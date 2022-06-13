Every election cycle
Jon Ralston for Nevada
Garret Archer for Arizona
Steve Kornacki and John King with TV maps. Nate Silver with models.
Counties:
Arizona: Maricopa (Phoenix)
Nevada: Clark (Las Vegas)
Georgia: Fulton and Cobb (Atlanta suburbs)
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia suburbs (Bucks, Chester, and Delaware County - Delco - did you know Jake Tapper is from there!?); Lackawanna County (Scranton - did you know Joe Biden is from there!?)
Michigan: Wayne County (Detroit)
Virginia: Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William (DC Suburbs)
Wisconsin: Milwaukee (city and county)
North Carolina: Mecklenberg (Charlotte)
Off the list?
Ohio: Cuyahoga (Cleveland)
Florida: Broward and Miami-Dade