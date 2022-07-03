I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.



I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.