« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 85574 times)

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 01:57:01 pm »
John Bolton admits on live television that he helped orchestrate coup de etats in other countries.

Think that snippet will be recirculated on the internet for the next 200 years.

What an idiot.

https://twitter.com/kenklippenstein/status/1546960541758922752?s=21&t=LTh-_zV7RieBnh8VT1lGNA
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 02:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:57:01 pm
John Bolton admits on live television that he helped orchestrate coup de etats in other countries.

Think that snippet will be recirculated on the internet for the next 200 years.

What an idiot.

https://twitter.com/kenklippenstein/status/1546960541758922752?s=21&t=LTh-_zV7RieBnh8VT1lGNA


America orchestrates coups as part of its policy to meddle in and control the affairs of other countries around the world?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,347
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 10:38:35 am »
Quote
Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸
@NickKnudsenUS
If this doesnt scare you, I dont know what will. Christofascist indoctrination ceremony:

https://twitter.com/NickKnudsenUS/status/1547259907275075584

Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 11:28:39 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:38:35 am

Quote
Quote
Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸
@NickKnudsenUS
If this doesnt scare you, I dont know what will. Christofascist indoctrination ceremony:

https://twitter.com/NickKnudsenUS/status/1547259907275075584

Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.

Dub and re-write that in arabic and it would scare the shit out of most people in the West. Delivered by mainly white, Christians with American accents and most just shrug their shoulders.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:28:39 am
Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.


Dub and re-write that in arabic and it would scare the shit out of most people in the West. Delivered by mainly white, Christians with American accents and most just shrug their shoulders.


It's like a Nuremburg Rally
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:56:13 am

It's like a Nuremburg Rally

When are the trials?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,307
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:34:31 am
I think i`m moving into Chakan territory: nothing will happen.

It will, of course, be disastrous if they do not move against Trump, but the Democrats just seem so weak and frightened: Biden is already a lame duck who seems increasingly doddery, the senate is compromised by quislings, Garland is a limp lettuce leaf of a law enforcement officer. It was wrong, but Trump would be hectoring his AG to move against his enemies whether there was evidence (there wasn't) of wrong-doing or not. Liz Cheney seems more gung-ho to take down the Orange Oaf than the Democrats. There`s a mountain of evidence against the disgraced former President. It needs to be acted upon or the integrity of the DoJ must be questioned.


Re; Billy`s post above about the hypocritical GOP lawmakers who spout constantly about patriotism and Blue Lives Matter then turn a blind eye to attempted murder of the very officers who protected them, i wonder if the images from that day have had any affect on law enforcement officers voting Republican. I very much doubt it.

Of course nothing will happen.  The US are sleepwalking into some serious shit, in the not so distant future.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
Anyone heard this new Bannon tape?

That has to be a smoking gun. Him laying out the whole plan before the election just as it actually played out.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:38:35 am
Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.

The Seven Mountain Mandate is part of dominionism.[5]

Followers claim that the biblical base for the movement is derived from Revelation 17:1-18, wherein verse 9 reads, "And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains"[5] The seven areas which the movement believe control society and which they seek to control are family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business, and government.[5] They believe that their mission to take over the world is justified by Isaiah 2:2 "Now it shall come to pass in the latter days that the mountain of the Lords house shall be established on the top of the mountains."[4]

Followers believe that by fulfilling the Seven Mountain Mandate they can bring about the end times.[4]

Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Everyone knows what really happened, the republicans are desperately trying to minimise it and just move on/stop wasting tax payers money on this/that was 18 months ago. The democrats as Ive said just seem fearful of doing what needs to be done. Garland seems to be unwilling to politicise the DoJ when hes got political criminals running around that were and will be clear & present dangers to the republic. If he doesnt indict Trump it will only embolden a smarter wannabe dictator. Someone like DeSantis.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 03:14:48 pm
The Seven Mountain Mandate is part of dominionism.[5]

Followers claim that the biblical base for the movement is derived from Revelation 17:1-18, wherein verse 9 reads, "And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains"[5] The seven areas which the movement believe control society and which they seek to control are family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business, and government.[5] They believe that their mission to take over the world is justified by Isaiah 2:2 "Now it shall come to pass in the latter days that the mountain of the Lords house shall be established on the top of the mountains."[4]

Followers believe that by fulfilling the Seven Mountain Mandate they can bring about the end times.[4]

Cant they just moved to Montana & kill themselves without involving decent, rational people?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Cant they just moved to Montana & kill themselves without involving decent, rational people?

