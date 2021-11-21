<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs</a>
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!Tomorrow should be interesting.
Did same at Cornelius town hall last Friday.Eerily polite and formal, all the workers painfully pleasant.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]