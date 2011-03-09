« previous next »
Voting day should be a national holiday. This is a hill I am prepared to die on.

Thankfully, my company gives us a half day of PTO each year set aside just for voting. Doubt it takes me more than 20 minutes, so Ill just use the rest of the 3.5 hours to not work.  ;D
Voting day should be a national holiday. This is a hill I am prepared to die on.

Thankfully, my company gives us a half day of PTO each year set aside just for voting. Doubt it takes me more than 20 minutes, so Ill just use the rest of the 3.5 hours to not work.  ;D

My advise is - dont waste that 3.5 hours on the FSG thread, youll wish youd gone to work!
My advise is - dont waste that 3.5 hours on the FSG thread, youll wish youd gone to work!

 :D
The Countries going to be paralysed for the next two years if the odds are true
The Countries going to be paralysed for the next two years if the odds are true

The bigger elephant in the room relates to the period beyond that.
Indeed, Trump and Republicans were waiting for the mid terms and the voters will probably make their wish come true
Gonna be a long day here, but one of the more interesting elections of late. Changing demographics in the U.S. may have a huge role to play. Anything other than the GOP winning heavily is bad news for them, especially in the House. The redistricting strategies of the two parties should see the GOP win the House handily. They sought to protect seats gained in 2020, while the Democrats diluted solid-D and D-leaning districts based upon the population growth of cities and suburbs and the distribution patterns of millennials and Zs--who are solid-majority Democrats. The Dems will win more and more over the decade in the House unless the distribution of millennials changes unexpectedly. The GOP must win now. They are currently a geriatric-majority party. They don't have a tomorrow. If 8% inflation doesn't give the GOP a wave, it's hard to see what will. Barely winning control of Congress won't do much for them. The American presidency is just too powerful for a weak majority in Congress to overcome. Barely losing is a win for Democrats. Winning without winning.   
I find this thread interesting and depressing at the same time. :D
I find this thread interesting and depressing at the same time. :D

Yeah. Its like watching a toddler petting a tiger. Fascinating, second away from disaster at any moment.
Whatever happens this won't be over tomorrow or any time soon. Trump and the GOP are already claiming voter fraud and will be challenging votes across the country.
Already hearing stories of Republican voter suppression / intimidation, and lawsuits to prevent or delay the counting of certain types of ballots. They'll be claiming victory way before  counts are finished so they can keep spinning their lies about voter fraud.
Whatever happens this won't be over tomorrow or any time soon. Trump and the GOP are already claiming voter fraud and will be challenging votes across the country.

The country was done and dusted when Trump was not held accountable directly after Jan 6th, the D.O.J have been asleep at the wheel. It was exacerbated and accepted when the G.O.P. save for two republicans continued with the lie and put thier support behind Trump to keep power. I honestly don't know what the Dems could have done to stop it.....maybe load the supreme court?  The fucking lot of them are guilty. No stopping it now.
Trump peddling same old

https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1590069524375953408?

It's a win-win for him. If the GOP takes Detroit he'll say the margin should have been larger and if they don't it will be due to this.
Was Trump really that bad though?

Was Trump really that bad though?



Are you being sarcastic?
Are you being sarcastic?

I thought there were some great lines in it.

Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grubb

"Here is the clock, the Trumpton clock. Telling the time, steadily, sensibly; never too quickly, never too slowly. Telling the time for Trump"


"Mr Platt and the Painter" was the best one. Pure class.
Was Trump really that bad though?



Personally, Im only looking at this from a Ukrainian perspective, and that him and his followers will follow an isolationist agenda and unfortunately Europe as a continent is unable/unwilling to provide enough support to keep the Ukrainians fighting for as long as they want to. Besides that, I dont really care how bad he is or isnt. If people are stupid enough to vote for him by the tens of millions then thats on them and they get what they deserve. Were hardly in a position to criticise considering whats going on in our own back yard.
BBC reporting that the race for the Senate is currently 36 Democrats and 29 Republicans (out of 100), hopefully they get plus 50 (without the need for the two snakes). House voting are still to be counted
I thought there were some great lines in it.

Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grubb

"Here is the clock, the Trumpton clock. Telling the time, steadily, sensibly; never too quickly, never too slowly. Telling the time for Trump"


"Mr Platt and the Painter" was the best one. Pure class.


Carry on like that and there will be a riot.
Personally, Im only looking at this from a Ukrainian perspective, and that him and his followers will follow an isolationist agenda and unfortunately Europe as a continent is unable/unwilling to provide enough support to keep the Ukrainians fighting for as long as they want to. Besides that, I dont really care how bad he is or isnt. If people are stupid enough to vote for him by the tens of millions then thats on them and they get what they deserve. Were hardly in a position to criticise considering whats going on in our own back yard.

Well that's the thing isn't it. Deliberate untruth, enforced lies, misdirection, false accounting of past events and a distortion of what the opposition are saying means that it's easy for someone like Trump to be led to build power and the stage to play it on for those that control his remote control.

It's hard to imagine that most of the rabid right-wing nutters here and abroad are doing their own work. This appears to have been long in the making and it's no wonder that those that chose to go down the rabbit hole are so conflicted and confused.

Given how unaware they are of their sitation, I often wonder that if I'm the same and my centrist/leftist views are as much an illusion as those views and motives I oppose.
Carry on like that and there will be a riot.




"Come on Lads! Back to the Whitehouse for us and back in time for scones and tea!"
Was Trump really that bad though?
I think he's okay, not as bad as people make out  ...
BBC reporting that the race for the Senate is currently 36 Democrats and 29 Republicans (out of 100), hopefully they get plus 50 (without the need for the two snakes). House voting are still to be counted

It's actually 36 v 29 seats are not up for election.
It's actually 36 v 29 seats are not up for election.

