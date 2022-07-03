I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
I was responding to someone who said they needed to kick heads in and my point was who on "The Left"believes that and will act on it? I don't think shit like that will make any feckin difference when the 2 parties are mostly singing the same songs and the race for office is a personality contest. So posting on a footy forum makes as much sense as getting involved in the political shitshow!As a sideshow the Nazi's marched thru Boston yesterday and nobody tried to stop em.Happy 4th of July.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Fair enough then.Enjoy the day.
If she doesnt win that vote then good luck to the residents of Wyoming.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]