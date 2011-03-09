« previous next »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2200 on: September 27, 2022, 05:01:29 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 23, 2022, 06:42:11 pm
NYT Daily podcast

is correct. Thanks Mumm

Its a left leaning podcast produced by professional journalists and tends to be very current

as the NYT has so many journalists all over the US and the world, the NYC based host will often just talk to journalists who are close to the subject at hand.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2201 on: September 27, 2022, 05:46:16 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 27, 2022, 02:38:55 pm
Sounds like the kinda guy who would hide in a fridge to avoid tough questions.

Wasn't he under investigation or something? I seem to recall several commentators basically saying the guy should be in jail, but he and his buddies have successfully stalled proceedings.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2202 on: September 27, 2022, 05:52:57 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on September 27, 2022, 05:46:16 pm
Wasn't he under investigation or something? I seem to recall several commentators basically saying the guy should be in jail, but he and his buddies have successfully stalled proceedings.

Paxton is about as big a POS as you'll find, which is saying something. He should have been rotting in jail years ago.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2203 on: September 27, 2022, 05:54:36 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 24, 2022, 09:33:29 am
Looks like Gaetzs daddy got him off again.

Which, ironically, is something similar to what Gaetz said to his girlfriends.


And already the far-right MAGAwits are creating the narrative that he was deliberately smeered by 'the left', and that this is how the 'liberal establishment' try to ruin conservative patriots.

That country is an utter shitshow full of shitstains.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2204 on: September 28, 2022, 10:45:07 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September 27, 2022, 05:46:16 pm
Wasn't he under investigation or something? I seem to recall several commentators basically saying the guy should be in jail, but he and his buddies have successfully stalled proceedings.

From his wiki:

State securities fraud felony indictment

On July 28, 2015, a state grand jury indicted Paxton on three criminal charges:[144] two counts of securities fraud (a first-degree felony) and one count of failing to register with state securities regulators (a third-degree felony).

Theres a lot more to it. Sounds crooked AF. Hes also the joker who tried to have Texas sue Pennsylvania in an effort to overturn the last presidential election. He failed. Should be in prison himself, yet is Texas AG 🙄
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2205 on: September 29, 2022, 10:51:40 pm
Could have not wasted funds illegally shipping migrants up to Martha's Vineyard.

Quote
(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised his national profile in his first term by pursuing partisan policies and attacking rivals with the kind of discourse favored by Donald Trump. But as he leads Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the nation is seeing a much different governor.

In public briefings this week, DeSantis has repeatedly thanked Democratic-led states like New York and New Jersey for sending assistance. And he had kind words for President Joe Biden, a frequent target of his political ire, for quickly lining up disaster relief. DeSantis and Biden have spoken twice so far, setting aside feuding over issues like flying migrants from Texas to liberal Democratic enclaves.

We appreciate the Biden administrations consideration for the people of Florida during this time of need, DeSantis said hours before Ian came ashore near Fort Myers on Wednesday. The two last spoke on Thursday morning and Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for the state.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/desantis-dials-down-rhetoric-as-biden-lines-up-florida-hurricane-aid-1.1825907
Offline Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2206 on: September 30, 2022, 11:27:20 am
Water is wet etc.





Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2207 on: October 4, 2022, 04:12:58 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on September 30, 2022, 11:27:20 am
Water is wet etc.







that is just so dissapointing
Offline Red Berry

Reply #2208 on: October 4, 2022, 04:27:44 pm
Snowflake's gotta snowflake.
Offline John C

Reply #2209 on: October 30, 2022, 09:36:38 am
Following the posts by skipper and Greatex in the Biden thread who both make good points which are relevant for this thread.

There's a range of issues the public will vote for based on their perception of importance, whether its the climate, economy, taxes, inflation, housing, crime, education, etc. But the most important thing should be democracy. That single subject is the most important aspect facing the US in the next few years. Because if the Republicans make gains anywhere across the entire US legislature at local or federal levels we'll see a slow and incremental deterioration in democracy. Once they have more power there'll be an autocratic rule and fuck all else will matter. The public won't have a say or a vote on the other issues ever again. There'll be a rapid increase in gerrymandering and a creep towards fascism.


