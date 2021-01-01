« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 112947 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,715
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 03:26:36 am »
I dont think anyone realistically thought desantis would lose
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 03:27:58 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:26:36 am
I dont think anyone realistically thought desantis would lose

It's not the win/loss.  It's the margin.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,715
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 03:30:48 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:27:58 am
It's not the win/loss.  It's the margin.

Its Florida, the bat shit crazy asshole of American. Texas runs them close, with Alabama.

Plus the more popular he gets the more trump will hate him and then they can fight it out. It might hopefully split the base.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:20 am by Chakan »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 03:39:07 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:30:48 am
Its Florida, the bat shit crazy asshole of American. Texas runs them close, with Alabama.

Plus the more popular he gets the more trump will hate him and then they can fight it out. It might hopefully split the base.

Trump packing shit even before the voting opened today.

Quote
The former president said Mr. DeSantis would be making a mistake to get into the presidential race.

I think the base would not like it, he said.

If he runs, he runs, Mr. Trump said. But, If he did run, I will tell you things about him that wont be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 03:42:45 am »
Well this is looking shit
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,715
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 03:44:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:42:45 am
Well this is looking shit

Not really. Theres no red wave, and the dems have held some key seats.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 03:51:01 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:44:29 am
Not really. Theres no red wave, and the dems have held some key seats.

Yeah maybe my hopes were too high  ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 03:56:24 am »
More like red mirage.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,715
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 03:58:06 am »
Tim Ryan projected to lose in Ohio, that sucks
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 04:10:31 am »
Stacey Abrams loses again
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,533
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 04:15:51 am »
At least that Trump MAGA Cultist Lee Zeldin is toast.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 04:17:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:15:51 am
At least that Trump MAGA Cultist Lee Zeldin is toast.

A comfortable margin too it looks like.

A few House seats in NY a little nervy still, but Hochul cruised through.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 04:22:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:31 am
Stacey Abrams loses again

Wonder if shell actually concede this time.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 04:40:05 am »

https://twitter.com/DecisionDeskHQ/status/1590200355924549632

Decision Desk HQ projects Greg Landsman (D) wins election to the U.S. House in Ohios 1st Congressional District.

R to D Flip.


Democrats also favorite to pull upsets in NC-13 and OH-13.  Some big results for the Dems if that holds.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 04:56:41 am »
Will see how it looks in the morning.  Looks like a overall Democratic slight overperformance, but with such thin margins, nothing can taken for granted.  Nevada and Georgia Senate races loom large, and we could have a 49-50 Senate balance with a GA runoff yet again.

The fact that the House is still in doubt (was wrong on this, thought it would be called a lot earlier!) is also a generally good sign for Dems with some good upsets.

The cross-tabs on top issues and by demographics that will come out in the weeks/months ahead will be interesting to dissect.

But first, still need to settle the balance of the Senate and House.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:21 am by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,533
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 05:13:46 am »
Lauren Boebert ousted would be a wonderful thing,
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 05:57:15 am »
"Dr." Oz lost lol
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 06:05:57 am »
I can not believe we have to deal with Stitt for four more years. The man is a complete buffoon.  :butt
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 06:29:05 am »
fetterman giving his victory speech on CNN.  Flipping one of Trump backed reps. Only up out of bed but looking reasonably good for Dems so far compared with expectations
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 06:30:44 am »
Dems leading narrowly in Georgia but heading for a run-off
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,987
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 07:08:53 am »
So whats the story here then?

Republicans gain, but fail to make the gains needed to vindicate their political direction??

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 07:13:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:53 am
So whats the story here then?

Republicans gain, but fail to make the gains needed to vindicate their political direction??



Control of both houses still in the balance, although given the gap Reps look like taking control of the House of Reps.  Dems narrowly leading for control of the Senate
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:32 am by TSC »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 07:21:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:53 am
So whats the story here then?

Republicans gain, but fail to make the gains needed to vindicate their political direction??

I think their stance on abortion has hampered the red wave.

I read that there was 5 pro-choice and 1 pro-life referendums and all went against the GOP. If the Dems have any sense they should make this one of their major platforms for 2024.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:23:00 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,637
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 07:40:03 am »
Just saw a picture of DeSantis and his family and I believe Ill be right in thinking the whereabouts of people who have visited his home remain unknown.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 07:52:08 am »
As good as could have been hoped for for the Dems.

GOP will claim victory, but that's a shocking performance. The opposition almost always gains in midterms, the economic outlook for Biden/Dems wasn't great and they still couldn't get a decisive victory.

Their pandering to extremism has cost them big time, whether on abortion or their maga loon candidates. And now looking like a vicious fight between Trump and de Santis for 2024. These results should favour de Santis, but rationality has long left the building in that party.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 07:55:05 am »
Dems closing the gap re the House of Reps.  Aint over till its over.
Logged

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 07:59:33 am »
Good win for Fetterman considering the respective budgets of the two campaigns.

Agreed with Heels that DeSantis is a creepy bastard
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,335
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 08:01:05 am »
AOC said yesterday that to wait 24hrs as mail in ballots still to be counted, so I'm quietly hoping Democrats win more.  Even in the main election, Republicans raced ahead but were pegged back (and why they claimed 'fraud')

I hope Biden does stand down though once his two years are up and not make the same mistake Ginsburg did. Whether its ego or misplaced loyalty I don't know, but they need someone younger and more energised to lead
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 