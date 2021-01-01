« previous next »
wemmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1520 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm
Wow. I must say I was wrong. This court is opening a can of worms. Abortion rights will be jumbled mess. It may, however, give the federal government an opportunity to reinvent its role. The commerce clause will now play an important role in determining the degree to which states can curtail abortions--abortifacients by mail, traveling to other states, etc. It may be that the federal agencies can regulate abortion federal rights back into existence and side-step the states. I have never seen a court so devoid of legal intellectualism as this one. 
KMKYWAP

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1521 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:39:16 pm
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1540339085230968834
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell  the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Gilead it is then if they dont get off their arses en masse in the autumn. Bleak as it gets
For all the stay at homes and folk who handed the keys to Trump to appoint all these extra fuckers. This is on you.
We know now why the Christians turned a blind eye to how much of a wrongun Trump is. All to get to this point (+ these extra bits theyve got planned)
Needs a blue wave to be able to appoint multiple judges to make these backward pricks irrelevant.
Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1522 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1523 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:20 pm
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.

No surprise there, confirmation hearings are just a formality anyway, the most useless things ever created.
Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1524 on: Today at 04:23:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:19:20 pm
@danpfeiffer
Two of Donald Trumps nominees lied under oath about their views on Roe in order to secure confirmation.

Yeah but they also lied under oath about fucking everything and everyone knew it.

Yet another example of the Hilary is bad too either abstainers or Stein voters who let this happen.
Nick110581

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1525 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm
What a fucking country.
Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1526 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm
State of the States - a fucking state.
Caligula?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1527 on: Today at 04:44:08 pm
But... But... The lesser of two evils is still evil. Fuck all those liberals and Democrats that refused to vote for Clinton back in 2016.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1528 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm
Red states banning abortion so that the babies can be born, and in a few years grow up to be target practice for the gun nuts.
Caligula?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:39:16 pm
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1540339085230968834
Kyle Griffin
@kylegriffin1
Clarence Thomas writes, in a concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should reconsider Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell  the rulings that now protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Why haven't they indicted his insurrectionist wife yet? Now's as good a time as any.