Like some kind of redneck Zion? I wish but I think they're more interested in "cleansing" their own communities of non-christian fundamentalist elements. There will be little fundamentalist militias popping up targeting those decent, rational people no doubt.

This particular example is cost-prohibitive so will be unlikely to be churning people out en masse but you get the idea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqCaWo2HX4s

I really hope that I'm wrong and am over-reacting but I get the uneasy feeling that I'm not
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:03:19 pm
Anyone heard this new Bannon tape?

That has to be a smoking gun. Him laying out the whole plan before the election just as it actually played out.

everyone predicted that was gonna be his play before the election and that he wouldnt accept it.

more than trump, the problem is 99% of the republican party going along with that lie to undermine democracy. pinning it all on him would be a cop out. a lot more need to fall over it 
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:28:39 am
Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.


Dub and re-write that in arabic and it would scare the shit out of most people in the West. Delivered by mainly white, Christians with American accents and most just shrug their shoulders.
 

"I pledge allegiance to the flag"blah blah blah,pretty much every school kid, every day. From Massachusetts.
Quote
Failure for a period of two consecutive weeks by a teacher to salute the flag and recite said pledge as aforesaid, or to cause the pupils under his charge so to do, shall be punished for every such period by a fine of not more than five dollars, the law states.
.
https://thehill.com/homenews/3256719-47-states-require-the-pledge-of-allegiance-be-recited-in-schools-here-is-a-breakdown-of-each-states-laws/
Really don't think there's any hope for a less religious USA,my only hope is the planet has a major breakdown,Earthquake!!!!!!!!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm »
The Puritanical Pilgrim Fathers did a damn fine job of instilling their beliefs onto the population.

The Church in England and how its religion was changing just wasn't "pure" enough for them and 400 years on they're still determined to keep it as pure.

The place is like a mish mash of high tech, big shiny, fast moving and modern living mixed with medieval thinking.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,621
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:34:31 am
I think i`m moving into Chakan territory: nothing will happen.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:17:16 pm
Of course nothing will happen.  The US are sleepwalking into some serious shit, in the not so distant future.
I'm not going to state you're both wrong, but your claims could be premature. And in terms of 'nothing will happen' - to who? Trump or any of his wide cabal?

We don't know what we don't know, but what we do know is there are a number of ongoing official investigations by either the DOJ or various districts covering most people associated with and including Trump, including:
Anyone who impeded or attempted to impede the electoral count.
The fraudulent electors scheme.
Whether Trump conspired an attack on the Capitol.
15 boxes of top secret boxes Trump took to Mar-a-lago.
Anyone who funded or organised the stop the steal rally.
Sydney Powells influence on everything.
The entire attack on the Capitol and everyone and everything to do with it. This has been a fundamental building of cases from the bottom up process.
Trumps's potential obstruction of Congress in his communications with Pete Navarro.
Steve Banon's and Rudy's lawyer, Costello.
Rudy Giuliani in general. He was raided with items confiscated.
Former assistant DOJ, Jeffrey Clarke, when he had his phone confiscated recently.
Trumps taxes.
Trumps lawyer Eastman.
Trumps connections to the Proud boys etc as he was mentioned in their indictments.
Trumps attempted influence on the Georgia elections.
Plus many things we don't know about.
(and unrelated but Gaetz also)

Most investigations are ahead of schedule compared to Watergate, some arrests didn't come until 9 months after the Inquiry in that case. The 6 Jan Select Committee are yet to hand over all of their information to DOJ.

Few people are as pissed off as me by the gang of fucking c*nts, but if justice can be served I'm sure it will be in due course




Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,621
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:38:35 am
Absolute lunatics. This is horrifying.
That really is scary shit, in huge numbers as well. Bat-shit fuck-wits who probably don't actually have an ounce of faith but who are indoctrinated in to a cult of fuck-nuggets engaged in a money-orientated, power-grabbing, racist clan.

As someone said, translate all that in to Arabic and the 'USA, USA' dolts would want to wage war.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,621
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
Ivana Trump, Ivanka's mum has died.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 