Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Libertine

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm
No surprise Murdoch has dumped him as he does with all electoral losers.




Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:41:31 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:31:08 pm
Doesn't he already have something like 100m in the bank from his political pac that he hasn't spent?
He has surely spent that keeping the Trump Organization afloat. Another fraud indictment down the line, surely.
Rob Dylan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:46:58 pm
Lost track of what the Dems need to keep control of the Senate - do they need Nevada and Arizona to make the Georgia run-off irrelevant?
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:50:19 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:46:58 pm
Lost track of what the Dems need to keep control of the Senate - do they need Nevada and Arizona to make the Georgia run-off irrelevant?

They need to pick up 2 of the last races. They're winning Arizona and losing in Nevada, so it might come down to the run off.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  9, 2022, 01:29:28 pm
A bit late this; I meant to post it at the time, but I just came across it again now. A brilliant diatribe against Herschel Walker.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BJGBrzFq0sY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BJGBrzFq0sY</a>


I really enjoyed that - but, isn't there a whiff of the 'Uncle Tom' trope about it? Something many on here have been very outspoken against?
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:12:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:41:31 pm
He has surely spent that keeping the Trump Organization afloat. Another fraud indictment down the line, surely.

I thought I read that he could actually spend it on whatever he wanted as long as he wasnt running at the time? Thats supposed to be part of the reason he was waiting to announce, and also to bask in the victories of his hand picked minions.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm
I really enjoyed that - but, isn't there a whiff of the 'Uncle Tom' trope about it? Something many on here have been very outspoken against?
That phrase is problematic, but he did not use it. And, like the n-word - or even more so - there is generally a difference between black and non-black people using the term. But, again, the pastor never used the phrase 'Uncle Tom'. I took his criticisms to be akin of accusing someone of being a Quisling.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:17:11 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:12:55 pm
I thought I read that he could actually spend it on whatever he wanted as long as he wasnt running at the time? Thats supposed to be part of the reason he was waiting to announce, and also to bask in the victories of his hand picked minions.
I could be mistaken, but I recall suggestions that the money was obtained under false pretenses and was being misspent.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm
No surprise Murdoch has dumped him as he does with all electoral losers.






But his big announcement on Tues?  Thatll be worth a giggle if it goes ahead and a bigger one if not.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:19:22 pm
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:22:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:17:45 pm
But his big announcement on Tues?  Thatll be worth a giggle if it goes ahead and a bigger one if not.

His team are probably scrabbling around for some alternative announcement he can make so it doesn't look like a climbdown 😁
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:17:11 pm
I could be mistaken, but I recall suggestions that the money was obtained under false pretenses and was being misspent.

Another investigation would not upset me! Hopefully the stress will take its toll. At this point, however, its very clear that nothing is going to change the opinions of Trump Cultists. He could drown kittens on 5th Avenue and not lose support.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:19:22 pm
Further:

https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104648634/january-6-panel-trump-campaign-fundraise-misled-donors-election-lies

Edit: https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105279623/jan-6-committee-trump-campaign-legal-defense-fund

The grifting king.  No sympathy for any one who donated and who may continue to donate.  A fool and their money are soon parted, as the orange one realised long ago.
Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:50:19 pm
They need to pick up 2 of the last races. They're winning Arizona and losing in Nevada, so it might come down to the run off.
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election. 
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:32:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election. 

I dunno about Nevada, I mean 83% of the votes have been counted and she trails 1.8% it would have to be a sizable swing to reverse that. It could go to a run off though.

I don't think many people care much about the actual candidate it's more R v D. You could put a dead possum as an R and they would vote for it.

Suareznumber7

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:38:21 pm
Aye. He's hoovered up a lot of cash. The Repugs were pleading with him to release some money after, I think it was Rick Scott, managed to "lose" $170m, which crippled GOP election campaigns up and down the country.

Trump sees the presidency as his best bet to insulate himself from criminal liability. He will seek the nomination. What happens if he doesn't get it will largely depend on how much he can grift from his supporters and whether he can secure some independently wealthy backers.

If Trump runs as an independent, he won't be just splitting the vote. He'll bleed the GOP of the cash they need to run their own election campaigns.

Absolute best case scenario right here. 
Suareznumber7

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:40:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:27:26 pm
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election.

Walker also won't have the Governor dragging him along getting him extra votes either.  Really would be absolutely shocked if Walker wins the runoff. 