I don't think it can be overstated how important it is for the US to destroy this current version of the GOP. It's fucking evil.
Offline Lone Star Red

Reply #2210 on: October 31, 2022, 02:52:09 pm
Closely watching the Utah senate race between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin. Lee is a Trump bootlicker and McMullin has been an anti-Trump conservative for years now, who's running as an Independent in Utah. McMullin has the backing of the Utah Democrat party, which decided to throw their weight behind him instead of nominating a candidate of their own. Utah is obviously an incredibly red state but the fact that McMullin has a chance (some polls show him leading or right behind Lee) is a testament to Lee's...oddities/penchant for supporting coup attempts/unlikability and a testament to McMullin's messaging and campaign.

McMullin is a center-right candidate which makes him much further left than Lee. Would still be a big win for the Democrats in the Senate to oust Lee and gain a member who has repeatedly pledged to not caucus with either party and will reach across the aisle on various issues.
Offline John C

Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 08:58:52 am
I'm taking this discussion out of the Biden thread.
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2022, 04:34:23 pm
Lol packing the courts works.
If only the democrats had thought of that.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2022, 05:21:21 pm
Dems will Dem 
I think one of biggest failures of the Dems I'm aware of was Obama not appointing Garland before he left office. As far as I know that was part of a long standing protocol and do we even know if it would have got through the Senate anyway?
In the very short period I've been following US politics since Trump came down the escalators, what else have the Dems done that makes them such a failure? It always seems like I'm pulling people as a Mod but I'm not, I'm asking as a poster. People keep saying things negative - Nobby, Chakan but none of them elaborate and tell us what it is we should be concerned about.
I sometimes find The Young Turks podcast informative, the other day one host crucified the Dems for being weak then in the next sentence a second host had to walk back the statement and explain it was all because of Manchin and Sinema. And nobody has explained what the Dems can do about them.
The only answer is to go out and vote in huge numbers.

The entire Mueller era was controlled by a corrupt Republican DoJ.
Alvin Bragg was a let down, but that is at State level.
There's ongoing investigations in to most crimes as far as I know.

So can anyone with detailed US knowledge enlighten the rest of us as to why, in the modern era, the Dems are so weak or Biden has been "woeful"?
Offline Zlen

Reply #2212 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 am
It's a tricky one, as to fight Republicans one would expect the gloves to come off. They really do deserve it. Republicans have made a habit of breaking all norms and traditions in recent years. If it isn't nailed down with a law, they'll break it - and if it is, they'll try to change the law. To say they are playing dirty, especially in comparison to relatively sane times like the Obama years - is a major understatement. On the other hand, if Democrats start doing the same, even for worthy cause of saving the country - then it could spiral beyond control. Someone has to be the adult in the room, or so it seems. This does make them seem indecisive and it is frustrating, but if they go down in the mud with Republicans it's all over.

Offline Red Ol

Reply #2213 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:12:26 am
It's a tricky one, as to fight Republicans one would expect the gloves to come off. They really do deserve it. Republicans have made a habit of breaking all norms and traditions in recent years. If it isn't nailed down with a law, they'll break it - and if it is, they'll try to change the law. To say they are playing dirty, especially in comparison to relatively sane times like the Obama years - is a major understatement. On the other hand, if Democrats start doing the same, even for worthy cause of saving the country - then it could spiral beyond control. Someone has to be the adult in the room, or so it seems. This does make them seem indecisive and it is frustrating, but if they go down in the mud with Republicans it's all over.

