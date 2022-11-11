Its absolutely minding bending though isnt it? Trump is about as Christian as Bin Laden, Walker a complete hypocrite but somehow the Evangelicals flock to these people. I have no issue with religion, and I have no issue with it being an influence in how people vote (its probably a big reason for my own politics), but at least be consistent if your going to tie your politics to your faith.



They have this tunnel-visioned mindset of wanting their puritanism imposed on everyone. To stop people having fun. It's a hugely warped version of Christianity, derived from that Middle Ages paranoid piety.It's without a doubt comically selective and hugely hypocritical. It ignores great - and fundamental - swathes of the core Jesus message in the Bible* that talk about tolerance, condemning the accumulation of wealth, treating everyone equally regardless of background or creed, etc.And, a point frequently made, is how obsessed almost all are about being able to carry and use deadly weapons.Instead, they majorly focus on small and obscure references and brief passages in the Bible simply because they reinforce their own bigotry and prejudices.* which itself is compiled of texts that were carefully-selected for political reasons during the early years of the Christian religion into an organised church; ie, as soon as powerful people/rulers got involved, they sought to use it for reasons of control