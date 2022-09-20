Oh, it is certainly true. It has been widely reported in US media for at least a couple of days. And, it might well form part of the case for kidnapping charges against DeSantis and others - they were lured across state lines with false inducements, which falls under kidnapping statutes.



Lock him up!



Edit: the phrase I was looking for: 'kidnapping by inveiglement'.



Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.It didn't bring up the pamphlets but did say the people were 'induced' and not forced on to buses and planes. Personally I am not sure I have an issue with it. If the people were kept in holding camps in Arizona or Texas their time would have been very difficult. Shipping them to parts of the country with less immigrants and support structures not over whelmed by the constant flow of illegal immigrants is not a bad way to spread the responsibility for the immigrants. The NYT reporter actually said at least one of the people moved was very thankful to be in Marthas Vineyard as they were treated very well and the hard working guy was actually starting to get things going with some work and not shut in some camp.Illegal and legal immigration has been such a mess and hot potato that no government of either side has taken a serious look at trying to solve it. Kamala Harris was given the task of fixing immigration two years ago and I have heard nothing.Congress as a unit has done little to fix anything from either stopping immigration or creating paths to legal status. Without new legislation then it is case of applying the old legislation. Trumps policies of hard application at least brought to everyones attention just how bad the existing law is.I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.