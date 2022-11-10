« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 119827 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:02:37 pm
Yes, but some of what Trump likely wants out of the presidency he can get via DeSantis. But that course requires some humility, the ability to compromise, and also being able to trust someone at their word - qualities Trump doesn't just lack, but wouldn't even recognise if they turned up at his golf course with a plate of Big Macs.

Going in all guns blazing could cost him all of it. Hopefully, anyway.

Yup pretty spot on, trump will never be second to anyone (in his mind anyway).

It will hopefully be glorious. I hope it completely destroys the GOP. Someone should tell him he can run as an independent.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,531
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 01:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:51:58 am
More than 50% of this country voted to make themselves, the country, their families, their towns and their friends permanently worse off.

I don't think anyone from the UK can ever say anyone else from any other country is stupid.
For what it's worth, and without wanting to open a can of worms, I don't think that voting for Brexit in 2016 was anywhere near as stupid as voting for Trump in 2016.  Obviously looking back from 2022 it doesn't seem that way though.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,136
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:32:16 am
Since the younger generation came out to vote in droves in the midterms the thing to consider in by the 2024 rolls around, around 4.5m new voters will be eligible to vote, while a lot of the older generation wont be there to vote. Gives me some hope for the 2024 election.
Spot on.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 01:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:02:37 pm
Yes, but some of what Trump likely wants out of the presidency he can get via DeSantis. But that course requires some humility, the ability to compromise, and also being able to trust someone at their word - qualities Trump doesn't just lack, but wouldn't even recognise if they turned up at his golf course with a plate of Big Macs.

Going in all guns blazing could cost him all of it. Hopefully, anyway.


Policy-wise, I think the only thing Trump wanted/wants out of the Presidency is tax cuts for the super-rich. Most of the policy he claimed to be a huge supporter of - principally the 'conservative' suite of policy - was just a means to an end of harnessing the far-right/racist/religio-fascist/white supremacist voting blocs. The MAGA bollocks was to try to bring in the disaffected masses (the victims of neoliberal globalisation)

The rest of what he wanted was the personal gravitas and power the actual position gave him. De Santis as President cannot give him that
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 01:20:52 pm »
The path to 218: Why Democrats arent out of the race for the House yet

A district-by-district look at which party is favored in the uncalled races.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/11/democrats-house-midterm-elections-00066436
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
Latest on Nevada

Quote
Veterans Day, especially to those who served.

Here's where we are:

Laxalt leads by 9K statewide over CCM.

The news of this early AM is below, and let me tell you what it means.

1/
Quote Tweet
Dr. John R. Samuelsen
@JohnRSamuelsen
·
1h
New Huge Batch of Mail Ballots in Clark County, Nevada

11/10/2022
Added 35,183
Dem 14,756 (41.9%) +6,068
Rep 8,688 (24.7%)
Other 11,739 (33.4%)
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
15m
Replying to
@RalstonReports
This is part of the 57K mail ballots (there are actually more but wait) to be counted in Clark.

Those first 35K will put a huge dent in Laxalt's lead, and CCM, if indies are breaking to Ds as they have been, will pick up more than 6K.

2/
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
10m
If CCM continues pace of getting 60 percent and Laxalt gets 35 percent, she will pick up 9K in this batch alone.

If it's 55-40, she will add more than 5K.

The margin could be greater (65-30?).

3/

Bottom line: Unless trend suddenly shifts, this batch will help her a lot.

3/
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
5m
So what else is left?

Laxalt is still going to gain 2-4K in rurals -- super-red Douglas should post a few thousand ballots today.

There are still 20K or so to count in Clark and 20K in Washoe -- minus whatever ballots need to be cured -- and that 40K batch should help her.

4/
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 01:59:48 pm »
Quote
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
3m
Replying to
@RalstonReports
There are also 5.5K provisional ballots, many of them from first-time voters, young folks. Those are thought to favor the Dems, too.

Laxalt's best chance to hang on in the face of this blizzard of mail votes is for the margins to go down and rural margins/volume to be huge.

6/7
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
1m
Bottom line: This first batch of 35K mail ballots shows a partisan breakdown that strongly favors CCM, and if the trend continues, she is going to win.

But miles to go before I can finally sleep, and we will know a LOT when Clark/Washoe post tonight.

Good morning!

7/7
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 02:14:45 pm »
Some interesting prognosticators to consider when it comes to youth voting, minority voting, and candidate quality.

Youth turnout is high for a midterm, and early estimates (and I repeat, early) indicate that it's stabilized at a high level (but maybe slightly below 2018).  They're also still likely the least likely voting block.

