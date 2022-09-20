« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2160 on: September 20, 2022, 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 04:07:49 pm
For what it's worth mate, that was stevensr123 who said CNN was the Fox News of the Left, not me.
Ah. Right you are. I stand corrected. So, we are largely agreed about Stalter - though I am more forgiving of him than you. ;D
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2161 on: September 20, 2022, 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 04:16:26 pm
Ah. Right you are. I stand corrected. So, we are largely agreed about Stalter - though I am more forgiving of him than you. ;D

 ;D
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2162 on: September 20, 2022, 04:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 04:07:49 pm
99.9% of my cable news viewership happens every 2-4 years, in November, and it's normally CNN I have turned on. Jake Tapper is my guy.

Same as me, with the glorious exception of January 6th, when I wallowed in the coverage. I remember my kid saying, wow Dad this is like Christmas for you.

The reason I was enjoying it so much was that I genuinely thought that moment would be the fever break, that all Americans would see what the rest of us had seen for years and that the likes of Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and Rubio and all the rest of the conservatives would finally admit that supporting Trump was a massive betrayal of democratic values, not to mention basic human decency.

Well, I was right about that for maybe a week and then they all crawled back into their echo chamber and acquitted him and have accepted him as the de facto leader of their beloved party ever since, culminating in the vast majority of Republicans defending him for *stealing classified documents* while the fat c*nt holds genuinely fascist rallies and Republican states figure how to ratfuck the next election.

Honestly, for those of us watching US politics since Reagan, it is truly astonishing how far and fast you have fallen, and it is 100% the fault of conservatives and the Republican party. Not like Democrats are angels, exactly, but any, and I mean *any* vote for *any* Republican is now a vote for fascism. In fact, it is entirely possible America has had its last reliable election.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2163 on: September 20, 2022, 04:50:55 pm »
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2164 on: September 20, 2022, 05:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 02:32:59 am
No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

As a great mind once said, I can't help worrying what the firing of Brian Stelter bodes for the future of journalism about journalists who cover journalism about journalists who cover journalists who report on journalism.
My first post about Stelter was to say I regarded him as an honest journalist. I followed it up by saying to JC that he'd regularly hold Trump to account.
You response was this daft retort.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  4, 2022, 09:07:42 pm
:o :o :o ;D ;D ;D

Not even Brian Stelters mom thinks hes a brilliant journalist and anchor!
It would have been interesting, and certainly helpful to me if you'd have backed that up. I'd be happy to see anything you'd regard as awful perhaps to help me form a different opinion.

So the of course I'm bewildered why you'd think its so odd for me to ask

Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 02:32:59 am
No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

Still no evidence though aye.
Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2165 on: September 20, 2022, 06:11:38 pm »
De Santis sending more migrant planes, this time to Bidens home. Honestly, why don't they just remove the migrant funding and keep it to house the people he and Abbot send over (and charge the c*nts)
rafathegaffa83

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2166 on: September 21, 2022, 01:45:09 am »
Three of the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against De Santis and other Florida officials
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/20/marthas-vineyard-immigration-lawsuit-ron-desantis-florida
Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2167 on: September 21, 2022, 10:40:08 pm »
Fucking scummy if true





GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2168 on: September 21, 2022, 10:48:02 pm »
Of course it's real. Echoes of some grim moments in history.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2169 on: September 21, 2022, 11:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 21, 2022, 10:40:08 pm
Fucking scummy if true
Oh, it is certainly true. It has been widely reported in US media for at least a couple of days. And, it might well form part of the case for kidnapping charges against DeSantis and others - they were lured across state lines with false inducements, which falls under kidnapping statutes.

https://abc7.com/ca-gov-newsom-immigrants-travelling-letter-to-justice-department-kidnapping-charges/12235931/

https://www.axios.com/2022/09/20/texas-sheriff-to-investigate-desantis-migrant-flights-to-marthas-vineyard

Lock him up!

Edit: the phrase I was looking for: 'kidnapping by inveiglement'.

Glenn Kirschner (I've lined it up in the video):

https://youtu.be/IFsn-ZQu3oE?t=288
Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 am »
Thanks JC, appreciate you lining up the relevant part in the video as well! 