Although, hopefully the Warnock supporters still show up if Dems already have control of the Senate. 
Wabaloolah

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
Herschel Walker, the man that turned the Dallas Cowboys into three time Superbowl winners, I'll always thank him and Minnesota for that! 🤣
wemmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:39:04 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:32:59 pm
I dunno about Nevada, I mean 83% of the votes have been counted and she trails 1.8% it would have to be a sizable swing to reverse that. It could go to a run off though.

I don't think many people care much about the actual candidate it's more R v D. You could put a dead possum as an R and they would vote for it.

Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:41:45 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 03:39:04 pm
Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.

Ok will give him a watch. Thanks.

I hadn't really looked which counties remained to be counted.
skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm
Every election cycle  :D

Jon Ralston for Nevada

Garret Archer for Arizona

Steve Kornacki and John King with TV maps.  Nate Silver with models.

Counties:
Arizona:  Maricopa (Phoenix)
Nevada:  Clark (Las Vegas)
Georgia:  Fulton and Cobb (Atlanta suburbs)
Pennsylvania:  Philadelphia suburbs (Bucks, Chester, and Delaware County - Delco - did you know Jake Tapper is from there!?); Lackawanna County (Scranton - did you know Joe Biden is from there!?)
Michigan:  Wayne County (Detroit)
Virginia:  Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William (DC Suburbs)
Wisconsin:  Milwaukee (city and county)
North Carolina:  Mecklenberg (Charlotte)

Off the list?
Ohio:  Cuyahoga (Cleveland)
Florida:  Broward and Miami-Dade
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 03:39:04 pm
Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.

Yes, this guy called Clinton the winner in NV before election day in 2016 purely based on the number of early ballots that had been submitted from democratic areas. He said there was simply no way Trump could make up the deficit on election day. He was correct - Clinton carried NV easily. He also called Biden in 2020 days before any of the media channels.

So far so good! However this one is more fuzzy as while we know that all the in person vote in Clark County has been counted. We don't know how many votes are left to count there and crucially we don't know what the breakdown is between mail in votes and people who used drop boxes. The mail in vote can be expected to skew heavily democratic, however the drop box votes are less clearcut, particularly if they were dropped off on election day. We also have to factor in that there are non-Clark County votes out there in heavily republican areas still to be counted. Individually these don't amount to much but collectively they could be important. We dont know what the breakdown of these votes are and its very important. If they are mail in, for instance, even if they are in heavily republican Counties, they wont hurt the Dems like they would if they are in person.

There are a lot of ifs and maybes here but if anybody knows the nature of the outstanding vote it will be Raiston, so if he thinks its still in play that's very positive. It would be huge if this stayed blue.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:32:45 pm
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:32:45 pm
Trump trumping

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1590738125126782977?

See tweets like this make me think he doesnt know how air quotations work.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
See tweets like this make me think he doesnt know how air quotations anything works.
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:43:56 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Yes, this guy called Clinton the winner in NV before election day in 2016 purely based on the number of early ballots that had been submitted from democratic areas. He said there was simply no way Trump could make up the deficit on election day. He was correct - Clinton carried NV easily. He also called Biden in 2020 days before any of the media channels.

So far so good! However this one is more fuzzy as while we know that all the in person vote in Clark County has been counted. We don't know how many votes are left to count there and crucially we don't know what the breakdown is between mail in votes and people who used drop boxes. The mail in vote can be expected to skew heavily democratic, however the drop box votes are less clearcut, particularly if they were dropped off on election day. We also have to factor in that there are non-Clark County votes out there in heavily republican areas still to be counted. Individually these don't amount to much but collectively they could be important. We dont know what the breakdown of these votes are and its very important. If they are mail in, for instance, even if they are in heavily republican Counties, they wont hurt the Dems like they would if they are in person.

There are a lot of ifs and maybes here but if anybody knows the nature of the outstanding vote it will be Raiston, so if he thinks its still in play that's very positive. It would be huge if this stayed blue.

