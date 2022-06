I feel I'm missing something here



We (Family) almost emigrated to Canada and it didn't happen. This made sense. First world country. Great people. Decent laws. Reasonable politicians





But



To go to the US? Third World country at best (I went to San Francisco about 20 years ago and we had to drive for half a fucking hour to get past the homeless people dying on the streets)



Not sure they are great people



Their laws are fucked - make the Taliban look Liberal



Their politicians are actual scum





I gibbed the US after Trump. I don't want to give a country that is egging on peodos and rapists and incest dickheads to rape young kids any money.



Fuck 'em





And we haven't even got onto their kid murdering gun laws.