Hopefully there will be some judicial backlash but, as Kirschner points out, the lack of prosecution for other political crimes may point to a lack of will which motivated them to try it in the first place
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:34 am by Jshooters »
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 21, 2022, 11:06:56 pm
Oh, it is certainly true. It has been widely reported in US media for at least a couple of days. And, it might well form part of the case for kidnapping charges against DeSantis and others - they were lured across state lines with false inducements, which falls under kidnapping statutes.

https://abc7.com/ca-gov-newsom-immigrants-travelling-letter-to-justice-department-kidnapping-charges/12235931/

https://www.axios.com/2022/09/20/texas-sheriff-to-investigate-desantis-migrant-flights-to-marthas-vineyard

Lock him up!

Edit: the phrase I was looking for: 'kidnapping by inveiglement'.

Glenn Kirschner (I've lined it up in the video):

https://youtu.be/IFsn-ZQu3oE?t=288

Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.

It didn't bring up the pamphlets but did say the people were 'induced' and not forced on to buses and planes. Personally I am not sure I have an issue with it. If the people were kept in holding camps in Arizona or Texas their time would have been very difficult. Shipping them to parts of the country with less immigrants and support structures not over whelmed by the constant flow of illegal immigrants is not a bad way to spread the responsibility for the immigrants. The NYT reporter actually said at least one of the people moved was very thankful to be in Marthas Vineyard as they were treated very well and the hard working guy was actually starting to get things going with some work and not shut in some camp.

Illegal and legal immigration has been such a mess and hot potato that no government of either side has taken a serious look at trying to solve it. Kamala Harris was given the task of fixing immigration two years ago and I have heard nothing.

Congress as a unit has done little to fix anything from either stopping immigration or creating paths to legal status. Without new legislation then it is case of applying the old legislation. Trumps policies of hard application at least brought to everyones attention just how bad the existing law is.

I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.

A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/refugee-cash-assistance-rca#:~:text=RCA%20provides%20a%20monthly%20grant,determined%20by%20the%20MRRP%20guidelines.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:13 am by AndyInVA »
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 11:32:45 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:12:03 am
Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.

It didn't bring up the pamphlets but did say the people were 'induced' and not forced on to buses and planes. Personally I am not sure I have an issue with it. If the people were kept in holding camps in Arizona or Texas their time would have been very difficult. Shipping them to parts of the country with less immigrants and support structures not over whelmed by the constant flow of illegal immigrants is not a bad way to spread the responsibility for the immigrants. The NYT reporter actually said at least one of the people moved was very thankful to be in Marthas Vineyard as they were treated very well and the hard working guy was actually starting to get things going with some work and not shut in some camp.

Illegal and legal immigration has been such a mess and hot potato that no government of either side has taken a serious look at trying to solve it. Kamala Harris was given the task of fixing immigration two years ago and I have heard nothing.

Congress as a unit has done little to fix anything from either stopping immigration or creating paths to legal status. Without new legislation then it is case of applying the old legislation. Trumps policies of hard application at least brought to everyones attention just how bad the existing law is.

I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.

A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/refugee-cash-assistance-rca#:~:text=RCA%20provides%20a%20monthly%20grant,determined%20by%20the%20MRRP%20guidelines.

So it's OK for someone to induce a child into their car with the offer of sweets or an ice cream?
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:32:45 am
So it's OK for someone to induce a child into their car with the offer of sweets or an ice cream?
And to take your analogy further, the kidnapper should be let off because the child was rescued by some nice people and suffered no physical harm from being duped and taken to somewhere other than they were promised.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm »
The pamphlets were shady, as was any deception, but I think we can agree that they were better off getting on the buses to get to a friendlier environment.

I don't think Andy is generally a proponent of using deceit to kidnap children, although you never can tell. 
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm »
Meanwhile, in the state of Texas, you might recall Beto O Rourke put up a decent fight against Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate race but lost narrowly. Imagine losing to Ted fucking Cruz, who even his own party hates. Lindsey Graham famously said of Cruz that if he was murdered on the Senate floor, nobody would vote to convict.

Anyway, Beto is now going up against incumbent Greg Abbott for the Governor's job. In the last few years, Abbott has served up power outages, school shootings and fulsome support for Trump. He's vehemently anti abortion, pro concealed carry for guns, passed a bill saying Pastors don't have to marry those icky gays and doesn't believe in climate change. He purged 100,000 people off voter rolls, had to cancel the purge, claimed he had nothing to do with it and was found to have been lying about that too. He blamed the power problems on the Green New Deal (which was never made law). Greg Abbott is a gigantic piece of shit, is what I'm saying.

