ShakaHislop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1640 on: Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1641 on: Today at 03:59:24 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:13:06 am
FFS

Quote
Quote
"The president has been very clear -- he is not for expanding the Court," says @PressSec

https://twitter.com/jd_durkin/status/1540452282130636800

Firstly, the Dems don't control both houses.

Secondly, why provide the GOP supporters a further incentive to get out and vote at the up mid-terms. Liberals and anyone who supports women's rights to decide, contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage should be getting behind the parties that support these rights in the 36 states that have gubernatorial elections this year.
The North Bank

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1642 on: Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1643 on: Today at 04:26:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
So this is Trump's legacy, turning the US supreme court into a right wing nut house.

Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

You're obviously watching the wrong news. There's far more women out marching and protesting across the US against this then for it.
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1644 on: Today at 04:31:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 am
Why am I  seeing lots of american women on the news celebrating, America gets weirder by the day.

They probably have really shitty children and think, if I have to suffer then everyone else can suffer too!