The estimates I've seen is that the majority of the remaining votes are 70k from Clark County (which the last 20k that was counted went 65% to CCM, 30% to Laxalt) and 40k from Washoe (which the last 14k that was counted went 61% to CCM, 36% to Laxalt).  If we take these as the trend (and in both, assume the remaining may be as bad as 10% better for Laxalt as well, so assuming a 55/45 split in Washoe, and a 59/41 split in Clark), then between the two, CCM could expect to take between 15k more votes and 30k more votes in those two - and it would take a sizeable reversal in fortune from these late counting votes to be worse.  So then the question I think becomes - how many votes *outside* Washoe/Clark are there, how many are mail ins (as even in R-leaning counties, these should still be friendlier than average in those counties for CCM) to counteract this probably 15-30k surplus in votes for CCM.  Laxalt is currently 15k in front - so will be close - and very much in play still
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
Fuck Boebart takes the lead in her race :(
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
Fuck Boebart takes the lead in her race :(

Yeah I saw that :( - it is still a pretty major achievement considering she was +6 after the last election, and was considered a fairly safe R seat, to bring it back to essential dead level
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:05:11 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm
Yeah I saw that :( - it is still a pretty major achievement considering she was +6 after the last election, and was considered a fairly safe R seat, to bring it back to essential dead level

Oh yeah it's fantastic, her days and nights must have been filled with anguish. Couldn't have happened to a more deserving person. Plus the recount will be hilarious, as she might have to go through it all again.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm
9 more seats needed for Republicans to take the house. Not unsurprising though.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:11:00 pm
^ ^ ^

those front page headlines above about Trump are magnificent.

Gutted about those Boebart votes :(
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm
9 more seats needed for Republicans to take the house. Not unsurprising though.

If the Ds keep control of the Senate, and the Rs have a smaller margin than about 10 seats in the House, then this will basically be the single best mid-term performance of any President's Party since the 80s - apart from 2002 due to 9/11 - D or R. 
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
If the Ds keep control of the Senate, and the Rs have a smaller margin than about 10 seats in the House, then this will basically be the single best mid-term performance of any President's Party since the 80s - apart from 2002 due to 9/11 - D or R. 

Yeah keeping hold of the senate will be absolutely key for the Ds.

Not even a red trickle at this stage.

There's a 2 min video on twitter doing the rounds of Fox news just saying red wave/tsunami, it's hilarious.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
See tweets like this make me think he doesnt know how air quotations work.
Yes, I love the scare quotes! ;D
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:46:48 pm
Fuck Boebart takes the lead in her race :(

Some reports that Pueblo still has a decent amount of votes left to be counted. It's a blue collar city that has been pretty purple, so a chance to retake the lead there (or get further behind).
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2556 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm »
Quote
Our numbers man has the latest:.

There are an estimated 14-15,000 votes left in the rurals, which will give Laxalt a boost in the Senate race of anywhere from 3-5,000 votes, depending on margins.

That would mean CCM needs to get 60% or so of urban ballots. 55% might be enough.

Still could go either way
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 01:48:15 am »
This is going to be delicious.

Quote
Trump unleashes new fury on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump, the de facto head of the Republican Party, just essentially declared war on Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who won re-election Tuesday in a strong showing, is presumed to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He would be battling Trump, whose top advisors say will announce his third run for the White House next week.

But all three Murdoch-owned outlets in the U.S.  Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post  have attacked Trump this week, blaming him directly for Republicans' historically poor performance in Tuesday's midterm elections.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump Thursday evening unleashed a series of rants attacking "Governor Ron DeSanctimonious," ironically just hours after his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, specifically urged the two men to get along. "We're all on the same team" she said on Fox News.

Trump also made a startling claim in his lengthy attack.

He says after the 2018 election, when ballots were being counted in Florida, he sent in the FBI and U.S Attorneys, "and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win."

Trump begins his attack by calling the midterms a "success," which would be true if he were a Democrat; President Biden had the best midterm performance in 40 years.

Trump blasts the Murdoch outlets, saying NewsCorp, their parent company, "is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didnt have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just averagemiddle of the packincluding COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!"

He then suggests he made DeSantis into a star.

"Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers. Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win. I didnt know Adam so I said, 'Lets give it a shot, Ron.' When I Endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off."

"I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum," Trump says.

Here's where his claim about directing the Dept. of Justice to stop "ballot theft" comes. Just days after the 2018 election, The New York Times reported there were several small claims of irregularities, but "experts say that no credible allegations of fraud have surfaced."

Trump continued: "after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen."

Ordinarily the President does not direct the Dept. of Justice, the FBI, or U.S. Attorneys to take any action.

"And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!" Trump cried. "The Fake News asks him if hes going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, 'Im only focused on the Governors race, Im not looking into the future.' Well, in terms of loyalty and class, thats really not the right answer."

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-unleashes-new-fury-on-ron-desantis/
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2558 on: Today at 02:07:51 am »