But the key difference is this:  turnout was 16% among them in 2014.  It was 31% in 2018.  It might be a tad lower this year, but it was still solid around battleground states.  If younger voters vote generally higher than historically speaking in midterms, it will prevent major losses and push the Dems over the line.  Just like the GOP getting some minority voters and suburban women to them would push them over the top in a bunch of states, young Democratic voters at least turning out somewhat is a huge turn of events given that they're overwhelmingly Democrat, and the GOP would really struggle to win over these voters.  College-educated voters that older (older Millennials) vote more often, and many have moved to the suburbs, but unlike their older suburbanite counterparts, they can be a tough sell on the extremes of GOP policy.  It creates a nice buffer for the Dems to not suffer heavy defeats (like 2010) and to get over the line in close elections.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/10/1135810302/turnout-among-young-voters-was-the-second-highest-for-a-midterm-in-past-30-years


We'll see what the data shows on minority voters.  Looks like the Florida Latinos (in Miami) continue to trend red.  South Texas, Nevada, Arizona, etc will tell us more.  Likewise, African-American men (which shifted towards Trump in 2020) will be interesting to see.  The GOP is also running more minorities than historically is the case, so the party heads (and numbers), despite the rhetoric, know where they need to go.  Asian voters could another group they go for.  Much like youth voters turning out for Dems (while still a low-turnout groups, the Dems just need some decent turnout), some minority voters shifting in certain areas would give the GOP a better chance instantly.  Two of the most-watched House races (RI-2 and VA-10) had GOP run Asian candidates (the guy in RI-2 was a pretty popular mayor).  The GOP will likely have a record number of black congressmen.  Just because you're running a slightly more diverse pool doesn't mean your party embraces minorities, but it's also telling that they know they need to be more diverse as a party.

The cross-tabs here will be interesting tor review.

And both of the above, we will also get to candidate quality.  A major problem this cycle for the GOP (egged on by Democrats) is the nomination of candidates that were election deniers and anti-abortionists.  That caused some major ripple effects:
-Michigan:  Dems swept through, and Gretchen Whitmer won by 10% in a tough environment.  The GOP governor's primary was a shitshow:  candidates being disqualified due to ineligible signature counting as well as Jan. 6 investigations.  The final candidate, Tudor Dixon, had no political experience and was backed by Trump.  The Dems also performed well down ballot in the Senate.
-Ohio:  GOP governor Mike DeWine cruised by 25%, but JD Vance even underperformed Trump against Tim Ryan.  The Dems pulled upsets in multiple House seats.  And in OH-9, the GOP gerrymandered long-time Democrat Marcy Kaptur's district to make it more Republican, ran a guy that lied about his military service, and Kaptur cruised to victory.  How embarrassing for the GOP.
-Pennsylvania:  Speaking of embarrassing, the Oz-Mastriano combo.  Mastriano as the gubernatorial candidate was an election-denier and anti-abortion.  And he was rewarded with a 13% defeat in a midterm with things leaning Republican.  Like, you could've pulled a random bloke off the street, and he would've done better.  Fetterman ended up beating Oz, and the Dems did well in some of the House races.
-North Carolina:  Trump-backed Ted Budd did win, but the Dems pulled an upset in one of the House races (NC-13).
-Illinois and Maryland:  Illinois had a GOP governor until 2018.  Maryland had a very moderate GOP governor until this year.  The Dems actually supported MAGA types in the GOP primary, and the Dem candidates cruised in the general election.  Governor Larry Hogan in Maryland wanted to support a moderate candidate, but Trump got what he wished for instead, which was a 20% crushing defeat

Maybe Lake pulls through, but MAGA Blake Masters is likely to lose to Mark Kelly in another crucial seat.

The GOP's running of MAGA candidates in crucial races hurt them big time.  It not only lost them big races (like Michigan governor, PA governor, etc), but it had negative effects on other races (like the ones in the House).  Prior to the election, I was too focused on the issues and thought even MAGA types could win given the environment.  I was wrong.

Also consider this:  The Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina Senate seats were all vacated by GOP retirements.  If Trump wasn't so prominent in the party, maybe all three establishment GOP candidates continue to run.  If Rob Portman ran in Ohio, would Tim Ryan have challenged him, given the uphill battle?  In 2016, Portman beat a former governor by 20% to win re-election to his Senate seat.  If Tim Ryan doesn't want to run against Portman, and the Dems field a weaker candidate, some of those House races (OH-9, OH-1, OH-13) could've also been lost.  Yes, Vance won, but the margin was bad for the GOP, and it could've cost them in other races.  In 2018, Jeff Flake retired after being an anti-Trumper, and his seat promptly went to the Democrats.