Yeah Id agree with that. A lot of the criticism of the Dems is that they are still largely trying to play politics by the rules of the old book while the Republicans have completely thrown it out of the window. As old rules/conventions are no longer respected the party who is still trying to play by them will appear weak  because they are weak. But if they try and play the new hardball the game as destructively as their opponents things will only get dirtier and dirtier and bordering on anarchic which is why its so depressing
Offline Alan_X

Reply #2214 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:12:26 am
It's a tricky one, as to fight Republicans one would expect the gloves to come off. They really do deserve it. Republicans have made a habit of breaking all norms and traditions in recent years. If it isn't nailed down with a law, they'll break it - and if it is, they'll try to change the law. To say they are playing dirty, especially in comparison to relatively sane times like the Obama years - is a major understatement. On the other hand, if Democrats start doing the same, even for worthy cause of saving the country - then it could spiral beyond control. Someone has to be the adult in the room, or so it seems. This does make them seem indecisive and it is frustrating, but if they go down in the mud with Republicans it's all over.


Agree with this. The fundamental problem is that democracy ultimately relies on the voters, and many don't engage with politics in the detail that we do in threads like this. Democracy, particularly where there is a two party system by design or default, is always vunerable to a party that pushes extreme, simplistic, populist ideas. When the real answers are based on sanity, reason and compassion it's much harder to generate the same emotional power as the simplistic strategy of blaming others.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 01:51:01 pm
WHY DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS

The left has alienated Americas fastest-growing group of voters just when they were supposed to give the party a foolproof majority.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2022/11/hispanic-voters-fleeing-democratic-party/671851/
Offline Circa1892

Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 02:11:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:58:52 am
I'm taking this discussion out of the Biden thread.I think one of biggest failures of the Dems I'm aware of was Obama not appointing Garland before he left office. As far as I know that was part of a long standing protocol and do we even know if it would have got through the Senate anyway?

Not putting more pressure on Bader-Ginsburg to quietly retire was probably a failure on many counts too (including hers).
Offline oldfordie

Reply #2217 on: Yesterday at 02:34:53 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:51:01 pm
WHY DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS

The left has alienated Americas fastest-growing group of voters just when they were supposed to give the party a foolproof majority.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2022/11/hispanic-voters-fleeing-democratic-party/671851/
Sounds like the Hispanic vote is as street smart as the UK Red wall voters.
Online skipper757

Reply #2218 on: Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:51:01 pm
WHY DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS

The left has alienated Americas fastest-growing group of voters just when they were supposed to give the party a foolproof majority.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2022/11/hispanic-voters-fleeing-democratic-party/671851/

To add to this:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54972389.amp

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-11/black-men-are-showing-tepid-enthusiasm-for-stacey-abrams-in-georgia-race


In some ways, running against Trump was easier.  Be anti-Trump on race and gender.  It not only worked against Trump but also forced genera GOP candidates to have to choose (between appearing moderate and pleasuring Trump).  Arizona senator Jeff Flake, for example, retired before the 2018 midterms. He knew he was in trouble in a diverse state with Trump as basically the head of his party.  The Dems have that seat.

But underneath the surface, the minority vote is a lot more complicated.

538 has had a couple of guests on periodically (former Obama staffers that do a lot of work in polling and surveying Latino voters).  The word most associated with Latino voters in general:  work.  Their number 1 concern?  The economy. In 2016, <30% voted for Trump.  But realistically, depending on their locations, Latinos can be:
-Service workers in Nevada being impacted by lockdowns and restrictions
-College-educated Mexican-Americans working from home in Arizona
-Rio Grande Valley third-generation Latinos who are worried about the border
-Puerto Ricans in NYC worried about racial tensions
-Cuban-American small business owners in a Florida area thats majority Latino

Not all of these groups are natural Democratic voters at all.  They may vote against Trump, and their experiences may make them hesitate to vote GOP, but they may identify with center or more right-leaning beliefs.  From one of the focus groups that the 538 guests conducted, there were Latino voters that agreed with the GOP on many areas, but couldnt bring themselves to vote for the GOP because of the history and general rhetoric.  But the GOP doesnt need the majority of Latinos.  They just need enough of them in swing and competitive races to win.  The Latino vote share in Nevada increased in 2020, and the majority voted for the Democrats, but at a lower rate compared to 2016.  The Democrats thinking that more minority voters = more wins doesnt necessarily hold.  If the Latino vote increases slightly but theres a shift to the right, that wont help them in a state like Nevada.

