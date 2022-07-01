« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 80913 times)

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1840 on: July 1, 2022, 07:37:55 pm »
Lunacy; Clips from last night GOP debate in Wyoming. Cheyney is behind in the poles and will lose her seat to one of these....it's just plain Lunacy.

https://youtu.be/EY28zYVPb6I
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,597
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1841 on: July 1, 2022, 08:30:09 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July  1, 2022, 07:37:55 pm
Lunacy; Clips from last night GOP debate in Wyoming. Cheyney is behind in the poles and will lose her seat to one of these....it's just plain Lunacy.

https://youtu.be/EY28zYVPb6I
WTAF. That country is declining at an alarming state. If you'd have given me a transcript of that clip I wouldn't believe it, you have to see and hear it to believe it.
They are as thick as you'll ever find.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1842 on: July 1, 2022, 08:43:24 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July  1, 2022, 07:37:55 pm
Lunacy; Clips from last night GOP debate in Wyoming. Cheyney is behind in the poles and will lose her seat to one of these....it's just plain Lunacy.

https://youtu.be/EY28zYVPb6I
I was about to post the same video. Their stupidity is monumental.

What I find striking is how much I now appreciate Liz Cheney. I mean, she holds some awful views, but at least it is possible to have an argument with someone who - although we might vehemently disagree on many matters - is articulate and intelligent. If your interlocutor is a moron, they will not understand anything you might put to them, so what's the fucking point in even trying. Imagine being a Republican and watching that 'debate' and thinking, yeah, my preference is for one of the candidates who is not Cheney.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,414
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1843 on: July 1, 2022, 08:50:05 pm »
Who's the bigger idiots, the people running or the people voting them in?
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1844 on: July 1, 2022, 09:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  1, 2022, 08:43:24 pm
I was about to post the same video. Their stupidity is monumental.

What I find striking is how much I now appreciate Liz Cheney. I mean, she holds some awful views, but at least it is possible to have an argument with someone who - although we might vehemently disagree on many matters - is articulate and intelligent. If your interlocutor is a moron, they will not understand anything you might put to them, so what's the fucking point in even trying. Imagine being a Republican and watching that 'debate' and thinking, yeah, my preference is for one of the candidates who is not Cheney.

That is really at the crux of it all. It just does not make any sense that anybody with any type of basic education could look at that and think......yeah......that's the candidate for me. Cheney looked defeated and beaten down giving common sense answers. I may disagree with her on many levels politicaly, but I can say for sure that I have a lot of respect for her.
« Last Edit: July 1, 2022, 09:25:26 pm by nozza »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1845 on: July 1, 2022, 11:52:29 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July  1, 2022, 07:37:55 pm
Lunacy; Clips from last night GOP debate in Wyoming. Cheyney is behind in the poles and will lose her seat to one of these....it's just plain Lunacy.

https://youtu.be/EY28zYVPb6I

If she doesnt win that vote then good luck to the residents of Wyoming.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 05:04:26 am »
Next on the checklist for this judicial junta, allowing states to decide whatever rules they please in federal elections without any oversight.

Then gay marriage, contraceptives...etc

It is pretty clear that they're going to enact every major conservative agenda and there's nothing short of an uprising that will get in the way of them doing it....which is where the allowance of militias under an "interpretation" of the second amendment comes in. Imagine those guys that were mobbed up in the back of a Uhaul in North Idaho but way more wide-spread and sanctioned by the government (standing outside of voting booths possibly?).

I know it sounds a bit tin-foil hat but you're watching the American republic crumble in real time and at a pretty rapid clip. There was always a level of tacit understanding of things to not break in the American governmental system to make it function for all these years and all of those have now been broken. In subtle ways for many decades but really just out in the open from the point of Mitch McConnell blocking a Supreme Court justice nomination (and the Obama and Democratic administration meekly allowing it....government should have been completely halted at that point).


Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 08:53:59 am »
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 05:04:26 am
Next on the checklist for this judicial junta, allowing states to decide whatever rules they please in federal elections without any oversight.

So so so dangerous this. Talk about giving the lunatics free reign to take over the asylum. If there's no judicial oversight, then whats to stop some crackpot band of republican state legislators from writing laws that declare votes for democratic candidates as illegitimate? I'm not being hyperbolic here, it genuinely would not surprise me to see a republican legislator with MT Greene levels of lunacy, stand at a pulpit, and declare that the only way to stop the radical democrats from taking their guns and destroying their country is to write a law banning them from running for office. More worrying still is the fact that there would be tens of millions of republican voters who would gleefully welcome such a batshit crazy proposal

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 am »
Like I said, arrange to get their heads kicked in.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,225
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:57 am
Like I said, arrange to get their heads kicked in.

Funnily enough, for people who have no shame or qualms about their decisions theyve bumped up their protection details.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:57 am
Like I said, arrange to get their heads kicked in.
 

By who exactly,The dems couldn't organize a punch up outside a sports stadium!The socialist rifle association,no sign of them,any lefty militias nah,Antifa? to busy taking vids for twitter likes.All the opposition have is"Vote blue",then they'll do sweet fuck all.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,339
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July  1, 2022, 07:37:55 pm
Lunacy; Clips from last night GOP debate in Wyoming. Cheyney is behind in the poles and will lose her seat to one of these....it's just plain Lunacy.

https://youtu.be/EY28zYVPb6I

Meanwhile in Arizona:

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1543052609551929344
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,339
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:53:59 am
So so so dangerous this. Talk about giving the lunatics free reign to take over the asylum. If there's no judicial oversight, then whats to stop some crackpot band of republican state legislators from writing laws that declare votes for democratic candidates as illegitimate? I'm not being hyperbolic here, it genuinely would not surprise me to see a republican legislator with MT Greene levels of lunacy, stand at a pulpit, and declare that the only way to stop the radical democrats from taking their guns and destroying their country is to write a law banning them from running for office. More worrying still is the fact that there would be tens of millions of republican voters who would gleefully welcome such a batshit crazy proposal

They've given up on democracy. Democratic norms and institutions are just a hindrance to them now.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,012
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,414
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 04:09:24 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm
Meanwhile in Arizona:

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1543052609551929344

"we're gonna have to cheat even harder to win this"

I mean...

