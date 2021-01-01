I think i`m moving into Chakan territory: nothing will happen.



Of course nothing will happen. The US are sleepwalking into some serious shit, in the not so distant future.



I'm not going to state you're both wrong, but your claims could be premature. And in terms of 'nothing will happen' - to who? Trump or any of his wide cabal?We don't know what we don't know, but what we do know is there are a number of ongoing official investigations by either the DOJ or various districts covering most people associated with and including Trump, including:Anyone who impeded or attempted to impede the electoral count.The fraudulent electors scheme.Whether Trump conspired an attack on the Capitol.15 boxes of top secret boxes Trump took to Mar-a-lago.Anyone who funded or organised the stop the steal rally.Sydney Powells influence on everything.The entire attack on the Capitol and everyone and everything to do with it. This has been a fundamental building of cases from the bottom up process.Trumps's potential obstruction of Congress in his communications with Pete Navarro.Steve Banon's and Rudy's lawyer, Costello.Rudy Giuliani in general. He was raided with items confiscated.Former assistant DOJ, Jeffrey Clarke, when he had his phone confiscated recently.Trumps taxes.Trumps lawyer Eastman.Trumps connections to the Proud boys etc as he was mentioned in their indictments.Trumps attempted influence on the Georgia elections.Plus many things we don't know about.(and unrelated but Gaetz also)Most investigations are ahead of schedule compared to Watergate, some arrests didn't come until 9 months after the Inquiry in that case. The 6 Jan Select Committee are yet to hand over all of their information to DOJ.Few people are as pissed off as me by the gang of fucking c*nts, but if justice can be served I'm sure it will be in due course