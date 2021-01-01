Is this not more to do with Fetterman having a stroke and people having doubts (rightly or wrongly) about his ability to do the job, rather than Oz being a better candidate?



It is 100% that, unfortunately. The issue seems to have stemmed from a poorer than expected performance in the debate - whilst he is actually a fairly good orator and whenever he is just talking on his own he is good, the back and forth nature of the debate showed his weaknesses with quickness of thought and being able to put out a good talking point in that type of environment. I have seen a few articles basically interviewing people saying exactly that - that they are agreeing with most of the D policies, voted for Shapiro for Governor, for Ds in other votes - but worried about how fit Fetterman was after the stroke so reluctantly voted for Oz.