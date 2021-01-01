Bloody good morning, all. Bloody good morning. I woke to find Minnesota has a Democratic trifecta. No more senseless Republican obstruction of common sense legislation for this cycle--like trying to fight decriminalizing marijuana at the state level or reforming police departments with exceptional histories of extra-judicial killings (looking at you Minneapolis). I'm glad to see the majority of our electorate has finally moved on from the revanchist politics of the right. Nothing wrong with being conservative, mind, but fuck if their politics haven't become miserable and brutish since Trump.