evangelical Christians

Walker being true to his values, though, by not giving those girlfriends a choice...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:21:17 am
Walker being true to his values, though, by not giving those girlfriends a choice...

Its absolutely minding bending though isnt it? Trump is about as Christian as Bin Laden, Walker a complete hypocrite but somehow the Evangelicals flock to these people. I have no issue with religion, and I have no issue with it being an influence in how people vote (its probably a big reason for my own politics), but at least be consistent if your going to tie your politics to your faith.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:11:11 am
This hasn't aged well.


:) Only 5 weeks. Amazing, really.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:32:22 am
Its absolutely minding bending though isnt it? Trump is about as Christian as Bin Laden, Walker a complete hypocrite but somehow the Evangelicals flock to these people. I have no issue with religion, and I have no issue with it being an influence in how people vote (its probably a big reason for my own politics), but at least be consistent if your going to tie your politics to your faith.

They have this tunnel-visioned mindset of wanting their puritanism imposed on everyone. To stop people having fun. It's a hugely warped version of Christianity, derived from that Middle Ages paranoid piety.

It's without a doubt comically selective and hugely hypocritical. It ignores great - and fundamental - swathes of the core Jesus message in the Bible* that talk about tolerance, condemning the accumulation of wealth, treating everyone equally regardless of background or creed, etc.

And, a point frequently made, is how obsessed almost all are about being able to carry and use deadly weapons.

Instead, they majorly focus on small and obscure references and brief passages in the Bible simply because they reinforce their own bigotry and prejudices.


 * which itself is compiled of texts that were carefully-selected for political reasons during the early years of the Christian religion into an organised church; ie, as soon as powerful people/rulers got involved, they sought to use it for reasons of control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Most fundamental Christians today arent actually Christians. They like to think they are, but behind closed doors theyre just shitty assholes using Christianity to further their own agendas
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:56:02 am
Most fundamental Christians today arent actually Christians. They like to think they are, but behind closed doors theyre just shitty assholes using Christianity to further their own agendas

And those at the top who can shout loudest are grifting kings, surpassed only by the likes of Trump.  Press 1 to praise the Lord and donate x.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
So sleepy Joe has lost fewer seats in the House during his first midterm election than any other Democratic president during the last 40 years.

Absolutely terrible President. What a failure.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:56:02 am
Most fundamental Christians today arent actually Christians. They like to think they are, but behind closed doors theyre just shitty assholes using Christianity to further their own agendas


You show me a fundy and I'll show you a hypocrite,fucking horrible bunch of c*nts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:02:48 pm
So sleepy Joe has lost fewer seats in the House during his first midterm election than any other Democratic president during the last 40 years.

Absolutely terrible President. What a failure.

Shame he isnt 20 years younger.  Brill job to date.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Agreed, and it annoys me that so many on the centre/left are still toeing the "he sucks, but as a short-term steady hand..." line. He's managed to pass significant legislation on climate change, drug prices and boosting American industry/combating Chinese influence better than Trump's empty antagonism ever could, and he's done it with wafer thin majorities, an intransigent/extremist opposition, and with the two "challenging" senators. I'd say that in the current political climate he has been an excellent president, and democrat supporters shouldn't be afraid to say it.