There was recent data that the Democrats have a bigger advantage among the college educated than among minorities.  Thats a problem form Democrats, particularly in a state like Nevada, where less than 30% of adults have a college degree.

The top issues boil down to the economy. Crime is also high on the list.  Despite Bidens accomplishments, he cant wave a magic wand to change everything economically.  Nor can he address very local issues (the minority voters discussed above vary widely from area to area).  The makes Democrats vulnerable in a lot of places.  Its also led to pushback on Progessives locally (see SF school board and DA as an example).

The Democrats poured a lot of money into MAGA candidates during the primaries to make races easier.  It could definitely pay off.  Otherwise, even races like NY governor could be at risk (the GOP candidate Lee Zeldin is a Jan 6 Trumper, so Hocul should be fine).  But for races with the empty suit (not full MAGA) GOP (see Glenn Youngkins win in VA in 2021 or John James close loss to Gary Peters as examples).  ODea, the senate candidate in Colorado is another underdog, but hes an anti-Trump (backed by DeSantis) general right-winger.  How close he gets could be another warning sign.

The WSJ recently had an article that suburban women are shifting back to the GOP.

If the Dems are losing minority voters, losing non-educated voters, and losing suburban women, how many seats in the House and Senate are they going to end up with by 2024?

Americas what have you done for me lately culture extends to all people.  The Trump era allowed the Democrats to flourish among minority voters, suburbanites, etc.  Trump actively turned off Latino voters that might have considered the GOP.  In non-Trump elections, however, while MAGA turnout might be lower, the number of voters with the mentality (Democrats arent doing it for me right now.  Let me try this generic Republican) could rise.

Now, despite all the doom-mongering, the Democrats are probably doing better than one would expect given the first midterm trend and the poor economic outlook (not really Dems fault but still).  But this election and the next could give the Dems a reckoning they didnt want.

We shall see how it turns out.  With so many close races, a higher (or lower) than expected turnout in some voter blocs could change everything.
Offline Schmarn

Reply #2219 on: Yesterday at 02:48:29 pm

At some point you have to stop giving the American people a pass by blaming it all on the nasty and evil GOP party. 74 million voted for Trump in 2020 despite all of the lies, failed Covid response, racism, sexism etc. If the public's response to Republicans' attempts to steal an election, organise a coup, steal a Supreme Court seat, overturn Roe v Wade etc is to hand them the House and Senate then I'm afraid they're going to get the government they deserve. It's a tragedy for those who will suffer as a result though many of them will vote for the GOP because they've allowed themselves to be brainwashed that the culture wars matter more than real issues.

And yes I get that gerrymandering has meant that the GOP doesn't even need to win more votes to win the House and that the Senate gives disproportionate weight to smaller, GOP states. But the uncomfortable fact remains that almost half the country seems to think that way.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Reply #2220 on: Yesterday at 03:08:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:51:01 pm
WHY DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS

The left has alienated Americas fastest-growing group of voters just when they were supposed to give the party a foolproof majority.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2022/11/hispanic-voters-fleeing-democratic-party/671851/


It's similar to the point I've made several times before.

A party that paints themselves as the alternative to the right-of-centre party needs to genuinely be that alternative.

Not follow the same [failed/failing, IMO] neoliberal/corporate-capitalist macro economic policy.

If people conclude that there's not enough separating the Repugs and Dems or Tories and Labour, then they will use other metrics to decide where to vote. With Trump it was nationalism and his 'America first' bullshit promises of rekindling the economic golden era, with a hefty blast of dog whistles to bring out latent racism and religion-inspired bigotry against people who choose to exist outside the small-town nuclear family model.

