Frankly, he (and the other insurrectionists) are lucky to have not been shot dead at the time. I mean, the proper response of any democracy in a situation like that is the use of deadly force to repel the attackers. And that's exactly what would have happened for even the most halfhearted attack on the seat of government by a small crown of black people had even attempted to climb the steps to the Capitol building.



I`m still surprised that no capitol police opened fire on the mob. I hope that it was good training/fear that they would only exacerbate things if they drew and fired weapons. I guess they could very reasonably have thought that they would have been torn apart if they shot someone whilst out in the open. Trump`s mob were very very lucky that there was no armed response available. That also makes you wonder why, considering all the chatter and forewarning.