The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs</a>

Blocked in the UK.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm
Alex Jones punitive damages trail starts today. It's only really deciding whether he is liable for the lawyers charges as well, which I think he will be. But can only add money onto his already huge judgement.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Russian businessman and founder of Wagner group says interfering will continue as midterms loom

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/07/putin-ally-yevgeny-prigozhin-admits-interfering-in-us-elections
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:10:38 am
The daft c*nts have spent over $16b on the midterms.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:20:06 am
So if the Republicans make gains now and start putting in vote riggers into key places in state governments which ultimately determine the Presidential elections, what do the Democrat states like California and New York do about it? Do they just accept some of the states are just stealing elections and carry on regardless?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:24:42 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.

Did same at Cornelius town hall last Friday.

Eerily polite and formal, all the workers painfully pleasant.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:25:42 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:24:42 am
Did same at Cornelius town hall last Friday.

Eerily polite and formal, all the workers painfully pleasant.

Mine was just down the road at what used to be a bank, everyone was very friendly and helpful. Not one person approached me to campaign, was very pleasant experience all around.

Thanked me for voting early and coming out.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:16:19 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/06/how-close-is-the-us-to-civil-war-barbara-f-walter-stephen-march-christopher-parker

This was a sobering read. There's nothing particularly new in there but these are good summaries of where the direction of travel seems to be heading.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:20:24 am
Think the best the Dems can hope for is to not lose both houses, as if that does play out, Trump will announce hes running 2024.  Im hoping some of the polls, commentary thereof, are incorrect.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:34:29 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:36:40 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:34:29 am
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.

If the Republicans aim at restricting voting, can the citizens sue the government saying they were denied their fundamental right?

