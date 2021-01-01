The problem with America is that its too big to be one big democracy, you have states the size of countries that have almost nothing in common with other states. And one state is all it takes to enforce such draconian views and laws. And the way its set up is to make that smaller states be able to have as big as a voice as the biggest states.



Its the reverse European Union basically (where Germany, the UK, France and the biggest say, there are pros and cons.



Basically a federal system is so hard to enforce when the people have such different ideologies.



Plus America and a good hundred million of them are backwards as fuck. Plus they hold the constitution as higher than the bible, but like the bible that text doesnt change with the times. Thank god the UK, Australia etc have an unwritten constitution that allows us to adapt to the times. The constitution of America is the worst thing to ever happen to them.



