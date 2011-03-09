« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:10:15 am
Just to reiterate. Do those voters believe this?


It depends which voters you're talking about. The voters who watch Fox News and OAN believe it because the GOP have made it one of their wedge issues. Encourage gun ownership with scare stories about rising crime and then tell gun owners that the Libs are going to take them away.

Like the right to have the most inefficient health system in the world. It's America Man... you can't allow communist ideas like decent healthcare and safety from gun massacres get in the way or FREEDUM!!!!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 03:04:57 pm »
What time (UK) is Guy Reffitt's sentencing today?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:04:57 pm
What time (UK) is Guy Reffitt's sentencing today?
 
Pretty sure i read 10 a.m eastern,so 3 p.m but that might be when the court opens and they have to do other business,legal stuff!! Not seen any breaking news yet anyways,over/under 10 years?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 06:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:12:41 pm
 
Pretty sure i read 10 a.m eastern,so 3 p.m but that might be when the court opens and they have to do other business,legal stuff!! Not seen any breaking news yet anyways,over/under 10 years?
I read something earlier which suggested that sentencing guidelines are about 9-11 years, but the judge is not obligated to follow them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 06:25:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:44:15 am
Some of them believe in the craziest shit,far,far,far beyond batshit.
 

Well yep.https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/31/politics/kfile-maryland-attorney-general-9-11-conspiracies/index.html.Absolutely should not be allowed near any sharp objects let alone being an a.g.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:13:23 pm
I read something earlier which suggested that sentencing guidelines are about 9-11 years, but the judge is not obligated to follow them.
There was a good podcast on Slate today about it.

Lets hope it's a good few years :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 09:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:13:23 pm
I read something earlier which suggested that sentencing guidelines are about 9-11 years, but the judge is not obligated to follow them.

Fucker got 7 years.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:03:06 pm
Fucker got 7 years.
I think it could have been up to 20 but I was really worried it might have been as little as 2 or 3. So based on the fact that he didn't actually enter the Capitol Building I suppose I have to be fairly satisfied with 7 years. At least its a penalty as such.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:45:10 pm
I think it could have been up to 20 but I was really worried it might have been as little as 2 or 3. So based on the fact that he didn't actually enter the Capitol Building I suppose I have to be fairly satisfied with 7 years. At least its a penalty as such.
Frankly, he (and the other insurrectionists) are lucky to have not been shot dead at the time. I mean, the proper response of any democracy in a situation like that is the use of deadly force to repel the attackers. And that's exactly what would have happened for even the most halfhearted attack on the seat of government by a small crown of black people had even attempted to climb the steps to the Capitol building.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 10:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:04:30 pm
Frankly, he (and the other insurrectionists) are lucky to have not been shot dead at the time. I mean, the proper response of any democracy in a situation like that is the use of deadly force to repel the attackers. And that's exactly what would have happened for even the most halfhearted attack on the seat of government by a small crown of black people had even attempted to climb the steps to the Capitol building.
Yep, completely agree with that mate. He is lucky.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 11:24:25 pm »
The Americans have killed Al-Zawahiri (lead of Al Qaddafi) in Kabul
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 11:36:24 pm »
