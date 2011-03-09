« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 83008 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1880 on: July 3, 2022, 05:50:35 pm »
An excellent and illuminating post Skip.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1881 on: July 3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  2, 2022, 04:59:50 pm
I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
 

I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1882 on: July 4, 2022, 12:41:51 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm
I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
Hi Boston. In case you missed it, I was not being entirely serious. My follow-up post:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349165.msg18405029#msg18405029
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1883 on: July 4, 2022, 04:21:21 pm »
Fair enough then.Enjoy the day.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1884 on: July 4, 2022, 05:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  4, 2022, 04:21:21 pm
Fair enough then.Enjoy the day.

More to the point: you enjoy your day, Boston! :) I enjoyed some lovely 4th July holidays when I lived there.
Offline Only Me

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1885 on: July 5, 2022, 01:09:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  1, 2022, 11:52:29 pm
If she doesnt win that vote then good luck to the residents of Wyoming.

Wrong.

If she doesnt win that vote then fuck the residents of Wyoming. Because theyll have a representative with an IQ less than that of a fucking Pot Noodle.

Which is exactly what theyll deserve.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1886 on: July 5, 2022, 04:01:04 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on July  3, 2022, 04:22:24 pm


Just on the schools thing, why get rid of merit-based entrance? Surely the answer would be to focus on getting other groups more help in tutoring etc.

Or were they confusing equality in opportunity with equality of outcome?
Offline Alan_X

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1887 on: July 5, 2022, 06:29:14 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:07:20 pm
 

I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.

The Republicans are not singing from the same song sheet as the Democrats. They havent been for the last forty years since Reagan and the rise of the religious right. Democrats may be centrists and accept capitalism as the economic basis for society but please, please, please be aware of what the GOP, Koch, Murdoch and groups like the Federalist Society are doing. They are fundamentally racist, would abolish all gay rights, ban abortion (done) and birth control. They want to ban sodomy which includes hand jobs and any oral sex, they have eyes on racial equality laws and would abolish all safety nets in society...

They are putting plans in place as we discuss this on here to fundamentally change the election process so that Trumps attempted coup on January 6 would succeed next time round.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1888 on: July 6, 2022, 01:12:14 am »
Mate i.m well aware of how fucked up the gop/right-wing religious are.But The dems are suppossed to be running the government but all they can come up with is shrugging shoulders and vote blue.They ain't gonna go after Koch or Murdoch or the NRA,or the mad ass churches.Even with these c*nts on the supreme court ,do nothing.A bunch of rich fuckers dems, they'll be alright,but us ordinary folk get fucked and all they keep saying is vote blue.All empires fall it's about time the USA did.
Offline skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1889 on: July 6, 2022, 01:14:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  5, 2022, 04:01:04 am
Just on the schools thing, why get rid of merit-based entrance? Surely the answer would be to focus on getting other groups more help in tutoring etc.

Or were they confusing equality in opportunity with equality of outcome?

Progressives have the right idea, but there are too many factors that can't be overcome with just help in tutors and in schools in general.  But it's so too hard to improve those as a whole, so schools become a focus area.  The problem is attempting to legislate for lack of equity and ending up making things worse.  Tracking students in different paths could help higher-achieving kids in lower-performing schools be better prepared for the next level.  But that often has racial disparities also.  So in NYC for example, they've tried to eliminate tracking within schools.  But that kind of "equality" may hold back the top performing students.  You then end up with essentially "tracking by school", where some schools (depending on location and such) have more affluent families, etc and are going to be higher performing.  So the students at worse schools just get screwed with no tracking at their worse schools.  So then the city launched the lottery choice system to have kids apply (at least to high school) to help kids from lower-performing schools apply to good high schools (a kind of screening system).  At the same time, the city's specialized high schools still have a merit-based test (and it's another method by which poor students try to get into top schools). 

So as a result, it becomes a rat-race to get into the specialized high schools and regular high schools (that are more competitive).  The fundamental problem is the inability to address inequality and the lack of equity outside of the classroom from day 1.  You end up with disparities, and this inevitably leads to an unequal outcome, from gifted and talented students in elementary school to entrance for specialized high schools.  Instead of trying to address these fundamental issues, NYC has constantly tried to make things more equal, only to make things more unequal over time.  Public schools can be drastically different in school districts in America, particularly in large cities.  If the schools were all pretty good, you wouldn't see such a fight, and even decent students who aren't tracked or who don't apply to the top high schools will turn out ok.  But schools aren't all that good, and that root cause goes beyond just the education system.  Progressives rightly identify this inequality but they also struggle to implement any sort of long-term plan (because it takes more than just testing or not testing in schools to fix it), so some on left will propose removing testing and merit-based admissions as a quick way to make it more equal.  Of course, this leads to parents pushing their kids out of public schools into private ones (for the selective bunch that can afford it), and for the remaining parents who can't afford it, they'll fight to keep these standards as that's the way they escape poverty.  Asians are often the demographics at the center of this, and it becomes controversial given how much emphasis there is on race in America.  Asians overall score higher on standardized testing in this country (and sometimes by quite a margin), but it's more nuanced than that of course.  In these selective schools in big cities, you'll often seen Asians disproportionately represented.  Attempting to make things more diverse becomes very awkward.

The standardized test called the SAT is famous for being a (mostly-optional) test that helps boost your college admissions profile.  The score range is 400-1600.  The average score is a 1060.  Asian-Americans average a 1239.  Some of these are well to-do immigrant families.  Some may be international (my source didn't specify this).  But some are from middle/lower-class too.  When colleges use race-conscious admissions, they want more diversity, but it becomes pretty controversial when higher-testing Asian students are left out at some schools.  The Supreme Court will hear a case on challenging using affirmative action in college admissions.  The public opinion doesn't matter for the Court, but just for perspective:  the majority of Americans support affirmative action in general (policies designed for providing opportunities for inclusion of underrepresented groups and eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination of applicants), but the majority of Americans also oppose race-based college admissions.

It all comes down to just how unequal American society can be, and how continuous failures to address it have been.  Democrats and especially progressives have the right problem identified, but their solutions, especially being racially-driven, will always run into problems and can be unpopular among traditional Democratic-leaning groups or locations
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1890 on: July 6, 2022, 03:15:06 am »
Doing more for republicans than Biden is doing for democrats

Quote
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students and professors to register their political views with the state
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1891 on: July 6, 2022, 07:08:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on July  6, 2022, 03:15:06 am
Doing more for republicans than Biden is doing for democrats

Quote
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students and professors to register their political views with the state


Cant they just make the system collapse by registering change of political everyday just like most young adults do with everything else.

Today Im a Democrat, no Im now GOP and tomorrow a Libertarian, etc, etc etc.

Something like the meme stock traders crashing their system.
Offline SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 02:10:29 am »
Whacko Christian America in a nutshell

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62073675
Offline stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 02:25:05 am »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 02:10:29 am
Whacko Christian America in a nutshell

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62073675


Sadly, it's not just whacko Christian America. My dad has fallen down the Covid conspiracy idiot hole and seriously told me to look up the Georgia Guidestones to know what the pandemic is all about. At the time, I had no idea what those guidestones were, but when I googled them afterwards I almost pissed myself at the thought that people actually believe the shite about some crazy NWO plot and that what was written on those stones was their "secret" plan. It just doesn't make on so many fucking levels, but if the pandemic has shown one thing it's that there'll be always people stupid or gullible enough to believe everything that they're told as long as it makes their meaningless lives a bit more significant even if it's just so that they can claim they're one of the few chosen ones who know "the truth".
Offline The_Nomad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 04:54:42 am »
