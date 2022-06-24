I'm devastated for the US about what's going on over there. But I'd like to know exactly what the Dems could do when you posted that with their limited power.

That's not a trick question because you know more than me. Precisely what should they have done that would have prevented it with the resources and elected status they had?



Yes. The "one last heave" approach they've pursued for years of keeping more conservative members of the caucus in situ while claiming they only need a couple of more senators hasn't worked, so why not try something different? Roe being overturned under a Dem trifecta's watch makes the "things would be worse if there was a Republican instead of Manchin" type warnings sound rather hollow.



Very little.The problem is where senators are. During the early Obama years, the Democrats had 2 senators in Arkansas, 2 in North Dakota, 2 in West Virginia, 1 in Missouri, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Nebraska, 1 in Iowa, 1 in Alaska, 1 in Montana, etc. What you notice is that these are often states of rural (and white) populations. These states are not exactly bastions of social progressive politics. As the Democrats make inroads in states like Arizona, Georgia, and such, they've lost significant ground in these other states. Of that group of senators above, only 2 are left (Tester in Montana and Manchin in West Virginia, replacing Byrd). A bunch of those senators were social conservatives to an extent, so I doubt codifying abortion protections could've even passed during Obama's early years.Take a look at North Dakota. Byron Dorgan (Democrat) won his re-election in 2004 68%-32%. In 2010, he retired, and the election went 76-22% in favor of the Republican candidate. That's a swing from +36 Dem to +54 GOP in one election cycle. Dorgan, Kent Conrad, Ben Nelson, Tim Johnson, Joe Manchin etc are the types of older more conservative Democrats, growing out of the blue collar population there decades ago. It's a different world now. North Dakota is a rural white state that was home to the Bakken shale boom. Democrats have next to no chance of winning those kinds of seats. The Democrat political machines in those states are far less robust these days. In West Virginia, people like Robert Byrd, Jay Rockefeller, and Joe Manchin spent decades in Democrat party politics from many many years ago. Governor Jim Justice was actually a Dem but after winning office, he switched to the GOP. He's also anti-abortion. There's not much of a political career for Democrats there if you're a progressive.There's just not enough states where the population is progressive enough to support strong left-wing Democratic candidates on a variety of social issues to send enough Senators to DC to get 60 seats. The only way is to get Dems to abolish the filibuster (there's no way a social conservative like Manchin would do that anyway). Gerrymander in the House also hurts Democrats on legislation.With the Supreme Court the way it is, it's very bleak.I don't disagree with the general sentiment (do more, Dems), but that's a national viewpoint, and not a state one. A social progressive has 0% chance of winning in West Virginia. Coming out against Manchin is fine from your viewpoint, but it also means nothing if you can't get senators elsewhere. The Democrats are going to have a major battle to even hang on to a Senate seat in a state with changing demographics like Nevada, let alone pick up a bunch of seats. Without Manchin, Ketanji Brown-Jackson is probably not on the Supreme Court. Yes, it seems hollow to have Manchin there if he's not going to go all out, but unfortunately, that's where the cookie has crumbled in this country.You can even look back to 2014. Voter turnout was lowest since World War II. Dems lost seats in Alaska, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Louisiana. Those were all candidates that were elected or re-elected triumphantly with Barack Obama's 2008 win. By 2014, nobody cared anymore. The Dems managed to lose Colorado too, and almost lost Mark Warner in Virginia. A total embarrassment of a midterm. And wouldn't you know it? In 2016, when Scalia died, the Dems lost that opportunity to replace him. And we don't need to re-litigate 2016.There's an alternative reality where RBG steps down, and the Dems hold the Senate in 2014, and Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch are not on the court, but two more liberal justices are. But those years (2014-2020) basically doomed the country for a generation as far as the courts go.With electoral trends the way, the Dems will be hamstrung for years.Losing ground in the Senate at the critical juncture cost the Dems multiple SC seats. Losing the 2016 election also cost the Dems multiple SC seats. Without the SC and without enough Senators, the Dems were always to end up with an uphill battle.