At the same time, the GOP's rightward lurch has turned off young voters for a while.  While in the past their turnout was flaky, it's looking less so now.  Even Fox News is panicking about the gap here.  As long as youth voter turnout remains decent, it's a major problem, and running election-denying anti-abortion candidates isn't going to win them over.

Finally, while the GOP is actually making some inroads among minorities, they're doing it from a bottom.  The 2010s GOP, culminating in Trump's win in 2016, marked a low point in the modern GOP's courting of minority voters.  Their post-mortem in 2012 told them they needed to get minority and youth voters.  While they didn't need them in 2016, they need them now.  With Trump at the helm, their potential here is depressed.  Latino and Asian voters are primed for pickup in many cases, and the GOP only needs to get a shift in black voters, but how much can they do with Trumpy candidates about?

Consider DeSantis turning Florida from purple to solid red and Miami-Dade shifting hard right in the last few years and consider Trump candidates destroying GOP's own hopes, what does that say about Trump vs. DeSantis?  (other than that they're both shit?  ;D )

It's pretty obvious who Mitch McConnell and the like would want to represent their party.  Yet these spineless clowns didn't shut him down after January 6.  They could've abandoned him, but they stayed with him thinking he was the future.  Clowns.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:18:46 pm by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm »
Republicans are hurt about youth turnout so want to raise the minimum voting age. c*nts
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 02:26:00 pm »
Thanks, Skipper.

Yes, GOP have had several chances to ditch Trump-the two impeachment trials for a start could have seen him barred from office if theyd voted to convict. Instead they opted to embrace MAGA lunacy in the face of unfavourable demographics & extremist policies where moderate ones are what the majority actually want: healthcare , reproductive rights, Democratic integrity etc. They need to change their views, not bend voters to their will.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm
Republicans are hurt about youth turnout so want to raise the minimum voting age. c*nts

Laughable and yet concerning at the same time.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm
Republicans are hurt about youth turnout so want to raise the minimum voting age. c*nts

Heard some Repug complaining about their vote among single women too - their solution: "Let's get them married"....
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,047
  • Truthiness
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 02:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm
Republicans are hurt about youth turnout so want to raise the minimum voting age. c*nts
Yeah that needs a constitutional amendment so never going to happen.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,927
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 02:33:59 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 12:36:26 pm
That could possibly be the best speech I've ever heard, and it cut off to early.
Here you go:

https://youtu.be/xc-3PQNh8T4?t=2820

I've lined it up just a little before the video I posted earlier - it goes on for a lot longer than the original. There is load I skipped past at the beginning too. From the very little I saw as I skimmed for the start of that section, the preacher is as much a motivational speaker as he is pastor. I might be worth watching if you don't mind Christian sermons.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
Heard some Repug complaining about their vote among single women too - their solution: "Let's get them married"....

I saw that too. Was on Fox I think.  Apparently, married women vote Republican. ::)

I also saw them on Fox saying, "people just don't hate Biden enough!" It's true what they say. When a conservative tells you what they stand for, believe them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
Heard some Repug complaining about their vote among single women too - their solution: "Let's get them married"....
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
I saw that too. Was on Fox I think.  Apparently, married women vote Republican. ::)

I also saw them on Fox saying, "people just don't hate Biden enough!" It's true what they say. When a conservative tells you what they stand for, believe them.
Jesse Watters.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mMSlTU1lvMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mMSlTU1lvMc</a>
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
Jesse Watters.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mMSlTU1lvMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mMSlTU1lvMc</a>

Crazy. They are voting Democrat because 'they are brainwashed'. They never like looking at themselves for blame do they.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 04:27:21 pm »
Deranged cheeto continues his spiral.

https://twitter.com/meridithmcgraw/status/1591055661659324417

Trump going after Glenn Youngkin now on Truth Social and says his last name sounds Chinese (by spelling it out like Young Kim, the Korean American GOP congresswoman who was just re-elected in Orange County)
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 05:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
Pretty stupid argument to be fair.

Of those that voted more than 50% voted for it - 51.9% to be exact.

You can argue that those 27.8% are probably the stupidest dickheads in the UK as their lack of action allowed themselves to be fucked over with no say.

I have no idea why people still roll this out. Brexit actually happened. I too think it was as stupid as fuck and those that voted for it were complete dickheads, but you can't point at them without mentioning the shitheads that couldn't be even arsed voting.

My point stands. Thick fucking country full of wankers. We can't possibly laugh at the stupidity of other nations after Brexit.


I agree with you but you're still wrong.

