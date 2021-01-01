Will see how it looks in the morning. Looks like a overall Democratic slight overperformance, but with such thin margins, nothing can taken for granted. Nevada and Georgia Senate races loom large, and we could have a 49-50 Senate balance with a GA runoff yet again.



The fact that the House is still in doubt (was wrong on this, thought it would be called a lot earlier!) is also a generally good sign for Dems with some good upsets.



The cross-tabs on top issues and by demographics that will come out in the weeks/months ahead will be interesting to dissect.



But first, still need to settle the balance of the Senate and House.