"No exception for rape or incest?"
"Well that's a grey area, I believe that's a personal choice then"

You just made it no choice at all you fucking dumb c*nt!!

OMG this absolutely boils my blood.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:11:17 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm

By who exactly

Is another part of the problem. The Democratic party in the United States has been sitting on any meaningful levers of power at every level of government for decades now and someone painting them in the most generous light possible would probably say that they are totally ineffective at pushing back against any of this. Really, though, they're just not interested in doing so. The only thing that they are actually any good at is stonewalling effective actors out of any meaningful positions in the party. So to do what the previous poster suggested to the supreme court, it would first have to be done to Pelosi. And McConnell of course.

If singing, reading poems or wearing dashikis were effective strategies we would be saved though
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 04:30:20 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm
Is another part of the problem. The Democratic party in the United States has been sitting on any meaningful levers of power at every level of government for decades now and someone painting them in the most generous light possible would probably say that they are totally ineffective at pushing back against any of this. Really, though, they're just not interested in doing so. The only thing that they are actually any good at is stonewalling effective actors out of any meaningful positions in the party. So to do what the previous poster suggested to the supreme court, it would first have to be done to Pelosi. And McConnell of course.

If singing, reading poems or wearing dashikis were effective strategies we would be saved though

Is there a worse opposition party than the Democrats?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,414
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 04:30:20 pm
Is there a worse opposition party than the Democrats?

In terms of inaction? Probably not, but hey "go out and vote."

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 04:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm
By who exactly,The dems couldn't organize a punch up outside a sports stadium!The socialist rifle association,no sign of them,any lefty militias nah,Antifa? to busy taking vids for twitter likes.All the opposition have is"Vote blue",then they'll do sweet fuck all.
I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm »
That assumes a lot but I guess that was the point.
I'll bite though, since there are a lot of people looking from the outside wondering why Americans aren't doing more. Consider the possibility that some of us are and have, for decades, been functionally and financially backing candidates that are working for actual substantive change (The Democratic party circles it's wagons and primaries out the candidate for the ineffective party-friendly alternative), hitting the streets to protest, pressuring our senators and house members and everything else within legal boundaries. Anything outside those boundaries would obviously be foolish to post about online. I will agree, though, that posting here is pretty pointless but we all have our little distractions.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:59:50 pm
I could not agree more. The sooner American people get a clue and start taking action by posting to UK online football message boards, the better.
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm
That assumes a lot but I guess that was the point.
I'll bite though, since there are a lot of people looking from the outside wondering why Americans aren't doing more. Consider the possibility that some of us are and have, for decades, been functionally and financially backing candidates that are working for actual substantive change (The Democratic party circles it's wagons and primaries out the candidate for the ineffective party-friendly alternative), hitting the streets to protest, pressuring our senators and house members and everything else within legal boundaries. Anything outside those boundaries would obviously be foolish to post about online. I will agree, though, that posting here is pretty pointless but we all have our little distractions.
I was, of course, referring to this part of Boston's post where he complains - to an online message board which caters mainly to a UK audience - about Americans who are 'too busy taking vids for Twitter likes':
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm
By who exactly,The dems couldn't organize a punch up outside a sports stadium!The socialist rifle association,no sign of them,any lefty militias nah,Antifa? to busy taking vids for twitter likes.All the opposition have is"Vote blue",then they'll do sweet fuck all.
But no worries, Boston. I'm just yanking your chain* - it just struck me as funny. And truth be told, most of here are probably guilty of this too, complaining bitterly to online message boards about inaction.

* For fellow Brits - but maybe the meaning is obvious - 'pulling your your leg'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:01 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm
I was, of course, referring to this part of Boston's post where he complains - to an online message board which caters mainly to a UK audience - about Americans who are 'too busy taking vids for Twitter likes':But no worries, Boston. I'm just yanking your chain* - it just struck me as funny. And truth be told, most of here are probably guilty of this too, complaining bitterly to online message boards about inaction.

* For fellow Brits - but maybe the meaning is obvious - 'pulling your your leg'.

 ;D I know, and more just used your post to kind of address the general unasked question of "why aren't Americans doing more about this?". Because I'm asking the same question myself but I fear that Americans that have been very politically active and those that are not even engaged (not putting Boston in that category) have had about the same level of effectiveness in recent years.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm
Meanwhile in Arizona:

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1543052609551929344

If you told me that was an SNL skit I'd have believed you

Absolute madness
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,653
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 08:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
If you told me that was an SNL skit I'd have believed you

Absolute madness

He had me at 'why can't we treat human life the same way we treat alien life?'.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm
;D I know, and more just used your post to kind of address the general unasked question of "why aren't Americans doing more about this?". Because I'm asking the same question myself but I fear that Americans that have been very politically active and those that are not even engaged (not putting Boston in that category) have had about the same level of effectiveness in recent years.

Education. Over half the country has had a substandard education and have a literacy level below sixth grade. 21% of adults have low level literacy.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 01:46:04 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:09:24 pm
"we're gonna have to cheat even harder to win this"



They're not we're.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 