A substantial majority of people in America - and American society in general - are better off under the Democrats, than under a right-wing c*nt who cuts taxes for the wealthiest (the argument is settled that trickle-down is a bollocks myth) and slashes public services.

Yet people don't feel better off, because the difference isn't immediately tangible. Nor, sadly, that big. The same very wealthy people hoard pretty much just as much money; the same people struggle to get by. Big business calls the shots. Wealth inequality continues.

It invites the conclusion that "they're all the same". They're not all the same. But the 'good guys' don't change enough to make it clear that they're not all the same.
Offline Corkboy

Reply #2221 on: Yesterday at 04:39:02 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:48:29 pm
At some point you have to stop giving the American people a pass by blaming it all on the nasty and evil GOP party. 74 million voted for Trump in 2020 despite all of the lies, failed Covid response, racism, sexism etc. If the public's response to Republicans' attempts to steal an election, organise a coup, steal a Supreme Court seat, overturn Roe v Wade etc is to hand them the House and Senate then I'm afraid they're going to get the government they deserve. It's a tragedy for those who will suffer as a result though many of them will vote for the GOP because they've allowed themselves to be brainwashed that the culture wars matter more than real issues.

And yes I get that gerrymandering has meant that the GOP doesn't even need to win more votes to win the House and that the Senate gives disproportionate weight to smaller, GOP states. But the uncomfortable fact remains that almost half the country seems to think that way.

In very simplistic terms, it's more like a quarter.

In 2020, the voting age population was about 250 million and about 60% voted. Less than half of voters voted Republican. So yeah, if the Republicans win, it's basically the will of one in four people. That's a pretty fucked up system.
Offline Schmarn

Reply #2222 on: Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:39:02 pm
In very simplistic terms, it's more like a quarter.

In 2020, the voting age population was about 250 million and about 60% voted. Less than half of voters voted Republican. So yeah, if the Republicans win, it's basically the will of one in four people. That's a pretty fucked up system.

Turnout is not much better here, 67% last time. If people can't be arsed to vote against such depravity then I'm not sure they're much better than those who positively vote for it. Again, I accept there is a concerning degree of voter suppression in the US but for most people in a democracy it's a combination of not being arsed and buying into the pernicious lie that "they're all the same".
Offline Red-Soldier

Reply #2223 on: Yesterday at 04:59:12 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:39:02 pm
In very simplistic terms, it's more like a quarter.

In 2020, the voting age population was about 250 million and about 60% voted. Less than half of voters voted Republican. So yeah, if the Republicans win, it's basically the will of one in four people. That's a pretty fucked up system.

Take a wild guess which other country uses FPTP  ;)
Offline Corkboy

Reply #2224 on: Yesterday at 05:02:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:59:12 pm
Take a wild guess which other country uses FPTP  ;)

I'm in Ireland. Sometimes feels like our neighbours to the left and right have gone off the fucking deep end recently. Seriously, the Yanks and the Brits look like they're in a race to see who can totally fuck up their country first.
Offline Riquende

Reply #2225 on: Yesterday at 06:51:32 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:58:52 am
I'm taking this discussion out of the Biden thread.I think one of biggest failures of the Dems I'm aware of was Obama not appointing Garland before he left office. As far as I know that was part of a long standing protocol and do we even know if it would have got through the Senate anyway?

Obama nominated Garland, and McConnell simply refused to hold any hearings into the appointment.

I don't know enough about the process to know if there was anything else Obama could do to force it through.
Offline Riquende

Reply #2226 on: Yesterday at 06:59:34 pm
Democracy can't survive if the two sides in a FPTP system consider the other to be a mortal threat to the existence of the nation.

MAGA Republicans have convinced their base that Biden is a Satanist, that all the Leftist Elites traffic children, that they're communists that want to take away all the guns and make them eat bugs for protein. That and force their kids to be transgender and learn CRT.