And now the latest polls are out and........Abbott's lead is growing.

https://twitter.com/HoustonChron/status/1572961036101099523

Texas, eh?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 05:47:45 pm »
Quote
I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.


Do you think there are no immigrants in Mass? And if ya wanna move em do it fucking legally.desantis knew it wasn't above board that's why the flight just showed up 20 minutes before landing.Agreed government need to fuckin get their fingers out but the gop legislation is no one poor/working class gets in,dems don't wanna upset the apple cart as usual.How can ya move on that.legalize the undocumented already here would be my starting point.
Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm
The pamphlets were shady, as was any deception, but I think we can agree that they were better off getting on the buses to get to a friendlier environment.

I don't think Andy is generally a proponent of using deceit to kidnap children, although you never can tell.

I can't remember where I read it/heard it, but apparently they are supposed to check in regularly, in the state where they arrived as asylum seekers, and have now been effectively prevented from doing so, in effect forcing them to become "illegals".
spartan2785

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:12:03 am


A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/refugee-cash-assistance-rca#:~:text=RCA%20provides%20a%20monthly%20grant,determined%20by%20the%20MRRP%20guidelines.

One of the problems with this statement is that the immigrants taken to Martha's Vinyard are not refugees, they're asylum seekers, this means that they are not eligible for the refugee program.  Those who are asylum seekers show up to America and their claim is heard in the USA.  Refugees apply for refugee status outside the States are then admitted once they are accepted.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
I can't remember where I read it/heard it, but apparently they are supposed to check in regularly, in the state where they arrived as asylum seekers, and have now been effectively prevented from doing so, in effect forcing them to become "illegals".
Yes. I understand that some of them have missed interviews/appointments with ICE. Their immigration application is supposed to be processed in the state where they entered the US.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:12:03 am
Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.

There's so much wrong about that post I really couldn't be bothered breaking down bit by bit, Andy.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:34:33 pm

And now the latest polls are out and........Abbott's lead is growing.

https://twitter.com/HoustonChron/status/1572961036101099523

Texas, eh?
There couldn't be a bigger gulf of personality between the two men either. Abbott really is a rancid, far-right fucking nut job while Beto is a thoroughly decent man who would do anything to improve the lives of people.

Texas is a fucked up State.
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:10:53 pm
The pamphlets were shady, as was any deception, but I think we can agree that they were better off getting on the buses to get to a friendlier environment.

I don't think Andy is generally a proponent of using deceit to kidnap children, although you never can tell. 

My point is sort of in there somewhere.

The immigrants/refugees were not mis-treated but were duped into being part of wider political theater, but ultimately did end up in much friendlier states.

I just didn't have my arms up in the air about.

I am glad it brings the subject to the headlines and the hypocrisy of both parties failing to institute practical change. I hope none of the dupees end up being particularly worse off due to the switcheroo.

I think it is a bit unfair to compare what happened to a sexual predator attracting children with sweets as that person genuinely wants to bring harm to the victim. The political stunt just moved them from A to B.

Just for the benefit of the thread, I am not an advocate of kidnapping children (or adults)
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm
There's so much wrong about that post I really couldn't be bothered breaking down bit by bit, Andy.

Fair enough. It was just my opinion knowing it would be a little against the grain.
SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm
Beto is a thoroughly decent man who would do anything to improve the lives of people.

And used to be in a band with Cedric Zavala from At the Drive-In / Mars Volta.
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 03:48:33 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm
My point is sort of in there somewhere.

The immigrants/refugees were not mis-treated but were duped into being part of wider political theater, but ultimately did end up in much friendlier states.

I just didn't have my arms up in the air about.

I am glad it brings the subject to the headlines and the hypocrisy of both parties failing to institute practical change. I hope none of the dupees end up being particularly worse off due to the switcheroo.

I think it is a bit unfair to compare what happened to a sexual predator attracting children with sweets as that person genuinely wants to bring harm to the victim. The political stunt just moved them from A to B.

Just for the benefit of the thread, I am not an advocate of kidnapping children (or adults)

I think this is an excessively generous take. As others have mentioned, the stunt made it practically impossible for the people to meet the conditions of their asylum, ensuring they would be expelled from the country - that to me is clear mistreatment. There's interviews with their legal advocates floating around where you can hear some of the testimonies - it's clear DeSantis and co had no intention of providing any help. Just because some decent people stepped up for the victims doesn't mean the antagonists should get away with it. But sure, one can hope that they manage to turn it into a win.
