hows it right that 9 people can overturn something that that vast majority believe in?

What's happened to democracy?

Also anyone who has belief in an invisible man in the sky should not be able to make decisions for others, Its fecking ludicrous.
hows it right that 9 people can overturn something that that vast majority believe in?

What's happened to democracy?

6 people

(well, 5, as Roberts supported the Mississippi attempt to limit abortion to the first 15 weeks, but didn't want restrictions to go further than that... but, on the other hand, knew what his verdict would do generally for RvW)


Also anyone who has belief in an invisible man in the sky should not be able to make decisions for others, Its fecking ludicrous.

Amen to that.
I'd be curious to see 5-10 years from now if there is statistical evidence of a brain drain from these states. I'd imagine it will be harder for academic, medical and scientific institutions to recruit/entice candidates. I'd imagine some will look for opportunities to leave. It would also seem likely that companies will put into consideration as to whether build facilities in certain states.
I'd be curious to see 5-10 years from now if there is statistical evidence of a brain drain from these states. I'd imagine it will be harder for academic, medical and scientific institutions to recruit/entice candidates. I'd imagine some will look for opportunities to leave. It would also seem likely that companies will put into consideration as to whether build facilities in certain states.

Probably not in states like Texas that have zero state income tax.
President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the supreme court yesterday, she said, drawing cheers from the crowd in Illinois.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/26/illinois-mary-miller-roe-wade-abortion-verdict-victory-for-white-life-trump
Obviously the terrible part about that statement is the victory for white lives bit but its so weird they refer to him as President Trump.
I believe - or she claims, at least - that she was attempting to say, 'right to life'. But given her past 'Hitler was right' comments, it is hard to give her the benefit of the doubt.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L7CQWKiG1Hw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L7CQWKiG1Hw</a>
I disagree with the Supreme Court decision as far as I understand the principle - that the issue of abortion is one that should be decided democratically at the ballot box. My view both in terms of the US constitution and in terms of our own unwritten constitution and things like the Human Rights Act is that these institutions exist to protect people from the 'tyranny of the majority' in certain protected areas. My view is that decisions on health and family planning should come under that right to privacy described in Roe v Wade.

That said I do find some of the discussion around this topic to be very black and white. "My body, my choice" is an easy slogan to support on the face of it - but do we feel that the principal holds against any challenge?

So for example - given the (very valid) criticism of the situation in America - what are people's views on the abortion laws in the UK? In the UK women do not have an unrestricted "right to choose". Even prior to the 24th week of pregnancy an abortion is still only legal if

Quote
the continuance of the pregnancy would involve risk, greater than if the pregnancy were terminated, of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman or any existing children of her family

In practice this requirement is interpreted broadly so that it is left to the individual woman to make that decision unchallenged on whether continuing with the unwanted pregnancy would risk causing injury to her mental health.

But it is worth keeping in mind that in the UK a woman's right to an abortion is not based on 'freedom of choice' but more on 'freedom from harm'. Do people feel that this legal fiction should be removed so that before the 24th week a woman has a right to an abortion free of any legal restriction based purely on their freedom of choice?

Where do people feel that the principle of "my body, my choice" ends? Say for example the law was changed so that all 'abortion' decisions was based on the choice of the woman, regardless of how far along they are in the pregnancy. Practically I guess this would involve the doctors trying to induce a premature birth with the intention of trying to save the life of the infant. A baby's chance of survival at 24 weeks compared to their chance of survival if born at full term is about 60%. So does a woman's right to choose trump all rights of the baby to be given the best chance of survival? Do we consider all unborn children to be 'unpersons' with no rights?
Probably not in states like Texas that have zero state income tax.
 

That's one thing thing they need to do countrywide defo for the low paid, stop taxing the poor bastards.Tax the churches, tax the uni's,tax the fucking wealthy.Madness i know.
My own belief is that the woman should have the absolute right to choose. It is she whose body is carrying the baby. It's also worth pointing out that women don't make the decision to abort their foetus without consideration. And that consideration deepens the longer into the pregnancy the woman is. About 90% of abortions are carried out in the first trimester, with the majority of those carried out later done so for medical reasons (mother or foetus)

The 24 weeks is based on viability, and the question of when a foetus becomes a fully viable human. I personally believe that until a foetus becomes viable, it should not be considered a human being. But then, I don't believe in the concept of a soul (we're just extremely developed biological machines)

The UK (exc NI) law on abortion is a slight fudge, written at a time even less socially progressed than now that was still uneasy about abortion. That it's applied with sensitivity, pragmatism and maturity makes it work. I guess if a bunch of backwards sky-fairyists got into power and began imposing oppressive puritanism on the country, they could force the law to be more strictly applied - but even if the current law was changed to explicitly give carte blanche abortion rights whatever, our law-making process means they could just change it anyway. So it's moot.

Forgive me for changing the subject, but did anyone else watch tonights documentary on Sky - JFK revisited: through the looking glass?

It was essentially a revisiting of Oliver Stones largely discredited film JFK. Even so, and despite its markedly selective source material, it was a fascinating examination of the conspiracy theories surrounding the alleged CIA involvement in JFKs assassination.
My own belief is that the woman should have the absolute right to choose. It is she whose body is carrying the baby. It's also worth pointing out that women don't make the decision to abort their foetus without consideration. And that consideration deepens the longer into the pregnancy the woman is. About 90% of abortions are carried out in the first trimester, with the majority of those carried out later done so for medical reasons (mother or foetus)

The 24 weeks is based on viability, and the question of when a foetus becomes a fully viable human. I personally believe that until a foetus becomes viable, it should not be considered a human being. But then, I don't believe in the concept of a soul (we're just extremely developed biological machines)

The UK (exc NI) law on abortion is a slight fudge, written at a time even less socially progressed than now that was still uneasy about abortion. That it's applied with sensitivity, pragmatism and maturity makes it work. I guess if a bunch of backwards sky-fairyists got into power and began imposing oppressive puritanism on the country, they could force the law to be more strictly applied - but even if the current law was changed to explicitly give carte blanche abortion rights whatever, our law-making process means they could just change it anyway. So it's moot.

Agreed.

Theres the old hypothetical conundrum for anti-choice campaigners:

If you rushed into a burning building and could only save one, would you choose to save a vat of 500 viable embryos or a newborn child. If you believe life begins at conception, the moral imperative is to save the most lives.