In (a justified) response, Democrat voters fear for the future should a Trump-like demagogue get elected. Many stripes of Dem-leaning people literally fear for their future, knowing what steps fascist countries take against out-groups.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Reply #2227 on: Yesterday at 07:05:15 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:58:52 am
I'm taking this discussion out of the Biden thread.I think one of biggest failures of the Dems I'm aware of was Obama not appointing Garland before he left office. As far as I know that was part of a long standing protocol and do we even know if it would have got through the Senate anyway?
??? The President nominates Supreme Court justices. The Senate then convene hearings and take a vote. However, turtle-faced bastard, Mitch McConnell, was Senate Majority Leader at the time and refused to hold hearings and a vote. Without this, Garland could not be confirmed. Obama could not 'appoint' Garland.* It was an obvious dereliction of duty and his Oath of Office by McConnell. But, it seems, there are no consequences for such unconstitutional and unpatriotic acts.

* Though, maybe Obama should have tried, claiming unconstitutionality and dereliction of duty by Mitch McConnell and let the Supreme Court become involved. Though, I have no idea if the Court would have taken it up.

...And to add - a quick search turned up this WaPo article:

https://archive.ph/dZEZQ
Offline stoa

Reply #2228 on: Yesterday at 07:21:46 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:58:52 am
I'm taking this discussion out of the Biden thread.I think one of biggest failures of the Dems I'm aware of was Obama not appointing Garland before he left office. As far as I know that was part of a long standing protocol and do we even know if it would have got through the Senate anyway?

I think the whole "long standing tradition" thing was something Republicans made up to justify them telling Obama they won't be voting on Garland in the senate. John Oliver did a bit about it at the time where he completely dismantled the whole argument. Haven't been able to find it on youtube as I think it was one of those smaller bits at the start of the show, but it was basically showing videos of various Republicans like Bitch McConnell or Ted Cruz explaining why voting on a new supreme court judge at the end of a presidency had never been done in history and that therefore they were following tradition. I think it started with someone saying that never had there been a vote on a supreme court judge in the last year of a presidency and Oliver had various examples (and not 100 year old ones, but a few decades ago) where that had actually happened. In the next clip he played, there was a different Republican shifting the goalposts to voted on a new supreme court judge NOMINATED by the president in his last year and still Oliver had various examples to show that that had actually happened in the past. I think there were two or three of those shifting goal post things and Oliver took the piss out of them. Couldn't find the clip on youtube though sadly.

Edit: Found it. Got some of the details wrong, but the gist of it was right... ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QuBlNsPY-dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QuBlNsPY-dc</a>
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Reply #2229 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:48:29 pm
At some point you have to stop giving the American people a pass by blaming it all on the nasty and evil GOP party. 74 million voted for Trump in 2020 despite all of the lies, failed Covid response, racism, sexism etc. If the public's response to Republicans' attempts to steal an election, organise a coup, steal a Supreme Court seat, overturn Roe v Wade etc is to hand them the House and Senate then I'm afraid they're going to get the government they deserve. It's a tragedy for those who will suffer as a result though many of them will vote for the GOP because they've allowed themselves to be brainwashed that the culture wars matter more than real issues.
They stole at least two, and possibly three Supreme Court Justice seats.

First, there was the refusal by McConnnell to hold hearings for Obama's nomination of Garland.

Second, the retirement of Anthony Kennedy was unexpected and convenient for Trump. Snopes has a measured take on what occurred.

Third, McConnell convened hearings for Brett Kavanaugh during an election, after many mail-in votes were already cast. Unlike for Garland, who Obama nominated on March 16, 2016, the better part of a year before the inauguration of the new President and Government. There was good argument for no nomination of new Justice since voting had already began.
Offline nozza

Reply #2230 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm
There is without a doubt going to be a Trump/ Majorie Taylor Greene ticket for the the next presidential election. I would not be in the least bit suprised if they went ahead and won it either. That is The State of the States right now.
Offline Chakan

Reply #2231 on: Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm
There is without a doubt going to be a Trump/ Majorie Taylor Greene ticket for the the next presidential election. I would not be in the least bit suprised if they went ahead and won it either. That is The Stae of the States right now.

