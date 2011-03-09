« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 77268 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,871
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:25:27 am
It may be fiction (like many others), but JFK was a superb film.

It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 05:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:48:46 pm
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.


You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,101
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:05:19 pm

You really don't like alternative JFK theories, do you? Are you a relative of Earl Warren or something?   ;D

Feels as though all the JFK conspiracy theories enabled the move of the concept into the mainstream.

An entirely anecdotal opinion, but...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,380
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
https://www.comicsands.com/marshall-block-lunch-funding-trans-2657559898.html?fbclid=IwAR2pMLIS84-JVNtTgSyivHjbspWPgp51tnGVY2BUoCgAAPs_rfwJ3aC70oI

GOP Sen. Threatens To Block School Lunch Program Unless Schools Can Discriminate Against Trans Kids

Quote
Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall has threatened to block a bipartisan effort to fund school lunch programs because of a Biden administration policy banning discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in any program that receives federal nutrition money, which includes most school lunch programs.

The guidance, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), requires school administrators to submit policies for combating discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.


Marshall told reporters he is "contemplating" objecting to the measure, adding that he is "just afraid that schools in Kansas wont have school lunches because of this administrations radical view on transgender issues."

Marshall went further, saying that he is "afraid that theyre going to raid the school lunch program over that issue.

However, these concerns are not founded in reality, according to a USDA official who toldPolitico that the administration would not pull funding from school lunch programs because of laws barring transgender children from playing sports or accessing bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The official stressed that individuals could only file complaints if they've been discriminated by the school lunch program based on their gender identity.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 05:53:59 pm »
What a fucking cesspit of paranoid views that godforsaken continent has.

Fear mongering officials clouding the opinions of the uneducated  :butt
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,380
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 06:00:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2HKbygLjJs</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:05 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,862
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 08:22:59 pm »
Cant Biden just arrange for the Judges to have their heads kicked in?
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 08:35:06 pm »
At the risk of sounded totally naive, what do the main players in this have to gain?

Is it as simple as they are right-wing 'christian' and believe it's the 'right' thing to do?

Is there some company or individual who'll profit from this?

Is it that influence is being exerted to launch a civil war?

Is it as simple as lead in the pipes?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/07/lead-exposure-us-children-cognitive
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,433
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:44:15 pm
Because democrats are the only one's still playing by the rules. Plus democrats couldn't find their arse from their elbows to get it passed.

Spot on, enough with the fucking kid gloves. America has got to where it is in part because one of the main political parties, have an active paramilitary wing.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:48:46 pm
It really wasn't. It's a steaming pile of shite that has done untold damage to the truth because people think it's based on fact. Oliver Stone made up a whole load of stuff and turned Garrison, who is an obnoxious piece of shit, into his hero.
As a film it is far from a steaming pile of shite. The problem was/is the way it was marketed and pretended to present the or at least a likely truth. As if it is basically a documentary, when in reality it is high fantasy and viewed as such it can serve as an entertaining conspiracy story. Similar to say me having The X Files as one of my favourite shows ever, but did or does this have any bearing on what I think about those themes in real life? Yeah, no, not really.
You could argue that the lines between what people understood as true and took as gospel because it was sold to them as such was one small piece on the road to this general tendency to mix lies from various media with what is true in real life. Accelerated of course by the then starting boom of a thing called internet, which thirty years later has lead to a whole new world of madness where now large parts of US citizens think their last election was stolen or other such nonsense.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:25 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
And the fact that fuckheads like this are not only allowed out unsupervised but can vote and buy guns,guns and guns!
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qanon-kennedy-jfk-jr-dealey-plaza-dallas-1251929/.
Logged

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 08:35:06 pm
At the risk of sounded totally naive, what do the main players in this have to gain?

Is it as simple as they are right-wing 'christian' and believe it's the 'right' thing to do?

Is there some company or individual who'll profit from this?

Is it that influence is being exerted to launch a civil war?

Is it as simple as lead in the pipes?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/07/lead-exposure-us-children-cognitive

people who used to have all the power and privilege find it steadily slipping away as demographics and public opinion shift, so are doing whatever they can to cling onto it. including dismantling democracy if they have to. 

some may be religious extremists, some are useful idiots. but for the majority their motivation is maintaining their power and position. they have equated a loss of privilege with "persecution" and want the scales tipped back in their favour.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 10:37:11 pm »
Looks like some big news has developed in the last hour or so.
Jan 6th committee in recess this week but they have recently discovered new evidence and called for a meeting tomorrow, they won't say what the evidence is or who the witness is. meeting planned for 1 PM ET.
Short news report below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sizu0sCu5dU&t=48s
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 