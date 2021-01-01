« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 112570 times)

Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 03:26:36 am »
I dont think anyone realistically thought desantis would lose
Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 03:27:58 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:26:36 am
I dont think anyone realistically thought desantis would lose

It's not the win/loss.  It's the margin.
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 03:30:48 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:27:58 am
It's not the win/loss.  It's the margin.

Its Florida, the bat shit crazy asshole of American. Texas runs them close, with Alabama.

Plus the more popular he gets the more trump will hate him and then they can fight it out. It might hopefully split the base.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 03:39:07 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:30:48 am
Its Florida, the bat shit crazy asshole of American. Texas runs them close, with Alabama.

Plus the more popular he gets the more trump will hate him and then they can fight it out. It might hopefully split the base.

Trump packing shit even before the voting opened today.

Quote
The former president said Mr. DeSantis would be making a mistake to get into the presidential race.

I think the base would not like it, he said.

If he runs, he runs, Mr. Trump said. But, If he did run, I will tell you things about him that wont be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 03:42:45 am »
Well this is looking shit
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 03:44:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:42:45 am
Well this is looking shit

Not really. Theres no red wave, and the dems have held some key seats.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 03:51:01 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:44:29 am
Not really. Theres no red wave, and the dems have held some key seats.

Yeah maybe my hopes were too high  ;D
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 03:56:24 am »
More like red mirage.
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 03:58:06 am »
Tim Ryan projected to lose in Ohio, that sucks
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 04:10:31 am »
Stacey Abrams loses again
Online Dim Glas

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 04:15:51 am »
At least that Trump MAGA Cultist Lee Zeldin is toast.
Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 04:17:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:15:51 am
At least that Trump MAGA Cultist Lee Zeldin is toast.

A comfortable margin too it looks like.

A few House seats in NY a little nervy still, but Hochul cruised through.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 04:22:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:10:31 am
Stacey Abrams loses again

Wonder if shell actually concede this time.
Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 04:40:05 am »

https://twitter.com/DecisionDeskHQ/status/1590200355924549632

Decision Desk HQ projects Greg Landsman (D) wins election to the U.S. House in Ohios 1st Congressional District.

R to D Flip.


Democrats also favorite to pull upsets in NC-13 and OH-13.  Some big results for the Dems if that holds.
Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 04:56:41 am »
Will see how it looks in the morning.  Looks like a overall Democratic slight overperformance, but with such thin margins, nothing can taken for granted.  Nevada and Georgia Senate races loom large, and we could have a 49-50 Senate balance with a GA runoff yet again.

The fact that the House is still in doubt (was wrong on this, thought it would be called a lot earlier!) is also a generally good sign for Dems with some good upsets.

The cross-tabs on top issues and by demographics that will come out in the weeks/months ahead will be interesting to dissect.

But first, still need to settle the balance of the Senate and House.
