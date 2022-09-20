99.9% of my cable news viewership happens every 2-4 years, in November, and it's normally CNN I have turned on. Jake Tapper is my guy.
Same as me, with the glorious exception of January 6th, when I wallowed in the coverage. I remember my kid saying, wow Dad this is like Christmas for you.
The reason I was enjoying it so much was that I genuinely thought that moment would be the fever break, that all Americans would see what the rest of us had seen for years and that the likes of Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and Rubio and all the rest of the conservatives would finally admit that supporting Trump was a massive betrayal of democratic values, not to mention basic human decency.
Well, I was right about that for maybe a week and then they all crawled back into their echo chamber and acquitted him and have accepted him as the de facto leader of their beloved party ever since, culminating in the vast majority of Republicans defending him for *stealing classified documents* while the fat c*nt holds genuinely fascist rallies and Republican states figure how to ratfuck the next election.
Honestly, for those of us watching US politics since Reagan, it is truly astonishing how far and fast you have fallen, and it is 100% the fault of conservatives and the Republican party. Not like Democrats are angels, exactly, but any, and I mean *any* vote for *any* Republican is now a vote for fascism. In fact, it is entirely possible America has had its last reliable election.