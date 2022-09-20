« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 102065 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2160 on: September 20, 2022, 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 04:07:49 pm
For what it's worth mate, that was stevensr123 who said CNN was the Fox News of the Left, not me.
Ah. Right you are. I stand corrected. So, we are largely agreed about Stalter - though I am more forgiving of him than you. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2161 on: September 20, 2022, 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 20, 2022, 04:16:26 pm
Ah. Right you are. I stand corrected. So, we are largely agreed about Stalter - though I am more forgiving of him than you. ;D

Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2162 on: September 20, 2022, 04:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 04:07:49 pm
99.9% of my cable news viewership happens every 2-4 years, in November, and it's normally CNN I have turned on. Jake Tapper is my guy.

Same as me, with the glorious exception of January 6th, when I wallowed in the coverage. I remember my kid saying, wow Dad this is like Christmas for you.

The reason I was enjoying it so much was that I genuinely thought that moment would be the fever break, that all Americans would see what the rest of us had seen for years and that the likes of Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and Rubio and all the rest of the conservatives would finally admit that supporting Trump was a massive betrayal of democratic values, not to mention basic human decency.

Well, I was right about that for maybe a week and then they all crawled back into their echo chamber and acquitted him and have accepted him as the de facto leader of their beloved party ever since, culminating in the vast majority of Republicans defending him for *stealing classified documents* while the fat c*nt holds genuinely fascist rallies and Republican states figure how to ratfuck the next election.

Honestly, for those of us watching US politics since Reagan, it is truly astonishing how far and fast you have fallen, and it is 100% the fault of conservatives and the Republican party. Not like Democrats are angels, exactly, but any, and I mean *any* vote for *any* Republican is now a vote for fascism. In fact, it is entirely possible America has had its last reliable election.
Offline TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2163 on: September 20, 2022, 04:50:55 pm »
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2164 on: September 20, 2022, 05:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 02:32:59 am
No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

As a great mind once said, I can't help worrying what the firing of Brian Stelter bodes for the future of journalism about journalists who cover journalism about journalists who cover journalists who report on journalism.
My first post about Stelter was to say I regarded him as an honest journalist. I followed it up by saying to JC that he'd regularly hold Trump to account.
You response was this daft retort.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  4, 2022, 09:07:42 pm
:o :o :o ;D ;D ;D

Not even Brian Stelters mom thinks hes a brilliant journalist and anchor!
It would have been interesting, and certainly helpful to me if you'd have backed that up. I'd be happy to see anything you'd regard as awful perhaps to help me form a different opinion.

So the of course I'm bewildered why you'd think its so odd for me to ask

Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 20, 2022, 02:32:59 am
No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

Still no evidence though aye.
Online Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2165 on: September 20, 2022, 06:11:38 pm »
De Santis sending more migrant planes, this time to Bidens home. Honestly, why don't they just remove the migrant funding and keep it to house the people he and Abbot send over (and charge the c*nts)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 01:45:09 am »
Three of the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against De Santis and other Florida officials
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/20/marthas-vineyard-immigration-lawsuit-ron-desantis-florida
Offline Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Fucking scummy if true





Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Of course it's real. Echoes of some grim moments in history.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm
Fucking scummy if true
Oh, it is certainly true. It has been widely reported in US media for at least a couple of days. And, it might well form part of the case for kidnapping charges against DeSantis and others - they were lured across state lines with false inducements, which falls under kidnapping statutes.

https://abc7.com/ca-gov-newsom-immigrants-travelling-letter-to-justice-department-kidnapping-charges/12235931/

https://www.axios.com/2022/09/20/texas-sheriff-to-investigate-desantis-migrant-flights-to-marthas-vineyard

Lock him up!

Edit: the phrase I was looking for: 'kidnapping by inveiglement'.

Glenn Kirschner (I've lined it up in the video):

https://youtu.be/IFsn-ZQu3oE?t=288
Offline Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Thanks JC, appreciate you lining up the relevant part in the video as well! 

Hopefully there will be some judicial backlash but, as Kirschner points out, the lack of prosecution for other political crimes may point to a lack of will which motivated them to try it in the first place
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Oh, it is certainly true. It has been widely reported in US media for at least a couple of days. And, it might well form part of the case for kidnapping charges against DeSantis and others - they were lured across state lines with false inducements, which falls under kidnapping statutes.

https://abc7.com/ca-gov-newsom-immigrants-travelling-letter-to-justice-department-kidnapping-charges/12235931/

https://www.axios.com/2022/09/20/texas-sheriff-to-investigate-desantis-migrant-flights-to-marthas-vineyard

Lock him up!

Edit: the phrase I was looking for: 'kidnapping by inveiglement'.

Glenn Kirschner (I've lined it up in the video):

https://youtu.be/IFsn-ZQu3oE?t=288

Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.

It didn't bring up the pamphlets but did say the people were 'induced' and not forced on to buses and planes. Personally I am not sure I have an issue with it. If the people were kept in holding camps in Arizona or Texas their time would have been very difficult. Shipping them to parts of the country with less immigrants and support structures not over whelmed by the constant flow of illegal immigrants is not a bad way to spread the responsibility for the immigrants. The NYT reporter actually said at least one of the people moved was very thankful to be in Marthas Vineyard as they were treated very well and the hard working guy was actually starting to get things going with some work and not shut in some camp.

Illegal and legal immigration has been such a mess and hot potato that no government of either side has taken a serious look at trying to solve it. Kamala Harris was given the task of fixing immigration two years ago and I have heard nothing.

Congress as a unit has done little to fix anything from either stopping immigration or creating paths to legal status. Without new legislation then it is case of applying the old legislation. Trumps policies of hard application at least brought to everyones attention just how bad the existing law is.

I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.

A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/refugee-cash-assistance-rca#:~:text=RCA%20provides%20a%20monthly%20grant,determined%20by%20the%20MRRP%20guidelines.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 11:32:45 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 11:12:03 am
Just listened to NYT podcast on this subject.

It didn't bring up the pamphlets but did say the people were 'induced' and not forced on to buses and planes. Personally I am not sure I have an issue with it. If the people were kept in holding camps in Arizona or Texas their time would have been very difficult. Shipping them to parts of the country with less immigrants and support structures not over whelmed by the constant flow of illegal immigrants is not a bad way to spread the responsibility for the immigrants. The NYT reporter actually said at least one of the people moved was very thankful to be in Marthas Vineyard as they were treated very well and the hard working guy was actually starting to get things going with some work and not shut in some camp.

Illegal and legal immigration has been such a mess and hot potato that no government of either side has taken a serious look at trying to solve it. Kamala Harris was given the task of fixing immigration two years ago and I have heard nothing.

Congress as a unit has done little to fix anything from either stopping immigration or creating paths to legal status. Without new legislation then it is case of applying the old legislation. Trumps policies of hard application at least brought to everyones attention just how bad the existing law is.

I am not so up in arms about moving immigrants around the country as at least this brings the problem of immigration to the door steps of states who just assume immigration is the problem of SW states. If this gets some kind of improved legislation faster then so be it.

A quick web search does in fact show Massachusetts has a refugee program. Which is fun to have if you hardly have any refugees.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/refugee-cash-assistance-rca#:~:text=RCA%20provides%20a%20monthly%20grant,determined%20by%20the%20MRRP%20guidelines.

So it's OK for someone to induce a child into their car with the offer of sweets or an ice cream?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:32:45 am
So it's OK for someone to induce a child into their car with the offer of sweets or an ice cream?
And to take your analogy further, the kidnapper should be let off because the child was rescued by some nice people and suffered no physical harm from being duped and taken to somewhere other than they were promised.
