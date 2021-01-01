« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 73177 times)

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 03:13:06 am »
FFS

Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 03:59:24 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800

Firstly, the Dems don't control both houses.

Secondly, why provide the GOP supporters a further incentive to get out and vote at the up mid-terms. Liberals and anyone who supports women's rights to decide, contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage should be getting behind the parties that support these rights in the 36 states that have gubernatorial elections this year.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 04:16:05 am »
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:14 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 04:26:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

You're obviously watching the wrong news. There's far more women out marching and protesting across the US against this then for it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,271
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 04:31:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

They probably have really shitty children and think, if I have to suffer then everyone else can suffer too!
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 05:04:24 am »
Expanding the court might help in the short term but what's to stop the next Republican president from expanding it by a million judges the next time he's in power?
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 05:42:33 am »
Isnt the whole problem that the right is united, committed, enthused, organised, well funded and the left, by its very nature, is none of these things? The right views this as a generational fight and is willing to fight for incremental gains producing yesterdays result whereas progressives appear to be impatient, lazy and to not have the stomach for such long term struggles. Once the right secures power and proceeds to dismantle the democratic state, the US might take the rest of the world down the shitter with it.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 05:59:08 am »
The problem with America is that its too big to be one big democracy, you have states the size of countries that have almost nothing in common with other states. And one state is all it takes to enforce such draconian views and laws. And the way its set up is to make that smaller states be able to have as big as a voice as the biggest states.

Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.

Basically a federal system is so hard to enforce when the people have such different ideologies.

Plus America and a good hundred million of them are backwards as fuck. Plus they hold the constitution as higher than the bible, but like the bible that text doesnt change with the times. Thank god the UK, Australia etc have an unwritten constitution that allows us to adapt to the times. The constitution of America is the worst thing to ever happen to them.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:00 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 