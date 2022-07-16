Democrats' state level control (or lack thereof) was their Achilles' Heel for the last two decades. Despite being more popular nationally, the Dems' lack of local success combined with increasing focus on college-educated voters (and the GOP's push into non-college educated voters through many means) has caused a major problem.You can look at this chart from 2012 here on control of state legislatures and governorships (for total state control). The Democrats dominated state legislatures from the 70s to late 90s before a GOP surge. 2008 was a nice rebound and high watermark for Democrats (controlling almost 20 states to the GOP's 10 with 20 being divided). But that 2010 election truly was a watershed moment in America. The situation basically flipped (GOP had a 24-13 advantage post-2010) and hasn't flipped back since.Post-2008: DEM 27-14 (legislature); DEM 28-22 (governor); DEM 17-9 (overall; 23 divided)2010 flippedAfter Obama won re-election in 2012: GOP 26-19 (legislature); GOP 30-19 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)Going into 2016 election: GOP 30-11 (legislature); GOP 32-17 (governor); GOP 23-7 (overall; 19 divided)After Dems made gains in 2018: GOP 30-18 (legislature); GOP 27-23 (governor); GOP 22-14 (overall; 13 divided)Currently: GOP 30-17 (legislature); GOP 28-22 (governor); GOP 23-14 (overall; 12 divided)Even as Democrats racked up popular vote victories, the GOP dominated local and state politics (save the gains the Dems made in the governors' mansions in 2018).What this has done is create a huge cycle:-State legislatures control state-level district drawing and Congressional House seat district drawing: 34 state legislatures have primary control of their own district lines, and 39 legislatures have primary control over the congressional lines in their state (including the six states that have just one congressional district); this allows the GOP to maintain control over state legislatures and influence House results-Democratic voters trend more college-educated and gather more in blue states (solidifying those but losing more and more locally)-GOP takes control of state governorships as well as the Senate-GOP gets control of the White House and the president can nominate multiple Supreme Court justices with Senate control-The unbalanced Supreme Court strikes down rulings in favor of having states decide.-GOP's dominance at state level now bears fruit, having control to implement state-level laws (e.g. abortion) in almost half the states, and having either legislative or veto powers in others (prevent Dems from fully doing their jobs).The Democrats beat the Republicans into submission at the presidential level and nationally in 2008, but they never solidified that advantage. The GOP never splintered, and the Democrats never forced the GOP to play on their playing field. Instead, the GOP basically controlled everything since, and the Supreme Court punting things back to the states is exactly what the GOP wants.As the Democrats continue to dominate among college-educated voters (possibly even moreso on this than with minority voters now), and progressives further and further entrench themselves in blue states or blue cities, the GOP's going to continue to have a major upper hand, even if nationally, polls support Democratic policies. Brain drain and businesses leaving might be one way this backfires on the GOP, but at least in the short-term, they have a major advantage.