« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 89265 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1960 on: July 16, 2022, 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 16, 2022, 09:09:01 am
Yep.

Apparently she had a cardiac arrest before dying of blunt trauma from the fallor did she?

Many people are saying that she wasn't even human.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1961 on: July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 16, 2022, 09:09:01 am
Yep.

Apparently she had a cardiac arrest before dying of blunt trauma from the fallor did she?

Any aggressive owls in the area?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1962 on: July 17, 2022, 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm
Any aggressive owls in the area?

I know many on here don't like him but you can't be hanging this on Roy.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1963 on: July 17, 2022, 03:45:55 pm »
Democrats' state level control (or lack thereof) was their Achilles' Heel for the last two decades.  Despite being more popular nationally, the Dems' lack of local success combined with increasing focus on college-educated voters (and the GOP's push into non-college educated voters through many means) has caused a major problem.

https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/interactive/2012/11/23/us/state-government-control-since-1938.html?ref=politics

You can look at this chart from 2012 here on control of state legislatures and governorships (for total state control).  The Democrats dominated state legislatures from the 70s to late 90s before a GOP surge.  2008 was a nice rebound and high watermark for Democrats (controlling almost 20 states to the GOP's 10 with 20 being divided).  But that 2010 election truly was a watershed moment in America.  The situation basically flipped (GOP had a 24-13 advantage post-2010) and hasn't flipped back since.

Post-2008:  DEM 27-14 (legislature); DEM 28-22 (governor); DEM 17-9 (overall; 23 divided)
2010 flipped
After Obama won re-election in 2012:  GOP 26-19 (legislature); GOP 30-19 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)
Going into 2016 election:  GOP 30-11 (legislature); GOP 32-17 (governor); GOP 23-7 (overall; 19 divided)
After Dems made gains in 2018:  GOP 30-18 (legislature); GOP 27-23 (governor); GOP 22-14 (overall; 13 divided)
Currently:  GOP 30-17 (legislature); GOP 28-22 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)

Even as Democrats racked up popular vote victories, the GOP dominated local and state politics (save the gains the Dems made in the governors' mansions in 2018). 

What this has done is create a huge cycle:
-State legislatures control state-level district drawing and Congressional House seat district drawing:  34 state legislatures have primary control of their own district lines, and 39 legislatures have primary control over the congressional lines in their state (including the six states that have just one congressional district); this allows the GOP to maintain control over state legislatures and influence House results
-Democratic voters trend more college-educated and gather more in blue states (solidifying those but losing more and more locally)
-GOP takes control of state governorships as well as the Senate
-GOP gets control of the White House and the president can nominate multiple Supreme Court justices with Senate control
-The unbalanced Supreme Court strikes down rulings in favor of having states decide.
-GOP's dominance at state level now bears fruit, having control to implement state-level laws (e.g. abortion) in almost half the states, and having either legislative or veto powers in others (prevent Dems from fully doing their jobs).

The Democrats beat the Republicans into submission at the presidential level and nationally in 2008, but they never solidified that advantage.  The GOP never splintered, and the Democrats never forced the GOP to play on their playing field.  Instead, the GOP basically controlled everything since, and the Supreme Court punting things back to the states is exactly what the GOP wants.

As the Democrats continue to dominate among college-educated voters (possibly even moreso on this than with minority voters now), and progressives further and further entrench themselves in blue states or blue cities, the GOP's going to continue to have a major upper hand, even if nationally, polls support Democratic policies.  Brain drain and businesses leaving might be one way this backfires on the GOP, but at least in the short-term, they have a major advantage.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • Linudden.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1964 on: July 17, 2022, 04:13:45 pm »
It's quite simple in that Trump has delayed the Republicans sweeping the midwest by being a complete lunatic. Long-term, the Dems don't have the demographics necessary to hold onto Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. They've just been gifted a ton by Trump's foul mouth. I tend to believe any Republican bar Jeb Bush would've beaten Hillary in 2016 in the electoral college. Then the MAGA lunatics saw that as some sort of mandate for their dumb cult of personality.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • JFT97
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1965 on: July 17, 2022, 04:15:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 16, 2022, 11:38:52 pm
Any aggressive owls in the area?


 ;D Im sure Netflix are already looking to get on this one.

Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1966 on: July 17, 2022, 05:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on July 17, 2022, 04:13:45 pm
It's quite simple in that Trump has delayed the Republicans sweeping the midwest by being a complete lunatic. Long-term, the Dems don't have the demographics necessary to hold onto Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. They've just been gifted a ton by Trump's foul mouth. I tend to believe any Republican bar Jeb Bush would've beaten Hillary in 2016 in the electoral college. Then the MAGA lunatics saw that as some sort of mandate for their dumb cult of personality.

Some truth to this, but the lead-up to 2016 was a very different time.  If you look at Reince Preibus' 2012 post-mortem on the GOP, the "establishment's" plan was going after minority voters, young voters, social media, etc.  It wasn't clearly laid out at all that it would be the disaffected whites in the Rust Belt that would be the best area to target.  If anything, the establishment sought to follow the Democrats/Obama strategy.  It was very much Bannon, Trump, and the like that made a hard push for the Rust Belt, going after white voters.  People like Jeb, Rubio, and the like would've been unlikely to garner as much support.  Rubio's destruction in Florida in the face of Trump tells you where it was going.  Rubio's speech when he dropped out (after that destruction in his home state) was a message of his immigration experience, hope, and the American Dream.  Trump's message was telling disaffected whites he's giving them their jobs back.  Only one of these was going to drive that much turnout in the midwest.

Trump's presence helped solidify the GOP strategy that was already in place (dominance at local levels), pivoting away from Preibus' call and towards the rust belt, utilizing "Demographics is Destiny" against the Democrats.  It just so happens that Trump is also unpopular and pisses off a lot of voters.  If the GOP were like the Tories, they'd have control of even more facets of government.  DeSantis is probably the best bet for that.

I think Trump and the right really enlightened and solidified the GOP's path (back when there was still some doubt), but he outstayed his welcome, and his continued presence helps Democrats (you're absolutely right on that).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1967 on: July 18, 2022, 10:38:30 am »
First They Came for the aborters...

Quote
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage

The Texas Republican's remarks came just weeks after Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider past rulings, including Obergefell v. Hodges.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/sen-ted-cruz-says-supreme-court-clearly-wrong-decision-legalizing-sex-rcna38588
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1968 on: July 18, 2022, 04:05:24 pm »
Texas ted,always a twat,have ya seen the big gun vid from ronny jackson,those fuckers shout out anything cos they know they can get away with it.
« Last Edit: July 18, 2022, 04:09:08 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,627
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1969 on: July 20, 2022, 04:11:33 pm »
https://www.newsweek.com/respect-marriage-act-republicans-house-vote-same-sex-marriage-protections-1726005

House Republicans Cast 157 Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage

Quote
The House voted to pass a bill that would codify protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats in passing the bill.

While 47 Republicans voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, the majority157 in totalopposed the measure. Seven Republicans didn't vote. No Democrats voted against the measure.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1970 on: July 20, 2022, 05:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 20, 2022, 04:11:33 pm
https://www.newsweek.com/respect-marriage-act-republicans-house-vote-same-sex-marriage-protections-1726005

House Republicans Cast 157 Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
 
Surprised 47 republicans voted for it t.b.h.Dead in the water when it gets to the senate no?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,627
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1971 on: July 20, 2022, 05:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 20, 2022, 05:09:08 pm
 
Surprised 47 republicans voted for it t.b.h.Dead in the water when it gets to the senate no?

Probably not since it will be filibustered .

Quote
Because of the Senate's filibuster rules, 60 votes are needed to get the act through Congress. So far, though, no concurrent bill has been introduced in the Senate .
« Last Edit: July 20, 2022, 05:16:17 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1972 on: July 20, 2022, 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 20, 2022, 05:09:08 pm
 
Surprised 47 republicans voted for it t.b.h.Dead in the water when it gets to the senate no?

They cant afford to be more anti-civil rights with the midterms in sight. SCOTUS may already have fucked their chances of winning the Senate in a cycle they should be winning. Redistricting may have handed Republicans an advantage in the house this election, but it is not insurmountable if women, minorities, and Millennials vote against the GOP by large majorities. I think the GOP is a little scared. Their gerrymandering advantage may not even last in 24. Boomers are ever dying and rural areas are still depleting. They have to take this opportunity. It wont last long under current demographic trends.

