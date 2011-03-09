Right. I do not understand it. Is it a Christian fundamentalism deal? I know Latinos are overwhelming Christian. Has to be North of 85%.



Whatever it is, I can not wrap my head around it



I'll posit some thoughts:Cuban voters in Miami (along with other more conservative Latino voters) are more likely to be conservative (as you noted). Miami's about ~70% Latino. With the economy high on the list, they're much closer to a typical swing suburban voter. A small business owner that's part of a majority is most likely going to be a GOP target (even if he/she is a minority). Especially true if it's a bad year for the Dems.Latinos in Nevada may work a lot of services that were unhappy with lockdowns/tourism hits. From the economic side, they might be more likely to flip.In South Texas, some Latinos there are second/third generation Latinos (some identify as Tejanos). They have different focuses and identities from first-generation Mexican Americans for example. Many do not like the border security policies of the Dems.Some Latinos are also converting to evangelicalism in some areas.Essentially, the "Latino voter" is the American voter. The reason they are so Pro-Dem traditionally is the rhetoric on race from the right, and the historical alignment to the Democrats. Bush got like 40% of the Latino vote, but newer immigrants + Trump pushed that number to below 30% in 2016. But the GOP can get it back in some areas.Asian voters may also trend this way (Reagan used to do very well back in the day with Asians I believe). Economy and crime will both be very high on the list, so the GOP could gain, but GOP inroads are held back by recent rhetoric/trends. Wariness of left-leaning politics for some (e.g. the Vietnamese) will play similarly to the Cuban vote.538 has a couple of former Obama staffers that work on Latino polling and some of the interesting conclusions include:-#1 word Latino voters focus on is "work."-Some Latino voters say their views actually align with Republicans but just can't bring themselves to vote for themOn the whole, it's not necessarily that Democrats appeal that much to Latino voters, but more that the GOP suppresses their own potential. Looking locally, if the GOP get their shit together, they can easily win over some voters. On the flip side, college-educated Latino voters (like college-educated voters in general) in big cities are as far away from the GOP as they can be.