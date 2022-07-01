Next on the checklist for this judicial junta, allowing states to decide whatever rules they please in federal elections without any oversight.



Then gay marriage, contraceptives...etc



It is pretty clear that they're going to enact every major conservative agenda and there's nothing short of an uprising that will get in the way of them doing it....which is where the allowance of militias under an "interpretation" of the second amendment comes in. Imagine those guys that were mobbed up in the back of a Uhaul in North Idaho but way more wide-spread and sanctioned by the government (standing outside of voting booths possibly?).



I know it sounds a bit tin-foil hat but you're watching the American republic crumble in real time and at a pretty rapid clip. There was always a level of tacit understanding of things to not break in the American governmental system to make it function for all these years and all of those have now been broken. In subtle ways for many decades but really just out in the open from the point of Mitch McConnell blocking a Supreme Court justice nomination (and the Obama and Democratic administration meekly allowing it....government should have been completely halted at that point).





