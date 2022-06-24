« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 72626 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 07:41:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:35:24 pm
Burn the churches to the ground, burn the courts to the ground.

Any excuse

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 07:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:39:06 pm
I mean this is the level of idiocy we're dealing with

Manchin: "I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans."

Nah its just an excuse to dodge blowback knew full well what he was getting
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 07:54:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:28:08 pm
I'm devastated for the US about what's going on over there. But I'd like to know exactly what the Dems could do when you posted that with their limited power.
That's not a trick question because you know more than me. Precisely what should they have done that would have prevented it with the resources and elected status they had?

Very little.

The problem is where senators are.  During the early Obama years, the Democrats had 2 senators in Arkansas, 2 in North Dakota, 2 in West Virginia, 1 in Missouri, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Nebraska, 1 in Iowa, 1 in Alaska, 1 in Montana, etc.  What you notice is that these are often states of rural (and white) populations.  These states are not exactly bastions of social progressive politics.  As the Democrats make inroads in states like Arizona, Georgia, and such, they've lost significant ground in these other states.  Of that group of senators above, only 2 are left (Tester in Montana and Manchin in West Virginia, replacing Byrd).  A bunch of those senators were social conservatives to an extent, so I doubt codifying abortion protections could've even passed during Obama's early years.

Take a look at North Dakota.  Byron Dorgan (Democrat) won his re-election in 2004 68%-32%.  In 2010, he retired, and the election went 76-22% in favor of the Republican candidate.  That's a swing from +36 Dem to +54 GOP in one election cycle.  Dorgan, Kent Conrad, Ben Nelson, Tim Johnson, Joe Manchin etc are the types of older more conservative Democrats, growing out of the blue collar population there decades ago.  It's a different world now.  North Dakota is a rural white state that was home to the Bakken shale boom.  Democrats have next to no chance of winning those kinds of seats.  The Democrat political machines in those states are far less robust these days.  In West Virginia, people like Robert Byrd, Jay Rockefeller, and Joe Manchin spent decades in Democrat party politics from many many years ago.  Governor Jim Justice was actually a Dem but after winning office, he switched to the GOP.  He's also anti-abortion.  There's not much of a political career for Democrats there if you're a progressive.

There's just not enough states where the population is progressive enough to support strong left-wing Democratic candidates on a variety of social issues to send enough Senators to DC to get 60 seats.  The only way is to get Dems to abolish the filibuster (there's no way a social conservative like Manchin would do that anyway).  Gerrymander in the House also hurts Democrats on legislation.

With the Supreme Court the way it is, it's very bleak.

Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 07:32:50 pm
Yes. The "one last heave" approach they've pursued for years of keeping more conservative members of the caucus in situ while claiming they only need a couple of more senators hasn't worked, so why not try something different? Roe being overturned under a Dem trifecta's watch makes the "things would be worse if there was a Republican instead of Manchin" type warnings sound rather hollow.

I don't disagree with the general sentiment (do more, Dems), but that's a national viewpoint, and not a state one.  A social progressive has 0% chance of winning in West Virginia.  Coming out against Manchin is fine from your viewpoint, but it also means nothing if you can't get senators elsewhere.  The Democrats are going to have a major battle to even hang on to a Senate seat in a state with changing demographics like Nevada, let alone pick up a bunch of seats.  Without Manchin, Ketanji Brown-Jackson is probably not on the Supreme Court.  Yes, it seems hollow to have Manchin there if he's not going to go all out, but unfortunately, that's where the cookie has crumbled in this country.

You can even look back to 2014.  Voter turnout was lowest since World War II.  Dems lost seats in Alaska, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Louisiana.  Those were all candidates that were elected or re-elected triumphantly with Barack Obama's 2008 win.  By 2014, nobody cared anymore.  The Dems managed to lose Colorado too, and almost lost Mark Warner in Virginia.  A total embarrassment of a midterm.  And wouldn't you know it?  In 2016, when Scalia died, the Dems lost that opportunity to replace him.  And we don't need to re-litigate 2016.

There's an alternative reality where RBG steps down, and the Dems hold the Senate in 2014, and Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch are not on the court, but two more liberal justices are.  But those years (2014-2020) basically doomed the country for a generation as far as the courts go.

With electoral trends the way, the Dems will be hamstrung for years.

