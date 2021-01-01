Wow. I must say I was wrong. This court is opening a can of worms. Abortion rights will be jumbled mess. It may, however, give the federal government an opportunity to reinvent its role. The commerce clause will now play an important role in determining the degree to which states can curtail abortions--abortifacients by mail, traveling to other states, etc. It may be that the federal agencies can regulate abortion federal rights back into existence and side-step the states. I have never seen a court so devoid of legal intellectualism as this one.