If trump and greene win I might honestly consider moving to another country. I don't think I could take another 4 years of trump let along the female c*nt as VP.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Reply #2232 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 pm
Boston democrats getting all in a huff about redrawing voting boundaries.
https://www.universalhub.com/2022/we-got-troubles-river-city-catholic-city-councilor.Who needs republicans when you've got these fine reps.
Offline John C

Reply #2233 on: Yesterday at 08:21:34 pm
So, there's a couple of posts above perhaps confirming my example of the Dems being weak as being inaccurate. In that case is there any evidence or is it just being a an organisation with morals too much to stomach for some people.

I sympathise with Chakan also, I'll jib a lot of my podcasts if voting goes the wrong way, I think I'd rather listen to a Steve McManaman podcast than daily shite about what the GOP are doing
Offline nozza

Reply #2234 on: Yesterday at 08:49:32 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm
If trump and greene win I might honestly consider moving to another country. I don't think I could take another 4 years of trump let along the female c*nt as VP.

Same mate, i keep wanting to turn off but keep getting pulled back in. I am considering the move away also...

https://youtu.be/FbNAK5V-XNQ

https://youtu.be/SCZOzBG_NgA
Offline Chakan

Reply #2235 on: Yesterday at 08:56:11 pm
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 08:49:32 pm
Same mate, i keep wanting to turn off but keep getting pulled back in. I am considering the move away also...

https://youtu.be/FbNAK5V-XNQ

https://youtu.be/SCZOzBG_NgA

Yeah will just have to see where the possible moves can be... it's definitely something to think on.

All you have to do is watch the Jordan Klepper series from the daily show to see how out of touch with reality these people really are.
Offline GreatEx

Reply #2236 on: Today at 12:00:53 am
Can someone closer to the action tell me whether Democrats are doing anything to counter the narrative that Republicans are "stronger" on crime? We've already seen that the highest violent crime rates tend to be in R-states, and overall violent crime rates have declined over the past few decades. I don't know what the figures are in terms of the crime rate decline during D-admins vs. R-admins. Okay so R's are full of tough-guy rhetoric and love themselves a death penalty or three, or to encourage cops to beat up people who aren't me, but in terms of actually bringing down crime rates, do the R's have anything to crow about? Why are the D's seemingly ceding this ground?
Online skipper757

Reply #2237 on: Today at 04:22:12 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:00:53 am
Can someone closer to the action tell me whether Democrats are doing anything to counter the narrative that Republicans are "stronger" on crime? We've already seen that the highest violent crime rates tend to be in R-states, and overall violent crime rates have declined over the past few decades. I don't know what the figures are in terms of the crime rate decline during D-admins vs. R-admins. Okay so R's are full of tough-guy rhetoric and love themselves a death penalty or three, or to encourage cops to beat up people who aren't me, but in terms of actually bringing down crime rates, do the R's have anything to crow about? Why are the D's seemingly ceding this ground?

Politics is local.  The voter, who's not happy with crime rates in NYC, is not voting for the governor of Mississippi to take over.  They're voting for an alternative to the status quo in their specific area.  Now of course, individual candidate (the GOP candidate in NY is a MAGA type) quality may differ, but that's the crux of it.

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/10/26/growing-share-of-americans-say-they-want-more-spending-on-police-in-their-area/

Support swinging from decreasing police funding to increasing police funding

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chesa-boudin-san-francisco-da-recalled/

Progressive DA in San Francisco recalled (soft on crime)

https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia/2022/09/20/philadelphia-homicide-violent-crime

Violent crime up in Philly again in 2022 after recording a record number of murders in 2021

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/08/nyregion/subway-crime-ridership-nyc.html

