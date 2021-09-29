« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 73523 times)

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 03:13:06 am »
FFS

Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 03:59:24 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800

Firstly, the Dems don't control both houses.

Secondly, why provide the GOP supporters a further incentive to get out and vote at the up mid-terms. Liberals and anyone who supports women's rights to decide, contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage should be getting behind the parties that support these rights in the 36 states that have gubernatorial elections this year.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 04:16:05 am »
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:14 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 04:26:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

You're obviously watching the wrong news. There's far more women out marching and protesting across the US against this then for it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 04:31:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

They probably have really shitty children and think, if I have to suffer then everyone else can suffer too!
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 05:04:24 am »
Expanding the court might help in the short term but what's to stop the next Republican president from expanding it by a million judges the next time he's in power?
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 05:42:33 am »
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 05:59:08 am »
The problem with America is that its too big to be one big democracy, you have states the size of countries that have almost nothing in common with other states. And one state is all it takes to enforce such draconian views and laws. And the way its set up is to make that smaller states be able to have as big as a voice as the biggest states.

Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.

Basically a federal system is so hard to enforce when the people have such different ideologies.

Plus America and a good hundred million of them are backwards as fuck. Plus they hold the constitution as higher than the bible, but like the bible that text doesnt change with the times. Thank god the UK, Australia etc have an unwritten constitution that allows us to adapt to the times. The constitution of America is the worst thing to ever happen to them.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:00 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,272
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 08:26:35 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:42:33 am
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.

I disagree, I don't see much appetite among western democracies to follow the US down this path. Ireland decriminalising abortion, Australia increasing abortion and euthanasia rights despite 30 years of near-continuous conservative rule, etc. Trumpism was a greater threat because discontent with the neoliberal order had been spreading and he was peddling the easiest and worst kind of solutions, and we've seen the disastrous results. On this one I feel America is alone, the only danger to the rest of us is if the union implodes and they can no longer serve as a bulwark against China.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,573
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 08:58:11 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Very little.

Thanks for that reply mate, very interesting. My hope ahead of the 2020 election was that people get out and vote in huge numbers. They did, and it just about kept the lieing dog Trump out of office. But your post paints a bleak picture of the US ever getting close to being a fair and progressive society.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:13:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:26:35 am
I disagree, I don't see much appetite among western democracies to follow the US down this path. Ireland decriminalising abortion, Australia increasing abortion and euthanasia rights despite 30 years of near-continuous conservative rule, etc. Trumpism was a greater threat because discontent with the neoliberal order had been spreading and he was peddling the easiest and worst kind of solutions, and we've seen the disastrous results. On this one I feel America is alone, the only danger to the rest of us is if the union implodes and they can no longer serve as a bulwark against China.

This is it for me too.

It is also why Putin has backed Trump and the Republicans so much!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 10:28:07 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 05:59:08 am
Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.
There's some breaking news about that.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 10:56:37 am »
This tickled me:

https://twitter.com/OhNoSheTwitnt/status/1128978830029459458
Quote
The Volatile Mermaid
@OhNoSheTwitnt
Maybe if we start calling our body parts gun-sounding names like revulva or shooterus the GOP will stop trying to regulate them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:07 am
There's some breaking news about that.

 ;D and that Tickled me
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 