Yeah I gathered after I posted. As you were...
Decent interactive webpage from The Guardian of anyone is interested in keeping track.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2022/nov/08/midterm-election-results-live-2022-map-us-midterms-latest-winners-seats-congress

Senate, House & Governors all on the one page.
Walker running behind Kemp in Georgia, so Warnock's got a shot here.

Miami going red it looks.
Walker running behind Kemp in Georgia, so Warnock's got a shot here.

Miami going red it looks.

There is a bunch of minority conservatives in Miami. They think the democrats want to turn the US into Cuba or Venezuela or something like that. I've read the GOP runs a lot of fearmongering ads in Spanish down there.  ::)
There is a bunch of minority conservatives in Miami. They think the democrats want to turn the US into Cuba or Venezuela or something.

Lot of reports that Florida Democratic Party is essentially in complete shambles.  They badly misread 2020 (Conservative Latino voters in Miami trending red), and it could be even worse this time around.  But they basically don't have levers to pull.  The economy is the #1 issue for Latino voters (of all backgrounds, beliefs, etc), so Dems are in trouble regardless.

Will have to wait for a favorable cycle again to have a chance in the state.  Won't have enough votes anywhere else.

Nevada has a very low % of college educated voters, but the Dems' hope had been Latino voters (very different makeup to the Miami ones).  But while they're blue voters, they've been trending red.  If that trend continues, Cortez-Masto might be done tonight, and Jacky Rosen will have an uphill battle in 2024.
Right. I do not understand it. Is it a Christian fundamentalism deal? I know Latinos are overwhelming Christian. Has to be North of 85%.

Whatever it is, I can not wrap my head around it
Florida has turned more red the last few years. Desantis won by .4% in 2018 and theyve already called the race in Florida. Rubio was supposed to be under pressure as well and that race has also already been called.
Right. I do not understand it. Is it a Christian fundamentalism deal? I know Latinos are overwhelming Christian. Has to be North of 85%.

Whatever it is, I can not wrap my head around it

I'll posit some thoughts:

Cuban voters in Miami (along with other more conservative Latino voters) are more likely to be conservative (as you noted).  Miami's about ~70% Latino.  With the economy high on the list, they're much closer to a typical swing suburban voter. A small business owner that's part of a majority is most likely going to be a GOP target (even if he/she is a minority).  Especially true if it's a bad year for the Dems.

Latinos in Nevada may work a lot of services that were unhappy with lockdowns/tourism hits.  From the economic side, they might be more likely to flip.

In South Texas, some Latinos there are second/third generation Latinos (some identify as Tejanos).  They have different focuses and identities from first-generation Mexican Americans for example.  Many do not like the border security policies of the Dems.

Some Latinos are also converting to evangelicalism in some areas.

Essentially, the "Latino voter" is the American voter.  The reason they are so Pro-Dem traditionally is the rhetoric on race from the right, and the historical alignment to the Democrats.  Bush got like 40% of the Latino vote, but newer immigrants + Trump pushed that number to below 30% in 2016.  But the GOP can get it back in some areas.

Asian voters may also trend this way (Reagan used to do very well back in the day with Asians I believe).  Economy and crime will both be very high on the list, so the GOP could gain, but GOP inroads are held back by recent rhetoric/trends.  Wariness of left-leaning politics for some (e.g. the Vietnamese) will play similarly to the Cuban vote.

538 has a couple of former Obama staffers that work on Latino polling and some of the interesting conclusions include:
-#1 word Latino voters focus on is "work."
-Some Latino voters say their views actually align with Republicans but just can't bring themselves to vote for them

On the whole, it's not necessarily that Democrats appeal that much to Latino voters, but more that the GOP suppresses their own potential.  Looking locally, if the GOP get their shit together, they can easily win over some voters.  On the flip side, college-educated Latino voters (like college-educated voters in general) in big cities are as far away from the GOP as they can be.
CNN calling Neuvo Mini Hitler Matt Gaetz will reelection in Florida.
Has the CNN coverage always been such a clusterfuck? I remember Don King or whatever the white haired numbers guy is called always doing the in detail stuff with countys, districts and whatever, but I don't remember there being another guy with him. Tapper babbling in between and them jumping between states, races, districts and counties is just making me dizzy...
Has the CNN coverage always been such a clusterfuck? I remember Don King or whatever the white haired numbers guy is called always doing the in detail stuff with countys, districts and whatever, but I don't remember there being another guy with him. Tapper babbling in between and them jumping between states, races, districts and counties is just making me dizzy...

It used to be Wolf Blitzer next to John King I think.  It's always been like this, although Tapper is a little more all over the place compared to Wolf.
CNN calling Neuvo Mini Hitler Matt Gaetz will reelection in Florida.

That's a shame, I really like Rebekah Jones

Listening to the Lincoln project right now

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zk28zXXjXo
538 has a couple of former Obama staffers that work on Latino polling and some of the interesting conclusions include:
-#1 word Latino voters focus on is "work."
-Some Latino voters say their views actually align with Republicans but just can't bring themselves to vote for them

On the whole, it's not necessarily that Democrats appeal that much to Latino voters, but more that the GOP suppresses their own potential.  Looking locally, if the GOP get their shit together, they can easily win over some voters.  On the flip side, college-educated Latino voters (like college-educated voters in general) in big cities are as far away from the GOP as they can be.

I see. It sounds like you could boil it down to most of them being bootstrappers. That is a shame. They are, like most conservatives, missing the bigger picture.

Thanks for the replay!