Subway crimes numbers are similar to pre-pandemic even with lower ridership

Crime has ticked up since the pandemic in some locations for the first time in a while.  The issue isn't that red states are worse than blue states, but rather people in blue states themselves being unhappy with crime.  In the NYC mayoral election in 2021, an ex-cop talking tough on crime won.  Progressives have lost significant ground here to moderates.  But even Democrats as a whole struggle to deal with this as it once again, impacts minority communities the most.  The issue is multi-faceted.  I've seen online arguments of "red states are worse" and "it's not as bad as the 80s/90s."  But that's little comfort to hard hit communities, minority small business owners, etc.  Telling them that Oklahoma's governor is shit at preventing crime doesn't improve their own lives.  At the same time, it doesn't reduce the fear-mongering among suburbanites either.  So you have a two-fold effect where progressive DAs and defund the police types are being criticized by people even in blue areas, and the swing/moderate voters tie this in with Democrats in general.

So for the voter, it's pretty simple:  let's get someone in who will reduce crime because the current guys aren't doing it enough (it's the same as the economy:  whenever trends are bad when you're in office, you get blamed.  "We'll try the other person.").

The Dems struggle to push back on this, because outside of talking about guns (which is a tough topic unfortunately in this country), there's a rift in the party in discussing crime, policing, bail reform, etc.  At the same time, the GOP candidate will just blame the rising crime in cities on the Dems (since they mostly control them) and ignore the non-city, red state, etc crime.  If you bring that up, you're conceding your own point ("You can't talk about improving Philly and PA so you go and talk about other states.  Vote for me, and I'll make things better here in PA.").
Online skipper757

Reply #2238 on: Today at 04:45:39 am
I'll provide another point in general:  there are too many "meaningful elections" in America.

Probably by design, but it is far too much, and it automatically creates gridlock and short-term thinking.  For example, if Kathy Hocul loses the NY governor's race, the top reasons are almost certainly inflation and crime.  Here's the problem:  she just took over for Cuomo.  Is she somehow responsible these things?  Obviously it's not logical to just immediately vote for the other guy (I get the primaries and some elections being different with the DAs and such), but you're essentially judging her ability to govern for things relatively out of her control.

Take Virginia as an example:

2012:  Presidential and Senate
2013:  Governor, VA House of Delegates
2014:  Senate, House
2015:  VA State Senate and VA House of Delegates
2016:  Presidential, House
2017:  Governor and VA House of Delegates
2018:  Senate, House
2019:  VA State Senate and VA House of Delegates
2020:  Presidential, Senate, House
2021:  Governor and VA House of Delegates

Governor, State House of Delegates, and State Senate determine state laws but also impact congressional districting
House impacts legislation
Senate impacts legislation and judicial appointments
President is the executive

So, every election is important in VA?  You can see how it's actually illogical.  There's no time for anyone to do anything.  If there's a stock market crash in October, all of a sudden, Party 1 loses the legislature, and the governor (from Party 1) is rendered powerless.  Then the voters get even madder and throw out the senator (from Party 1)  next year.  But then, the other party (Party 2) is now in the White House, so screw them, we're voting in another Party 1 governor.

What are you accomplishing long-term?  Very little.  It's an American politics problem that this happens.  You end up basically going nowhere because voters are short-term emotional and will swing back and forth.  It's not like Biden's win in 2020 gave him full control of the country for 4-5 years to enact and implement legislation.  States, mid-terms, and all kinds of voting, tools, suppression, etc will make it gridlock real fast.  And then if you're unlucky (or lucky), you'll win or lose elections.

Look at the Senate cycles:

2004:  GOP hold, 2010:  GOP huge gains, 2016:  GOP big wins with Trump
2006:  Dem blue wave and gained both House and Senate, 2012:  lower enthusiasm for Obama but still enough with weak GOP candidates, 2018:  Dems lost some red state seats but overall a positive environment for them

If you're a Dem that won in 2004 and lost in 2010, are you that much of a worse public servant than a Dem from the same state that won in 2006, 2012, and 2018?  Or were you just unlucky because of timing?

Everything in America is short-term, and if there's no result, the very next major election (which in some states is literally a year from the previous one) will see changes.  As if that's going to fix anything where you need long-term thinking.