McConnell has a difficult choice for the filibuster. It could still cause significant backlash.
« Last Edit: July 20, 2022, 08:09:44 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,627
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1973 on: July 21, 2022, 06:20:10 pm »
96% of republicans voted no to bill that would keep birth control legal. It passed in the house.

Republicans are just beyond anything Ive ever seen in this country.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1974 on: July 21, 2022, 07:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 21, 2022, 06:20:10 pm
96% of republicans voted no to bill that would keep birth control legal. It passed in the house.

Republicans are just beyond anything Ive ever seen in this country.

McConnell is whipped them up simply to oppose EVERYTHING. If only the Dems had that discipline. I imagine theyre more of a coalition whereas the GOP have been infiltrated by the tea party/MAGA extremists & got their ducks in a row.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1975 on: July 22, 2022, 09:39:20 pm »
Just watching the second episode of Bg Oil vs The World.  It seems like Charles Koch (from Koch Industries) was the original creator (2008-2010) of what is now the MAGA movement - all to try and prevent action on climate change.  They crushed Obama's Bill before it got to the senate and then started replacing Republican senators that were in favour of climate action.

Seems that was when the GOP started to be taken over, as well as vulnerable Democrats being leaned upon heavily.

The original group was called Americans for Prosperity.


It seems the biggest cashcow in modern times took over a political party to preserve their profts and industry.
« Last Edit: July 23, 2022, 08:22:26 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,562
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 02:16:48 pm »
America enteres 'technical recession' after 2 consecutive quarters of 'negative growth'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62310355

So the Fed raises interest rates




It's economic illiteracy (well, it's more a case of following a specific economic theory [Monetarism] which, like almost all economic theories, has limitations and cannot be applied uniformly to all scenarios)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 02:26:35 pm »
And people will turn to the GOP to save them 🤦‍♂️

Trump really was incredibly lucky (up until covid affected the whole world & of course he made his usual wrongheaded decisions) with world events.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 03:32:54 pm »
The NBER officially declares recessions months later.  It's a weird situation with inflation, low unemployment, GDP decrease, etc.

The Fed was always way to late too raise interest rates, but that's been a problem since the early 2010s.  Easy money and cheap debt have fueled plenty, but the amount of easy money post March 2020 (with 0 rates) was never sustainable.  Trump bullied the Fed back during his first term not to raise rates.  Then during 2021, they were probably too slow.  Then again, a bunch of the causes are supply-side global.

There's no real easy answer.  Raising rates alone was never enough.  Need a combination of supply chain issues easing and increased rates to lower economic activity and inflation before the economy really tanks (a "soft landing" if you will).  Then it's back to lower interest rates and easy money!

Rule #1 of the modern economy is to have assets.  That's it really.

If you want fiscal policy to compensate for the inequality, then you have to get the politicians to get off their asses to do something.  Which they don't.  And that's a global issue.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 08:17:56 am »

You see a lot of MAGA types online hammering Biden for the oncoming recession, but point out that we (the UK) have a far right government and have the same recession on the horizon and things do not compute for them.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,646
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 05:55:01 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w6cTX_TzsrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w6cTX_TzsrI</a>


McConnell double crossed by Manchin, so the GOP punishes veterans.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,627
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
Jon Stewart was so mad.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:17:56 am
You see a lot of MAGA types online hammering Biden for the oncoming recession, but point out that we (the UK) have a far right government and have the same recession on the horizon and things do not compute for them.
 

Most of them think UK is the university of Kentucky!After the GOP shot down the healthcare for veterans bill ya think the military types will fuck off the Republican party? I doubt it.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:56:20 pm
Jon Stewart was so mad.

Rightly. Utterly despicable by the GOP. High fiving afterwards. So many of these people think its a sport with two teams.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 08:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:02:02 pm
 

Most of them think UK is the university of Kentucky!After the GOP shot down the healthcare for veterans bill ya think the military types will fuck off the Republican party? I doubt it.

You are right. Jon Stewart said that most traditional republicans & MAGA loons alike will not even get to know about it. He said he got to go on a newsmax show but Fox wouldnt take his call.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 