Losing ground in the Senate at the critical juncture cost the Dems multiple SC seats.  Losing the 2016 election also cost the Dems multiple SC seats.  Without the SC and without enough Senators, the Dems were always to end up with an uphill battle.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:30:49 pm
Well, if the neanderthals want to send the US back into the stone ages, perhaps the economic heartbeats of the nation, - that keep the Rednecks in coin, can decide to let them sink.
Maybe some of these states need to be reminded that they are far from self-sufficient. But, really, I expect they have a similar attitude to those in the UK who believed that Brexit would be milk and honey and they are special through divine right. They are delusional and incapable of being persuaded of anything which might cause them the slightest inconvenience or does not fit with their cultic beliefs. NY and California could secede, and no matter the consequences, the Southern states would somehow convince themselves that they remain special and black is white.

Of course, secession is not remotely on the cards. Neither is the splitting up of California in two or more states, or statehood for DC and/or Puerto Rico. The US is stuck for now. Maybe, just maybe, the Republicans will be hammered in November. But I cannot see Democrats winning to a level where they can make constitutional changes or add new states.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:57:15 pm
Maybe some of these states need to be reminded that they are far from self-sufficient. But, really, I expect they have a similar attitude to those in the UK who believed that Brexit would be milk and honey and they are special through divine right. They are delusional and incapable of being persuaded of anything which might cause them the slightest inconvenience or does not fit with their cultic beliefs. NY and California could secede, and no matter the consequences, the Southern states would somehow convince themselves that they remain special and black is white.

Of course, secession is not remotely on the cards. Neither is the splitting up of California in two or more states, or statehood for DC and/or Puerto Rico. The US is stuck for now. Maybe, just maybe, the Republicans will be hammered in November. But I cannot see Democrats winning to a level where they can make constitutional changes or add new states.

Average US voter

Gas Prices> Abortion rights

sad but true only question is how big the republican victory is in November
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:00:24 pm
Average US voter

Gas Prices> Abortion rights

sad but true only question is how big the republican victory is in November


Sad and also complete bollocks,when was the last time the Repugs won the national majority ?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:02:59 pm

Sad and also complete bollocks,when was the last time the Repugs won the national majority ?

The democrats are quite likely to lose in November hardly bollocks...

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/generic-ballot/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61280069

Also suggest you look at Biden's approval rating and the current rate of inflation in the states before spouting off.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 08:19:21 pm »
What an embarrassing, backwards step. A country now reduced to governing via culture wars 24/7
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm »
The Republicans are riding on a huge wave into the midterm elections as their voters see what's going on and will be over the moon. They have all the momentum pretty much while Biden is getting covered in the mess caused by inflation. God help us all but the Republicans will soon have both houses i fear.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 08:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:12:11 pm
The democrats are quite likely to lose in November hardly bollocks...

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/generic-ballot/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61280069

Also suggest you look at Biden's approval rating and the current rate of inflation in the states before spouting off.


The majority (population) do not vote Republican.

In other words the Average American voter is not as you put it

Quote
Average US voter

Gas Prices> Abortion rights

Spouting off or not,that is total bollocks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 08:36:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:30:17 pm

The majority (population) do not vote Republican.

In other words the Average American voter is not as you put it

Spouting off or not,that is total bollocks.

Suggest you look at the Gallup polls then about what Americans consider the most important issue turns out you're wrong.
I think you'll find economic considerations ahead even after the leaked decision came out and it became obvious today would happen.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/1675/most-important-problem.aspx
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
Kavanaugh, Thomas Champion Creating Better Future For Next Generation Of Rapists

https://www.theonion.com/kavanaugh-thomas-champion-creating-better-future-for-n-1849106105
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 09:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:01:51 pm
Kavanaugh, Thomas Champion Creating Better Future For Next Generation Of Rapists

https://www.theonion.com/kavanaugh-thomas-champion-creating-better-future-for-n-1849106105


The Onion is fantastic.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:30:17 pm

The majority (population) do not vote Republican.

In other words the Average American voter is not as you put it


This.  It's fairly common on these boards to label a whole country as 'morons' etc..

The majority of Americans do not vote Republican, just like the majority of people here do not vote Tory.  It's the undemocratic voting systems that aid both those parties, not the majority of voters.

The majority of people in the US are pro choice!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 07:32:50 pm
Yes. The "one last heave" approach they've pursued for years of keeping more conservative members of the caucus in situ while claiming they only need a couple of more senators hasn't worked, so why not try something different? Roe being overturned under a Dem trifecta's watch makes the "things would be worse if there was a Republican instead of Manchin" type warnings sound rather hollow.

The structure of the senate sadly makes it very difficult for the Dems to win a majority these days, lots of votes for empty rural states that the Dems aren't going to even be competitive in any time soon.

Manchin may be annoyingly obstructive but he is less so than the Republican that would replace him
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:10:46 pm
This.  It's fairly common on these boards to label a whole country as 'morons' etc..

The majority of Americans do not vote Republican, just like the majority of people here do not vote Tory.  It's the undemocratic voting systems that aid both those parties, not the majority of voters.

