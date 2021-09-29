« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

ShakaHislop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1680 on: Today at 07:26:40 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:42:33 am
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.

It's the moderates/centrists who are refusing to do what they currently have the power to do that are the problem, not progressives.

Democratic voters, including progressives, did their part and voted in record numbera in 2020 yet the people they put there are sitting on their hands.
Millie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1681 on: Today at 07:31:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:22:56 pm
But that's a contradiction because men, powerful men, will use it to control a women if the data is used against them.

I just don't get why anyone needs to "track" their cycle. 

It happens pretty much every 28-35 days unless you're pregnant, lasts for approximately 3-7 days, from the age of about 10-12yrs old till you're around 50.

How much more do you need to know and what's wrong with using a diary like we used to as girls.

It's just asking for your data to be abused!

Come on Debs, the youth of today simply wouldn't use a diary they actually had to write in.  They use their phones for everything  :D

I can see why such an app is actually useful. 
reddebs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1682 on: Today at 07:53:16 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:31:26 pm
Come on Debs, the youth of today simply wouldn't use a diary they actually had to write in.  They use their phones for everything  :D

I can see why such an app is actually useful.

Maybe so but I still don't get what the fuck happened to all the sacrifices and battles women have had over the last century or so so that today's youth have the freedoms we never had.

I'm seriously considering becoming an activist again.  Jesus I thought that baton had successfully been passed on so I could relax but it's really feeling like the whole fucking thing was wasted.

I'm seriously fucked off with this 😡
markmywords

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1683 on: Today at 07:53:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:53:21 pm
No I can't get my head around it at all and the fact it's mainly women celebrating is a total head fuck to me.

Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it
reddebs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1684 on: Today at 07:55:34 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:53:38 pm
Makes sense that many mothers will celebrate the countless babies that may have a chance to live, especially if those mothers considered an abortion themselves and are glad they thought better of it

What a load of fucking tosh!

They've given up the fucking right to that choice. 
markmywords

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1685 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:34 pm
What a load of fucking tosh!

They've given up the fucking right to that choice. 

You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1686 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning
So. We should remove all choice in everything in case some people regret their choice!? Surely you can see the flaw in your argument.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1687 on: Today at 08:11:13 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:04:34 pm
You can focus on the choice lost or the life saved, everyone's different

You also have people who suffer a sort of grief with abortion regret and channel that regret into pro life campaigning


So ban alcohol then, or gambling, or marriage, or cars, or anything that can possibly cause someone regret.

Hell having a kid can cause people regret and depression. We should ban that. Now what?
