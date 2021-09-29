Quote

the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or any existing children of her family

I disagree with the Supreme Court decision as far as I understand the principle - that the issue of abortion is one that should be decided democratically at the ballot box. My view both in terms of the US constitution and in terms of our own unwritten constitution and things like the Human Rights Act is that these institutions exist to protect people from the 'tyranny of the majority' in certain protected areas. My view is that decisions on health and family planning should come under that right to privacy described in Roe v Wade.That said I do find some of the discussion around this topic to be very black and white. "My body, my choice" is an easy slogan to support on the face of it - but do we feel that the principal holds against any challenge?So for example - given the (very valid) criticism of the situation in America - what are people's views on the abortion laws in the UK? In the UK women do not have an unrestricted "right to choose". Even prior to the 24th week of pregnancy an abortion is still only legal ifIn practice this requirement is interpreted broadly so that it is left to the individual woman to make that decision unchallenged on whether continuing with the unwanted pregnancy would risk causing injury to her mental health.But it is worth keeping in mind that in the UK a woman's right to an abortion is not based on 'freedom of choice' but more on 'freedom from harm'. Do people feel that this legal fiction should be removed so that before the 24th week a woman has a right to an abortion free of any legal restriction based purely on their freedom of choice?Where do people feel that the principle of "my body, my choice" ends? Say for example the law was changed so that all 'abortion' decisions was based on the choice of the woman, regardless of how far along they are in the pregnancy. Practically I guess this would involve the doctors trying to induce a premature birth with the intention of trying to save the life of the infant. A baby's chance of survival at 24 weeks compared to their chance of survival if born at full term is about 60%. So does a woman's right to choose trump all rights of the baby to be given the best chance of survival? Do we consider all unborn children to be 'unpersons' with no rights?