The majority of people in the US are pro choice!

Yes, but this doesn't sit well with smug keyboard warriors taking cultural pot shots...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:10:46 pm
This.  It's fairly common on these boards to label a whole country as 'morons' etc..

The majority of Americans do not vote Republican, just like the majority of people here do not vote Tory.  It's the undemocratic voting systems that aid both those parties, not the majority of voters.

The majority of people in the US are pro choice!
To be fair, those making such criticisms often similarly describe the UK and its citizens.

I used to live in the US - despite its serious faults, I liked it! It is a bonkers nation - but so is the UK, from where I hail. Still, I accept there is a difference between generally disparaging your home country and its citizens, and abusing another country and its citizens. The striking down of Roe v Wade is a frightful decision and how the US is constituted makes it almost impossible to fix. The US (and the UK) need to make very large changes in how they operate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 10:02:14 pm »
Old white men imposing their views on the rest of us again. Some things never change.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 10:02:14 pm
Old white men imposing their views on the rest of us again. Some things never change.
Actually old black man driving this...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 10:06:02 pm »
Fucking shithole.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 10:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:03:31 pm
Actually old black man driving this...

TBF the majority is old white men driving it but you're right to point out it isn't entirely old white men. There are Clarence Thomas who is African American and Amy Coney Barrett who supported this as well.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 10:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:06:04 pm
TBF the majority is old white men driving it but you're right to point out it isn't entirely old white men. There are Clarence Thomas who is African American and Amy Coney Barrett who supported this as well.

True I mean it's generally old white guys that run congress.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 10:09:57 pm »
So is there anything that can be done at a federal level to stop or delay this?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:07:00 pm
True I mean it's generally old white guys that run congress.


Quote
https://news.gallup.com/poll/244709/pro-choice-pro-life-2018-demographic-tables.aspx

The 65 and over category again...
It is noteable though that even amongst that group (which is pro-life) the margin is far closer than the margin of 18-29 year olds and 30-49 year olds (who are pro-choice) so change will come but sadly not that soon.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 10:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:09:57 pm
So is there anything that can be done at a federal level to stop or delay this?

The agencies will play a key role untangling the jumble of arbortion rights state to state under the commerce clause. Merrick Garland said as much today.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 10:27:46 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 10:20:38 pm
The agencies will play a key role untangling the jumble of arbortion rights state to state under the commerce clause. Merrick Garland said as much today.

Sorry could you explain this a bit further please?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 10:46:14 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:21:02 pm
The Republicans are riding on a huge wave into the midterm elections as their voters see what's going on and will be over the moon. They have all the momentum pretty much while Biden is getting covered in the mess caused by inflation. God help us all but the Republicans will soon have both houses i fear.

And of course Trump. Hell be claiming this as a victory for him and his people. Theres no doubt the GOP will steamroll them Dems at the next elections.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:14 pm
And of course Trump. Hell be claiming this as a victory for him and his people. Theres no doubt the GOP will steamroll them Dems at the next elections.



trump's already said it was god that changed the law.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/24/trump-to-fox-god-made-the-decision-overturning-roe-00042284

Quote

Former President Donald Trump on Friday credited divine intervention for the Supreme Courts decision overturning decades of precedent protecting Americans right to abortion access.

God made the decision, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.


This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged, Trump also said. This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago.


The former president is widely credited with laying the groundwork for the Courts decision overturning abortion rights protections, which he addressed in a statement Friday.

It was Trumps three appointees to the court  Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett  who formed the backbone of the 5-4 majority that threw out past decisions upholding abortion rights. Kavanaugh and Barrett each replaced former justices  Anthony Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, respectively  who had backed abortion rights.

This decision and others from the court that have been hailed by conservatives were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court, Trump said in a statement issued Friday.

It was my great honor to do so! he added.


Trumps Friday statement contrasted with his reaction in an interview with the New York Times to a leaked draft of the courts opinion in May.

I never like to take credit for anything, Trump said at the time, referring to the role he played in changing the makeup of the court.


Justices Samuel Alito, who authored Fridays majority opinion, and Clarence Thomas, who wrote a concurrence, were appointed by Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively.

The constitutional right to an abortion was in place for almost five decades before it was overturned Friday morning. Following the decision, several states were expected to immediately ban the procedure, with some poised to potentially implement criminal penalties for abortion providers or patients.

On Twitter, former Vice President Mike Pence was among dozens of conservative political figures who celebrated the high courts decision. Pence, a longtime opponent of abortion rights, went further, calling for a nationwide abortion ban.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history... we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land, the former vice president wrote on Twitter.
