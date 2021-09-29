Come on Debs, the youth of today simply wouldn't use a diary they actually had to write in. They use their phones for everything



I can see why such an app is actually useful.



Maybe so but I still don't get what the fuck happened to all the sacrifices and battles women have had over the last century or so so that today's youth have the freedoms we never had.I'm seriously considering becoming an activist again. Jesus I thought that baton had successfully been passed on so I could relax but it's really feeling like the whole fucking thing was wasted.I'm seriously fucked off with this 😡