The referendum should have been a mandatory vote with £500+ fines for those who couldn't be arsed (Aussie style).

Woulda,could,shoulda  = I fucking hate a lot of our fellow countrymen and women and there's probably only a dozen of so MPs that I'd piss on if they were on fire,the rest I'd hit with some swan lighter fuel.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2620 on: Yesterday at 05:35:00 pm »
Some analysis on Boebert.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fV1qwsPDa3U&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fV1qwsPDa3U&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2621 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm »
.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2622 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm »
9mil people in Texas registered but didn't vote? Fuck Texas.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,136
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2623 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
Jesse Watters.

I imagine most of us could be jolly angry in that bloke was stood in front of you. What a horrendous specimen of shite.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,136
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2624 on: Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm
9mil people in Texas registered but didn't vote? Fuck Texas.
Sickening mate.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2625 on: Yesterday at 07:03:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:01:20 pm
Sickening mate.

The kicker is these are probably the same fucks that jump at everything first chance they get to complain about shit.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,624
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2626 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm »
33% voter turnout in deep blue El Paso County...where Beto is from!  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2627 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
I imagine most of us could be jolly angry in that bloke was stood in front of you. What a horrendous specimen of shite.
Watters is a monumental smarmy twat. I used to see clips of him regularly when I lived there.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2628 on: Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm »
So what's the state of play now then as everything's disappeared off the BBC site?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,807
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
So what's the state of play now then as everything's disappeared off the BBC site?

Pretty much the same really, still waiting on Arizona and Nevada

Arizona likely blue so no change there.

As for Nevada, Laxalt still leads by 1%

Quote
Jon Ralston
@RalstonReports
·
41m
WHERE WE ARE:

A third of the 50K ballots in Clark tabulated today.

The cures and provisionals -- could be five figures -- will come next week.

20K Washoe ballots or so later today, we hope.

10-12K left in rurals at most, probably most reporting tomorrow.

90K-100K left total.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:30 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline fudge

  • RAWK Gaylord
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
  • "I'm a swine, its my nature"
    • Fat man dancing
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2630 on: Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:20:52 pm
The path to 218: Why Democrats arent out of the race for the House yet

A district-by-district look at which party is favored in the uncalled races.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/11/democrats-house-midterm-elections-00066436

That would be so utterly amazing Im actually moist
Logged
Rubber Dinghy Rapids....

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2631 on: Yesterday at 09:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm
Pretty much the same really, still waiting on Arizona and Nevada

Arizona likely blue so no change there.

As for Nevada, Laxalt still leads by 1%

Ta mate 👍
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,624
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2632 on: Yesterday at 09:22:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:41:53 pm
So what's the state of play now then as everything's disappeared off the BBC site?

The indoctrination and gullibility has hit a minor roadblock, but God willing, it will continue with full momentum at some point in the near future.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2633 on: Yesterday at 09:41:21 pm »
Quote from: fudge on Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
That would be so utterly amazing Im actually moist

That article was from this morning with reps on 211 and dems on 192. Dems now on 199 and reps still on 211.  Closing up.  Couple days back the gap was 26.

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 12:07:04 am »
Nevada just got a batch of votes in with 17150 (D) versus 8960 (R). Masto now only 798 votes behind Lazalt.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,010
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 12:25:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:07:04 am
Nevada just got a batch of votes in with 17150 (D) versus 8960 (R). Masto now only 798 votes behind Lazalt.

Am watching on CNN, they have a good chunk of votes still to count in Clarke County which is basically Las Vegas and strongly Democrat so looking good in Nevada
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:25:32 am
Am watching on CNN, they have a good chunk of votes still to count in Clarke County which is basically Las Vegas and strongly Democrat so looking good in Nevada

Same. Imagine the shit show in the GOP if the Dems ended up keeping both houses.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
The Nevada Secretary of State election pitted a Dem against a huge election denier (Jim Marchant), and it looks like Marchant will lose, which is big.

The governor's race is probably going to go to the GOP (Cortez-Masto ran ahead of the Dem candidate Sisolak).

But if Cortez-Masto pulls it off and with the Nevada Secretary of State going blue, it would be a big result in Nevada, particularly if the Dems can hold the state legislature as well.

https://twitter.com/RalstonReports/status/1591226846070259712

We project that one of the worst election deniers in the country, Jim Marchant, has been defeated in the NV SOS race.

This is a huge victory for democracy in Nevada.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2638 on: Today at 02:42:13 am »
Dems on 202
Freaks on 211

CNN predicting Dems 214 - 221 but still a route for the Dems to make it to 218. 22 to be called
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 