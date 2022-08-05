A group of sovereign citizens/Qanon types who believe that the Canadian government was overthrown a few years ago, and the country is now led by a small woman named Queen Romana Didulo, today decided to go and perform citizens' arrests on an entire police station in Canada. This was apparently instigated by one of her followers with a grudge, but she amplified his message and commanded as many of her followers as possible to head there, promising that her special forces would be along to take the police into custody. In a surprise twist, she even turned up herself in the RV she bought with donations, though I didn't see any footage of her leaving it.For a few hours, the police just ignored them, until a couple of them (including the grudgebearer) wandered into a restricted area by a side door, at which point they were promptly arrested. This kicked off ugly scenes, as followers (including one wearing a shirt saying "Show Love") spewed vitriol into the faces of officers forming a cordon around the arrested men.You can see some footage of the later part here (the noble Queen herself saw the fracas and quickly got her inner circle away from it all).This is Canada, not the US. Romana Didulo's lunatics are their own special breed who take in Qanon and Covid denial etc, I don't usually see much about their opinion on Trump (in fact, they've recently taken to posting about the US government falling, and a new 'King David Carlson' taking power there). But this is the level of crazy that's out there, and what they're willing to do - based on nothing more than deranged internet celebrities ramping up their hysteria.Oh, and if you're a Romana follower concerned about the arrested men, don't be. A cloaked spaceship stopped over the top of the police station at her request and is dealing with things (yes, that's a real claim she made on Telegram. No, it doesn't seem to dissuade her followers).